Snowdogs by the Sea auction raises more than £300,000

The Snowdogs by the Sea auction has raised an incredible £337,900 for local charity Martlets Hospice.

This autumn 44 giant Snowdog sculptures painted by talented artists and celebrities were part of a public art trail taking trail goers on a magical tour of Brighton & Hove. Hundreds of thousands of people tracked the Snowdogs on the trail and more than 400 people an hour said goodbye at the Farewell event on Sunday 4 and Monday 5 December.

On Tuesday 6 December at Brighton Dome Corn Exchange the sculptures went under the hammer. The sellout auction was hosted by acclaimed auctioneer Tim Wonnacott who worked the bidders into a frenzy, with bidding hitting £22,000 for Snowdog Max. Max was painted by renowned artist Sarah Arnett.

Sarah Harvey said of the Snowdogs by the Sea success: “We’ve worked so hard on the project for the last year and the reaction from the public has been incredible and we’ve seen fantastic support for Martlets Hospice,”

More than 9000 people watched the auction live on the Snowdogs by the Sea Facebook page.

