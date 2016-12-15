CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here
Ad Feature

Wellbeing in the Wild at Lime Cross Nursery

17:10 15 December 2016

Archant

Brighten your life by visiting a nursery with a difference in Herstmonceux

Comment

Not many nurseries offer wild swimming and the chance to loll in its own wood-fired hot tub.

But when conifer specialists Lime Cross Nursery launched its own wellbeing concept in 2015 it offered just that – and more. Wellbeing in the Wild uses the whole of the 24-acre site to host a range of activities including yoga, tai chi, meditation, Pilates, massage and wellbeing education, as well as the aforementioned wild swimming. The newly installed hot tub is perfect for winding down afterwards.

The classes take place next to the 20-year-old nursery reservoir, which as well as irrigating the nursery site has its own healthy colony of fresh water mussels living on the banks.

Olive’s Café, based at the nursery, serves food made using home grown and locally sourced ingredients. The café and wellbeing programme were launched by Lime Cross Nursery’s co-owners, sisters Helen and Vicky Tate. They are the third generation of the same family to run the nursery, which from the 1960s to the 2000s boasted a booming wholesale growing department specialising in conifers. The growing for wholesale sector had to be discontinued because of competition from emerging markets such as Holland, although Lime Cross Nursery still grows more than 600 varieties of conifers for its own retail sales.

This month Lime Cross is launching its new website, which will feature the full schedule of classes for the rest of the year. Among the treats on offer are wild swimming, followed by wine in the hot tub; yoga and massage; and stand up paddleboard yoga. There will also be masterclasses in cooking, wine and gardening.

One date to mark in the diary is the action-packed Wellbeing in the Wild weekend - held in conjunction with The Makers Market - from Saturday, May 6 to Sunday, May 7. The weekend will have wellbeing taster sessions in yoga, tai chi, meditation, wine tasting and wild swimming, as well as woodland walks, pop-up dining and special guest speakers, alongside The Makers Market, which will have its own workshops in pottery, weave-making, wreath-making, printing and more.

For more information visit the new website at www.wellbeinginthewild.com

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Shop with us at Great British Life

More from Style

Ad Feature: Wellbeing in the Wild at Lime Cross Nursery

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Brighten your life by visiting a nursery with a difference in Herstmonceux

Read more

Ad Feature: Pioneering virtual reality software enables cosmetic surgery patients to try before they buy

Friday, December 9, 2016

Have you ever wondered what your favourite celebrity’s best features would look like on you? From Kate Middleton’s nose to Keira Knightley’s eyes, a leading cosmetic surgery clinic is now using state-of-the-art 3D simulation technology and virtual reality to show their clients the results of their chosen surgery, before they go under the knife.

Read more

Great British Baby Company: The story behind a Shoreham-based business

Wednesday, November 23, 2016 Jenny Mark-Bell | Photo by Emma Tunbridge
The Pimlico, Caernafon Crosshatch, £240; The Marsden, Airforce Blue (special edition), £250; The Sandringham, Gainsborough Red, £250; all shot in Sussex Square, Brighton

Rachael Attwood’s Great British Baby Company, based in Shoreham, is a new company built on the pillars of heritage, quality materials and supporting British manufacturing.

Read more

Ad Feature: How you can now get rid of your glasses after cataract surgery

Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Getty Images/Image Source

A cataract is increasing opacity of the lens of the eye. As it develops, it causes increasing visual blurring and/or glare. Cataract surgery is a very successful procedure to restore the vision and the latest techniques have radically improved the outcome.

Read more

Dr Arvin Mirzadeh at Vitality in Pulborough: Dental dos and don’ts

Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Dr Arvin Mirzadeh

As anyone who’s ever had toothache can attest, good dental health is integral to our sense of well-being – not to mention the confidence a dazzling smile brings. Jenny Mark-Bell spoke to Dr Arvin Mirzadeh of Vitality in Pulborough to find out some dental dos and don’ts

Read more

Cosmetic surgery clinic shortlisted for industry awards

Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Bella Vou

The Bella Vou cosmetic surgery clinic is celebrating after making the shortlist in five categories for the MyFaceMyBody Awards 2016.

Read more

Top tips and advice for choosing a timepiece

Wednesday, September 7, 2016
One of Robert Reynard's watches

Robert Reynard – a lifelong lover of fine watches – offers his advice for choosing a timepiece you’ll want to wear forever

Read more

Spa day in a converted Sussex stable

Friday, July 15, 2016
Susie Edwards-Paines

For a spa experience with a difference, it doesn’t get much more picturesque than a converted stable in the deep West Sussex countryside, as Jenny Mark-Bell finds out

Read more

Sussex fashion designer Kasia Austin and her unique designs

Thursday, June 23, 2016
Kasia Austin (Photo by Hamish Cameron)

Fashion designer Kasia Austin takes inspiration from everywhere, from the colours of the West Sussex countryside to her daughter’s Flower Fairies books. Jenny Mark-Bell found out more about her unique designs

Read more

Sussex students’ fashion show raises £1900 for charity

Thursday, May 26, 2016

A young student from Northbrook College in Worthing held a ‘Showcase of Talent’ Fashion Show at the Hilton Brighton Metropole and raised £1900 for charity.

Read more

Sussex student puts on fashion show at Hilton Brighton

Monday, April 18, 2016
Harleigh Slaughter

A young student from Northbrook College Worthing is helping fundraise for local charity the Starr Trust by putting on a Showcase of Talent event this May

Read more

Cycling in Sussex: Clubs, routes and where to buy and hire

Monday, April 18, 2016
British Heart Foundation South Downs Way off-road bike ride

Sussex is a beautiful place to cycle. Hazel Sillver suggests some of the most scenic places to get pedalling and where to buy and hire bikes

Read more

Brighton Ceilidh Collective: Lively events in and around Brighton every month

Monday, April 11, 2016
Brighton Ceilidh Collective (Teri V Photography)

Brighton Ceilidh Collective host high energy, lively events in and around Brighton every month.

Read more

14 ways to get fit as a family in Sussex

Thursday, March 24, 2016
Dogs Trust (Photo by Clive Tagg)

Have fun and instil a love of fitness in your children by exercising as a family. Hazel Sillver suggests great ways to get fly with kids of all ages

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search