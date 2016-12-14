CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Tom Chaplin to perform at Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival 2016

12:13 16 November 2016

Tom Chaplin on Beachy Head road � Derek Hudson

Tom Chaplin on Beachy Head road � Derek Hudson

Copyright Derek Hudson 2016

Former Keane frontman Tom Chaplin is heading up a series of seasonal shows hosted by Rye Jazz Festival in December.

Tom is set to play an intimate show in his hometown on Thursday 15 December at St Mary’s Church in Church Square, Rye. More Rye Jazz Festival shows at the same venue include an intimate show with legendary prog rock keyboard maestro Rick Wakeman on Thursday 8 December, the London Community Choir with Mica Paris on Friday 9 December and jazz duets with Ian Shaw and Claire Martin on Wednesday 14 December. Tickets cost £25.

