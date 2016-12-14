CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Tiffany Curry: I don’t know who I really am, where I was born or who my parents are

10:14 03 November 2016

Tiffany Curry

Tiffany Curry

Archant

Tiffany Curry was evacuated from Vietnam as a baby. She has no idea where she came from, but, she tells Sian Lewis, she’s writing her own story now...

Comment

Tiffany Curry is a mother, a partner, a much-loved friend and a successful event manager. All these things she knows to be true. But ask her a simple question like, “When’s your birthday?” and you are met with a smile.

“Well... umm, I celebrate on 2 April,” she says. “But I have no idea when I was actually born. I don’t know who I really am, where I was born or who my parents are.”

It is all explained in such a breezy way, it’s hard to imagine a more down-to-earth heroine for such an epic story.

Tiffany was just a bundle of baby when nuns found her by the side of the road in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. It was early 1975 and the 20-year war that had claimed more than a million lives had entered the final bloody weeks. The nuns took Tiffany to an orphanage, and that’s when the story she knows began.

“I was on the last plane out of Saigon as the city fell,” she explains. “It was April 1975. The plane before had crashed, killing 138 people. So I feel doubly lucky to be here today.”

As Tiffany talks, she turns the pages of a black and white photo album on the table in front of her. The images inside, put together by the nurses who willed her back to life, chart her remarkable journey to a new home in England.

There is a grainy shot of her being cradled by a nurse, and one showing rows of cribs lying on the driveway to the American Embassy in Saigon, each one containing an orphaned baby waiting to be evacuated.

Then Tiffany lays a doll’s outfit on top of the album. “This is what the nurses dressed me in,” she says. “I was so malnourished that I was too small for baby’s clothes.”

In fact, she was so tiny that even three months later, when her adoptive mother held her for the first time her wedding ring slid easily onto Tiffany’s wrist.

Tiffany in SaigonTiffany in Saigon

Tiffany was saved, along with 2,500 other babies flown to new lives with adoptive parents in the UK and the US, as part of then American president Gerald Ford’s ‘Operation Babylift’.

“I don’t know if that would happen today, which is heartbreaking,” she says. “People seem so much more hardened to images of children suffering in warzones.”

But in the mid-1970s couples like Tiffany’s adoptive parents were queuing up to provide a home for the war babies from Vietnam.

Richard Hatton, the man Tiffany would grow up to call Dad, was one of London’s leading theatrical agents – the man who got Sean Connery his first Bond film. Tiffany’s mum, Lisa Thomas, was an actress, who starred alongside Raquel Welch in One Million Years BC. They lived a glamorous life, with dinners at The Ivy and Christmas hampers from Fortnum & Mason.

“My first memory is my bedroom in our house in Kensington,” says Tiffany. “It was a tall townhouse. I think it’s the Portuguese Embassy now.”

Growing up, Tiffany knew about the photo album and she knew she looked different from her younger sister, but she asked no questions.

“I was aware that I am adopted and my sister, who is four years younger, isn’t,” explains Tiffany. “I used to tell people, ‘She’s real’.”

“I didn’t want to learn Vietnamese or know anything about that culture. I was confident and my parents made me believe I could do anything, but I certainly didn’t want to stand out from my friends.”

That all changed in 2001, when Tiffany spent three days in Vietnam. “My now ex-husband Philip arranged it as a surprise en route to his sister’s in Singapore. I felt utterly at home. I felt this real sense of warmth and found myself scanning faces in the street to see if anyone looked like me. Of course they didn’t because, having grown up in the West, I was five times the size of them.”

Tiffany being held by a nurse in SaigonTiffany being held by a nurse in Saigon

When Tiffany and Philip travelled the world for nine months after their 2002 wedding, they spent an entire month in Vietnam.

“I loved it,” says Tiffany. “But it made me realise that I am probably not pure Vietnamese. My face looks more western. Maybe my dad was GI and that’s why my mum couldn’t keep me.”

Although Tiffany wants to know more, there are no records of her before the orphanage – so a DNA test would be the only way to provide geographical clues. “Which I’d love to do – but only if someone else pays,” she laughs.

“Not knowing my past hit me the hardest when I had my children.” Her daughter Emma is now 10, and her son Charles, is eight. “They look like me, so who do I look like?”

Having a family of her own also brought Tiffany back to Sussex, where she’d spent family holidays as a child. “My parents had a holiday house in West Wittering. We’d come down every weekend. I had lovely memories of the area.”

Tiffany and Philip sold their Twickenham home and bought a house in Littlehampton. Then when they separated nearly five years ago, Tiffany moved to Arundel. “I’d been a regular visitor to the Wetlands centre and the Farmers’ Market with the kids,” she says. ‘It’s a great place to live.”

