5 of the best January walks in Sussex

Chanctonbury Ring by Brian Toward (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0) via https://flic.kr/p/6SEmci Archant

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years in this month.

Itchenor

January 2019 issue

Explore the Chichester Harbour AONB with this circular walk around West Itchenor.

Click here to view the details of the Itchenor walk

Buxted Park

January 2018 issue

Take a stroll around Buxted Park, a Site of Special Scientific Interest. You may be lucky enough to spot the wild deer that still roam these parts.

Click here to view the details of the Buxted Park walk

Battle

January 2017 issue

Many people think Hastings is the location of the famous battle in 1066, but it really took place just a few miles inland.

Click here to view the details of the Battle walk

Chanctonbury Ring

January 2016 issue

It's easy to see why Chanctonbury Hill was the site of a Bronze Age hill fort, venture up here and you're rewarded with fantastic views of the Sussex Weald and the Sussex Coast.

Click here to view the details of the Chanctonbury Ring walk

Eartham Wood

January 2015 issue

Explore the history of the area, following the Roman road known as Stane Street, which once connected Chichester to London, taking in the North Downs, the South Downs and the Greensand Ridge.

Click here to view the details of the Eartham Wood walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.