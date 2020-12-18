11 of the prettiest beaches in Sussex

Across East Sussex and West Sussex we have numerous beautiful beaches offering more hours of sunlight than anywhere in Britain. Excluding the bigger, busier town beaches like Eastbourne, Brighton and Worthing, here are 11 of our favourite coastal spots

1) West and East Wittering beaches

Perched on the edge of the Chichester Harbour AONB, this stunning pair of sandy beaches are incredibly popular spots served by a large car park managed by the West Wittering Estate. A stroll between the two beaches is easily done if you fancy a change of scenery during your day out on the coast.

For even more variation you can head further along the coast towards our Hampshire neighbours to find East Head, a wonderfully natural beach managed by the National Trust with stretching views to Thorney Island and Hayling Island.

Food & drink nearby: At the rear of West Wittering Beach there is an ice cream hut but you’ll need to head inland for a greater range of options. There’s the Old House at Home in West Wittering, The Shore Inn in East Wittering or Billy’s on the Beach at Bracklesham Bay.

2) Selsey

This seaside town is renowned for its fishing heritage and either side of the Selsey Bill - the headland that creates the area’s fishermen-friendly conditions - you’ll find beaches made up of mostly shingle.

An instantly recognisable part of Selsey’s panorama - the lifeboat station slipway jutting out into the waters - was removed in 2017 but the views looking out onto the English Channel remain one of our county’s highlights.

Food & drink nearby: Waves Cafe and Sandwich Bar is ideal for simple yet perfectly executed food while Potters specialises in the internationally-renowned Selsey crab and lobster. The Lifeboat Inn also has a pretty terrace where you’ll be able to hear the sea while you enjoy your pint.

3) Pagham

Located on the outskirts of Bognor Regis, this shingle beach is backed by Pagham Lagoon and Pagham Harbour, an ancient port that is now a nature reserve managed by the RSPB.

Compared to the relative hustle and bustle you might well find in parts of Bognor Regis, the beach at Pagham will provide a welcome spot of calm. Just off the beach you’ll find a small arcade if you’re in the mood for some traditional amusements.

Food & drink nearby: Pagham Beach Cafe will be your nearest option for food if you’re spending a day on the beach. A chippie from Smallfry is not only one of the best you’ll get in this area but likely one of the best you’ll get in the whole county.

4) Camber Sands

With the majority of Sussex’s beaches being a combination of shingle and groynes, Camber Sands stands out as one of the few with beautiful golden sands. Its scientifically-important dune system is the only of its type in East Sussex and this unique environment has often been used as a filming location.

Inevitably, it can get quite busy on parts of the beach nearest amenities but the beach is large enough that you can easily find a quieter spot after a short walk, perhaps towards the mouth of the River Rother where you’ll find the best sand. As the sand provides easy access to the water the beach is popular with kitesurfers and windsurfers and there’s a good chance they’ll make up part of your view if the wind conditions are favourable.

Food & drink nearby: You’ll find The Owl pub behind the dunes on Old Lydd Road and the Rye Bay Cafe is just a few doors down. If you head further out towards picture-perfect Rye you’ll discover the Rye Waterworks Micropub and Avocet Tea Room & Gallery.

5) Cuckmere Haven

Looking down onto Cuckmere Haven from Seaford Head with the Coastguard Cottages in the foreground and the Seven Sisters Cliffs in the background is a view that everyone from Sussex should experience at least a few times in their life.

When you’re down on the beach itself the views are equally as stunning as the cliffs towering above and Cuckmere River makes its way into the sea. If you want to see more of the river meandering through the countryside you can head further inland to the Seven Sisters Country Park.

Food & drink nearby: The tea room at Saltmarsh Farmhouse is ideally placed if you’ve ended up inland but if you want to stay coastal you’ll need to head to nearby Seaford. Frankie’s Beach Cafe is right on the Esplanade or you could nip into town for fish and chips from Osborne’s.

6) Winchelsea Beach

Not far from Cuckmere Haven and the Seven Sisters you’ll find Winchelsea Beach, another of Sussex’s quieter beaches that looks out onto Rye Bay. As is typical with most of our county’s beaches, mud and sand will only be revealed at low tide with the rest of the area being made up of shingle.

