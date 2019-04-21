5 of the best February walks in Sussex

Birling Gap by Andrew Bowden (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) via https://flic.kr/p/82usEM Archant

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during February.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stanmer Park

February 2019 issue

Head for the outskirts of Brighton and onto the edge of the South Downs to Stanmer where you will encounter village life and Sussex orchards.

Click here to view the details of the Stanmer Park walk

Crowlink and Birling Gap

February 2018 issue

A seaside stroll could be the ideal way to spend your Valentine's day. Explore a peaceful section of the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs.

Click here to view the details of the Seven Sisters walk

Loxwood

February 2017 issue

Another waterside walk in the form of the Wey and Arun Canal, in the area in and around Loxwood in the Chichester district of West Sussex.

Click here to view the details of the Loxwood walk

The Long Man of Wilmington

February 2016 issue

A circular walk taking in one of the the most famous landmarks in the county; The Long Man of Wilmington, a mysterious figure who overlooks the South Downs.

Click here to view the details of the Wilmington walk

Ashdown Forest

February 2015 issue

Take in a bit WWII history in the form of the Ashdown airstrip, built the 1940s by the Canadian army for use by the Allied forces.

Click here to view the details of the Ashdown Forest walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.