Stunning photos of snowdrops and where to see them in Sussex

Snowdrop season is upon us and that means beautiful settings across Nymans, West Dean Gardens and more Sussex spots. We round up some of the best photos and locations…

Please check all links before you head out to find the latest information about closures

Nymans, Handcross

The National Trust-owned Nymans remains a hot spot to see snowdrops during the season with the lawn carpeted from January to March. You may also be able to spot the less well known snowflake plant.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans

Wakehurst, Haywards Heath

Walk in 500 acres of woodland and wild landscapes to discover snowdrops as they decorate the forest floor around you. Visit each section of the gardens to discover a world completely different to the next.

www.kew.org/wakehurst

West Dean Gardens, West Dean

Bulbs will be erupting across the lawns from early spring, the best time to enjoy the emerging displays on a long winter walk at this stunning Sussex location.

www.westdean.org.uk

Petworth Park, Petworth

Snowdrops are what we're focussing on here, and the grounds of Petworth Park are a great place to see them this season. Make a day of it and enjoy everything winter has to offer, enjoying the sights of trees, stunning misty views and winter berries.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Sheffield Park, near Haywards Heath

Another National Trust location, Sheffield Park may be famed for its autumn views, but it's as equally worth a visit in the colder months with snowdrops on show.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Snowdrop Festival

That National Garden Scheme is running its annual Snowdrop Festival with gardens open across the country. Click here to find out which gardens are open in Sussex.