Tiffany is a familiar face in the town’s Red Lion pub, which is run by her partner Chris Lawrie.

After years searching for answers she now hopes to offer some for other women, which is how HerEvent was born. Pre-children, Tiffany worked in event management at Olympia – now she has hired the venue for her own event.

“That really was a gulp moment,” she admits. “But I am passionate about what defines us as women. We take on so many roles: career woman, lover, mother, friend – yet many of us struggle with balancing them all.”

Tiffany and her business partner Nicola are staging a brand new show, which includes self-discovery workshops, advice and tips from lifestyle and work/life balance experts – plus a combination of shopping and eating.

There may be no record of where Tiffany Curry comes from, but this is one woman who will leave her mark on the world.

her-event.com

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Leon Towers and his canine care centre in Shoreham-by-Sea

Yesterday, 10:04
Leon Towers © Julia Claxton

Leon Towers has enjoyed a variety of careers, including children’s TV presenter and foster carer. But his passion for care and rehabilitation led him to launch canine care centre House of Hugo in Shoreham-by-Sea, as he told Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Peter James: Why speaking English kills you, Goodwood Revival and a trip to Malaga

Yesterday, 10:01
Lara and Peter James at Goodwood Revival

Bestselling crime writer Peter James talks us through his gastronomic adventures and keeps us abreast of everything relating to his fictional detective, Roy Grace

Read more

David Bramwell on his undiminished love of Brighton

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Writer and broadcaster David Bramwell

Cheeky Guide creator David Bramwell’s new memoir mixes cults, seances and a mysterious quest in 1990s Brighton. He reminisces with Duncan Hall

Read more

Award-winning Brighton-based ceramicist Rowena Gilbert

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Rowena Gilbert

The south coast and foreign travel inspire this award-winning Brighton-based ceramicist

Read more

Snowdogs by the Sea auction raises more than £300,000

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Photo by Liz Finlayson/Vervate Martlets

The Snowdogs by the Sea auction has raised an incredible £337,900 for local charity Martlets Hospice.

Read more

Dave Drake live at Sussex University

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Dave Drake (Photo by Amara Norman)

The young jazz pianist from Brighton returns from New York to perform a solo piano concert on Saturday 14 January in aid of Jo Cox’s Fund

Read more

Lewes-based folk singer Shirley Collins and her new album

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Folk singer Shirley Collins in Lewes (Photo by Jim Holden)

Sussex folk singer Shirley Collins was a linchpin of the English folk revival of the 1950s and 1960s. Now, after four decades out of the spotlight, she’s releasing a new album. Veronica Groocock visited her home in Lewes to find out more

Read more

A celebration of work by cartoonist Martin Honeysett in Hastings

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Martin Honeysett at work at the Hern Bay Cartoon Festival 2014. Courtesy of Penny Precious

Hastings-based cartoonist Martin Honeysett spent almost five decades skewering the ridiculousness of society. Duncan Hall visits a celebration of his work in his home town

Read more

Henry Normal on rediscovering a more personal way of communicating

Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Henry Normal at his Brighton home (Photo by Jim Holden)

Screenwriter, producer and Steve Coogan’s former business partner Henry Normal hadn’t written any poetry in two decades. Then a combination of family circumstances drove him to rediscover an intimate way of communicating. He spoke to Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Olly Murs to perform in Hove

Monday, November 28, 2016

As part of his 2017 summer tour, Olly Murs will be performing at 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Saturday 16 July

Read more

Ad Feature: Retirement for the self-employed: Top tips and advice

Thursday, November 24, 2016

As a professional adviser, I advocate the building up of value within savings for the future. This is important for everyone but I have a particular concern for the self-employed

Read more

Great British Baby Company: The story behind a Shoreham-based business

Wednesday, November 23, 2016 Jenny Mark-Bell | Photo by Emma Tunbridge
The Pimlico, Caernafon Crosshatch, £240; The Marsden, Airforce Blue (special edition), £250; The Sandringham, Gainsborough Red, £250; all shot in Sussex Square, Brighton

Rachael Attwood’s Great British Baby Company, based in Shoreham, is a new company built on the pillars of heritage, quality materials and supporting British manufacturing.

Read more

Peter James: Things that annoy me in restaurants, an utterly repulsive expression and a trip to France

Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Peter James with Nicholas Catherine, owner of La Meditérranée

Bestselling crime writer Peter James talks us through his gastronomic adventures and keeps us abreast of everything relating to his fictional detective, Roy Grace

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search