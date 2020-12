The best routes for a winter walk in Sussex

The Forest in Fog by Tom Lee (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/RiJ6sg Archant

There’s not much more invigorating than a Sunday stroll across our countryside on a crisp winter afternoon. Here we round up some of our favourite Sussex walks to enjoy this winter

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Below are some of our favourite Sussex walks, taking in the sights right across our county. Click on the text below to find routes and places to stop along the way…