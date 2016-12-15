6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here
What water could do for you this New Year

12:53 18 January 2017

I am sure that at least once in your life, someone has told you that you should drink more water! Drinking water regularly is good for the body. It is also vital to our health that we stay properly hydrated as every single system in the human body relies on water to function.

Much like getting your five a day in fruit and vegetables you should start thinking of water as a nutrient and encompass it as part of your daily routine. I for one struggle with drinking enough water each day… to be honest I find it boring and would rather grab a fizzy drink, for the taste, over a glass of bland water.

To help me to fulfil my daily intake I have started to ‘spice’ my water breaks up a bit by adding lemon slices which provides me with a nice refreshing drink. I am actually beginning to prefer this taste to the normal fizzy drinks that gave me the sugar rush I so longed for.

This is good as the downside to fizzy drinks is that the rush only lasts for a limited amount of time. Water actually makes you feel more awake for longer.

Below are five top health benefits that you may not know about: 

1. Great Brain - Your brain is made up of 80% water, so drinking it helps you in many ways including:

• Reducing stress

• Preventing and relieving headaches

• Increasing oxygen and blood flow to your brain

• Maintaining memory function

• Helping to balance your mood and emotions

• Improving concentration and your thought processes

• Increasing blood flow and oxygen to your brain 

2. Weight Loss

Drinking water helps you lose weight as it makes you feel fuller for longer so it is acting as an effective appetite suppressant.

I drink at least one glass of water before every meal therefore cutting down my calorie intake at meal times. It also helps to prevent fluid retention, especially in pregnant woman where many do suffer from this. Drinking water can help alleviate the symptoms and make your pregnancy more manageable and enjoyable.

Your body will not try to retain the water if it is getting enough in the first place. 

3. Detoxify

Your body fluids transport waste products in and out of your cells, while your kidneys and liver flush those waste products and other toxins out of your body. This process will only work properly and efficiently if you are well hydrated. When you are not drinking enough water, you increase the risk of developing kidney stones and experiencing urinary tract infections, along with constipation.  

4. Healthy Muscles

Water carries oxygen to the cells of your body, including those of your muscles. Being well hydrated enables your muscles to work harder and for longer before they feel tired, and this will help you build muscle.

When exercising it is extremely important to keep hydrated. Drinking water helps to lubricate the joints in your body and prevents muscle cramping. 

5. Youthful Skin

Your skin contains 64% water and functions as a protective barrier to prevent excess fluid loss. Drinking plenty of water hydrates skin cells, plumping them up, making your face look younger.

You do not need to buy fancy, expensive moisturisers as water helps to moisturise your skin, replenish skin tissues and also increase its elasticity. We have many patients who come into us for the revolutionary Concept™ Facelift, pioneered by our lead Surgeon Mr Amir Nakhdjevani, and their biggest gripe is that they have lost elasticity in their face.

Now this is mainly due to ageing, however, if you drink plenty of water this will help prolong the ageing process. It is much better to start drinking water the younger you are rather than waiting until the ageing process is in full swing.

Water also flushes out impurities and improves circulation and blood flow, helping your skin glow.

It is recommended that you drink at least 2 litres of water a day and after only a couple of days you will start seeing and feeling the benefits. 

Bella Vou, Market House, 45-47 The Pantiles, Royal Tunbridge Wells TN2 5TE; www.bellavou.co.uk

Ad Feature: What water could do for you this New Year

I am sure that at least once in your life, someone has told you that you should drink more water! Drinking water regularly is good for the body. It is also vital to our health that we stay properly hydrated as every single system in the human body relies on water to function.