Winchelsea - a former medieval port that’s now reportedly the smallest town in England to have its own mayor - is a little inland from the beach and will be a good spot to work into your day out in the area. You can also pay your respects to writer and comedian Spike Milligan on the grounds of St Thomas’s Church.

Food & drink nearby: Winchelsea Beach Cafe is just metres away from the shingle while The Ship pub is similarly a few minutes from the beach. If you’d like more options you’ll need to drive to Rye.

7) Goring-by-Sea

This suburb of Worthing is a couple of miles away from the town’s centre and its beach is particularly notable for its vibrant green background where countryside runs right up to the shingle at the Goring Greensward.

These green areas are a welcome alternative if the pebbles aren’t an inviting spot to set up camp and you’ll find another similar spot behind the beach huts. For stunning views back down onto the coast at Goring head up to Highdown Hill, site of a former fort.

Food & drink nearby: The Bluebird Cafe gives you a cracking view of the water, get a taste of Spain with tapas at Andalucia or go for a pub lunch in the garden of the Henty Arms.

8) Climping Beach

Wedged between Elmer Beach and Littlehampton’s West Beach, Climping is a scientifically-important site whose sand dunes and vegetated shingle distinguish it from nearby beaches close to built-up areas.

Similarly to Goring, the countryside runs right up to the beach, producing wonderful vistas with rural and coastal mixing and meeting. You admire these views on a walk all the way up to the West Beach at Littlehampton where you’ll then be rewarded with further sights over the mouth of the River Arun to the rest of Littlehampton.

Food & drink nearby: There is plenty of parking available in the area surrounding the Climping Beach Cafe, a spot near the beach where you’ll get ice cream and other refreshments at great prices. For something other than what’s on offer at the beach cafe you’ll need to visit The Cabin in Elmer, The Boathouse in the Marina at Littlehampton or 47 Mussel Row for seafood by the River Arun.

9) Cooden Beach

Hop off the train at Cooden Beach Station and you’ll be just minutes away from this traditional shingle beach on the outskirts of Bexhill-on-Sea. From London’s Victoria Station you can be at Cooden in under two hours, making it ideal for an easy escape from the city.

Cooden Beach Golf Club is set directly behind the beach with the 18-hole course providing stunning views over the beach and this part of the coast. Golf isn’t the only popular sport in the area; you’ll often see kitesurfers and windsurfers out on the water.

Food & drink nearby: The Brasserie on the Beach at the Cooden Beach Hotel is - as the name would suggest - right on the beach. Over in Bexhill you could try Latin American fare at Sobremesa or have one of the town’s best curries at The Chilli Tree.

10) Hove Beach

While day-trippers may typically flock to the part of Brighton Central Beach either side of the Palace Pier, locals are more likely to set up at Hove for a more relaxed beach-going experience. Beach huts - perched just in front of Hove Lawns - are available for rent if you want your own spot of privacy.

If you need some time away from the beach then Hove Lawns also provides a number of different activities including a sheltered lagoon for watersports, cafes and tennis courts. As one of the sunniest places in Britain, you can enjoy a walk along the seafront late into a lovely summer evening.

Food & drink nearby: Semola on Church Road has delicious homemade pasta while Wolfies of Hove is one of the area’s most popular chippies. For traditional Greek food try Archipelagos on Western Road.

11) East Preston Beach

Not too far away from Climping Beach, East Preston is a beach taking its name from the nearby village with a rich farming heritage. It has certainly changed since its pastoral roots but many original properties remain, making it attractive to those seeking to live in a village location with easy access to the coast.

The shingle beach is open to dogs throughout the year and your four-legged friend will enjoy a stroll here just as much as you. If you stroll further along to Kingston Beach there’s another Greensward that you can work into your dog walk.

Food & drink nearby: The Clockhouse Bar describes itself as the heart and soul of East Preston, The Lamb is a family-owned gastropub in Angmering or go to Turner’s Pies in Rustington for some top-notch baked goods.

