5 of the best January walks in Sussex
PUBLISHED: 08:39 08 January 2021 | UPDATED: 11:00 08 January 2021
We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years in this month.
Itchenor
January 2019 issue
Explore the Chichester Harbour AONB with this circular walk around West Itchenor.
Click here to view the details of the Itchenor walk
Buxted Park
January 2018 issue
Take a stroll around Buxted Park, a Site of Special Scientific Interest. You may be lucky enough to spot the wild deer that still roam these parts.
Click here to view the details of the Buxted Park walk
Battle
January 2017 issue
Many people think Hastings is the location of the famous battle in 1066, but it really took place just a few miles inland.
Click here to view the details of the Battle walk
Chanctonbury Ring
January 2016 issue
It's easy to see why Chanctonbury Hill was the site of a Bronze Age hill fort, venture up here and you're rewarded with fantastic views of the Sussex Weald and the Sussex Coast.
Click here to view the details of the Chanctonbury Ring walk
Eartham Wood
January 2015 issue
Explore the history of the area, following the Roman road known as Stane Street, which once connected Chichester to London, taking in the North Downs, the South Downs and the Greensand Ridge.
Click here to view the details of the Eartham Wood walk
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.
