5 things to do in Sussex this weekend

Now that Sussex’s typically busy events schedule is gradually returning to normal, each week we’ll feature a selection of the county’s best weekend things to do, all of which adhere to social distancing guidelines

As you’re all aware by now, events are subject to cancellation at short notice so please check all links before heading out

Hastings Arts Forum Christmas Fair - Until December 19

“This buzzing, high quality, curated arts fair showcases jewellery, glass, metalware, hats and fashion items, paintings, ceramics, paper goods, local consumables of apple juice, chutneys and chocolates from designers across Sussex and beyond.”

The Magic of Christmas at Fishers Farm Park - December 19 - 24

“At Fishers Farm Park, the Magic of Christmas is the reason for the season. It’s the most wonderful time of year… It’s fun, laughter & all the trimmings!”

Arundel Christmas Fayre - December 19

“Join us for an afternoon of merriment and joy, peruse the wonderful stalls, get a few of your Christmas gifts, and maybe something lovely for yourself too!”

Entry is by donation.

The Chichester Nativity - Until February 2021

“The Cathedral is delighted to present The Chichester Nativity, a major new art installation which heralds the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic from the local community and across the counties of East and West Sussex.”

It is free to visit.

Drive-In Cinema at South of England Showground - December 17 - 19

“A visit to Drive-In to Winter will mean no sitting in your car in the rain, no wiper blades scraping the window, no wind whistling through the window, a completely covid-safe environment AND your food and drink will even be delivered to your car.”

A list of films showing can be found in the above link.

Click here for our full list of Christmas events throughout December

For more information about any of the events listed above; how to get there, how to book tickets and prices, please follow the links in the event name.

We update 5 things to do in Sussex at the weekend every Monday. If you are in need of inspiration, bookmark this page for events from Friday through to Sunday.