6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Sussex’s great and good share their hopes for 2017

09:44 03 January 2017

The Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner, bishop of Chichester

The Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner, bishop of Chichester

Archant

With Brexit, the Trump presidency and many celebrity deaths 2016 has been eventful to say the least. Sussex Life asked the county’s great and good to share their hopes for the year to come

Comment

The Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester

“When Article 50 is finally triggered, 2017 promises to be a year of negotiation. Britain’s place in the world is being revised and redrawn as the ramifications of the historic Brexit vote continue to unravel. My heartfelt hope and prayer is that the people and communities of Sussex will engage fully in the discussions that will take place through our many local elected representatives.

“2017 will inevitably be a year of new opportunities and the start of many new beginnings. We must also ensure that those who feel marginalised or unwelcome are given reassurance and support and that we continue to celebrate the tradition of decent hospitality for which Sussex is so well known.”  

Caroline Lucas, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion

“After a challenging 2016 I’m hoping for things to get better next year. In the wake of the EU referendum we need to see the deep divisions in this country begin to heal, and our communities come back together. Brighton and Hove’s positive spirit gives me hope even in the darkest of times and I have no doubt that next year our city will continue to be a wonderful place to live.” 

Rachel Tackley, executive director, Chichester Festival Theatre

“Having joined Chichester Festival Theatre in September, I’m relishing exploring everything this wonderful city and county has to offer.

“I hope 2017 brings a continuation of the warm embrace extended to me and artistic director, Daniel Evans, by our generous donors, corporate partners and audiences. I look forward to welcoming the extraordinary actors, directors and writers who will be part of our first Festival season; introducing them to our audiences will be hugely exciting. I also hope that in 2017 our world-renowned creative and cultural industries continue to be a force for unity and collaboration and their economic contribution receives its rightful recognition.” 

Alfriston author and historian Juliet Nicolson

“One hundred years ago, the year my father was born, the dominant global hope was for peace. A century later I continue to share that hope, if not for my own generation, at least for that of my children and grandchildren. I hope to feel trust in politicians once again rather than suspicion. I hope flying in aeroplanes will soon become a treat rather than an endurance. I hope for a cure for the elm disease that is decimating our glorious Sussex landscape. I hope always to be fast asleep when Father Christmas arrives. It’s good to leave magic unchallenged.”

Alfriston author and historian Juliet Nicolson. A House Full of Daughters, her memoir across seven generations of her family, will be published by Vintage in paperback £9.99 on 23 February 2017 

Nus Ghani, Conservative MP for Wealden

“From Brexit to a new Prime Minister, from the appalling murder of one of my colleagues to shock at the American election, 2016 has been a tumultuous year. I look forward to welcoming a new year, defined by respect towards one another. I particularly want to see us make greater progress on making social media a kinder place, and destroying the taboo surrounding mental illness, continuing work I have begun this year. As TS Eliot said, ‘For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, and next year’s words another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.’” 

Kate Tempest, guest artistic director for the 2017 Brighton Festival

“The place that art has in a community is something I am constantly turning around in my mind because I think it is one of the most important tools we have for connectivity, for cultivating empathy and a sense of community – it’s a kind of antidote to isolation. For me gathering together to experience artwork is the most important thing that we can do. The most exhilarating moments that have brought me closest to myself and closest to my fellow human beings have been through gathering and watching and feeling and participating in works of art. So, when I was approached by Brighton Festival, the first thing that made me excited about accepting the offer was the possibility of bringing work to people who maybe feel that kind of experience doesn’t belong to them, opening the doors a little bit and just allowing people in. I’m very excited about trying to encourage the artists that I want to perform here to just run with this idea of being a part of Brighton for three weeks. And not just Brighton, but also the outlying communities and the neighbourhoods around Brighton – I want to take work outside of the centre of the town and just bring it to people.” 

Sussex Life hadn’t received any copy from the Labour Party at the time this feature went to press.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Sussex’s great and good share their hopes for 2017

Yesterday, 09:44
The Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner, bishop of Chichester

With Brexit, the Trump presidency and many celebrity deaths 2016 has been eventful to say the least. Sussex Life asked the county’s great and good to share their hopes for the year to come

Read more

Dan Walker on Crawley Town, the good in football and following in the footsteps of a broadcasting hero

Yesterday, 09:36 Jenny Mark-Bell
Dan Walker (Photo by James Stack)

Crawley-born presenter Dan Walker’s 2016 has been a personal best. Now he has rounded off a year in which he’s taken his place on the famous BBC Breakfast sofa and covered the Olympics in Rio by publishing a book about football.

Read more

Horsham GT racing driver Alex Reed

Yesterday, 09:35
Alex Reed (Photo by Jakob Ebrey)

Eighteen-year-old Alex Reed from Horsham is a GT racing driver, combining his time on the track with his academic studies in music production. He spoke to Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Leon Towers and his canine care centre in Shoreham-by-Sea

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Leon Towers © Julia Claxton

Leon Towers has enjoyed a variety of careers, including children’s TV presenter and foster carer. But his passion for care and rehabilitation led him to launch canine care centre House of Hugo in Shoreham-by-Sea, as he told Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Peter James: Why speaking English kills you, Goodwood Revival and a trip to Malaga

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Lara and Peter James at Goodwood Revival

Bestselling crime writer Peter James talks us through his gastronomic adventures and keeps us abreast of everything relating to his fictional detective, Roy Grace

Read more

David Bramwell on his undiminished love of Brighton

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Writer and broadcaster David Bramwell

Cheeky Guide creator David Bramwell’s new memoir mixes cults, seances and a mysterious quest in 1990s Brighton. He reminisces with Duncan Hall

Read more

Award-winning Brighton-based ceramicist Rowena Gilbert

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Rowena Gilbert

The south coast and foreign travel inspire this award-winning Brighton-based ceramicist

Read more

Snowdogs by the Sea auction raises more than £300,000

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Photo by Liz Finlayson/Vervate Martlets

The Snowdogs by the Sea auction has raised an incredible £337,900 for local charity Martlets Hospice.

Read more

Dave Drake live at Sussex University

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Dave Drake (Photo by Amara Norman)

The young jazz pianist from Brighton returns from New York to perform a solo piano concert on Saturday 14 January in aid of Jo Cox’s Fund

Read more

Lewes-based folk singer Shirley Collins and her new album

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Folk singer Shirley Collins in Lewes (Photo by Jim Holden)

Sussex folk singer Shirley Collins was a linchpin of the English folk revival of the 1950s and 1960s. Now, after four decades out of the spotlight, she’s releasing a new album. Veronica Groocock visited her home in Lewes to find out more

Read more

A celebration of work by cartoonist Martin Honeysett in Hastings

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Martin Honeysett at work at the Hern Bay Cartoon Festival 2014. Courtesy of Penny Precious

Hastings-based cartoonist Martin Honeysett spent almost five decades skewering the ridiculousness of society. Duncan Hall visits a celebration of his work in his home town

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search