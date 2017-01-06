6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Photos from the Sussex Life and Bang & Olufsen i360 event

10:36 11 January 2017

Beginning the ascent on the British Airways i360. Photo by Terry Applin

Beginning the ascent on the British Airways i360. Photo by Terry Applin

Terry Applin

A total of 175 Sussex Life readers and Bang & Olufsen customers got a bird’s eye view of Brighton, 450ft above the city, courtesy of British Airways i360

Comment

Despite the November afternoon’s stormy weather the clouds parted when the pod left its landing bay to give uninterrupted views across the city and along the south coast.

Earlier that afternoon the passengers on the exclusive flight were treated to a cream tea at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, accompanied by a Bang & Olufson goodie bag, prize draw and a brief introduction to the audio-visual specialist’s latest products.

To win a place on the flight readers had to know that the British Airways i360 took two years to build. 

Bang & Olufsen’s James Simons, Steve Devonshire and Mark Laslett

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Amanda Reeves, Debbie Chalmers and Jess Price from Sussex Wildlife Trust being snapped by Sussex Life diary editor Erica Gilbert

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

The Bang & Olufsen team

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Hannah Betts and Sarah Linfield from Lancing College, Sarah Twigger from Seaford College and Clare Phillips from Christ’s Hospital

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Sharon Botting, Gill Oldfield and Caroline Botting

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Martha Mellors of Brewers Home and Laura Hobden.

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

David Peile and Donna Golesworthy

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Charley Sabel from Bang & Olufsen

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Juliet Smith, High Sheriff of East Sussex and Gary Walsh, chief fire officer

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Graham Tuckey and Kevin Dineen

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Caroline and Jim Botting

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Stuart and Wilma Vaughan

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Michael and Irene Rogers

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Tim Thurston, managing director of Archant Lifestyle Regional

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Steve Devonshire of Bang & Olufsen with prize draw winner Michael Williams

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Steve Devonshire demonstrates one of Bang & Olufsen’s new speakers

Photo by Terry ApplinPhoto by Terry Applin

Bang & Olufsen of Brighton & Hove, 56 Church Road, Hove BN3 2FP

Photos from the Sussex Life and Bang & Olufsen i360 event

10:36 11 January 2017
Beginning the ascent on the British Airways i360. Photo by Terry Applin

A total of 175 Sussex Life readers and Bang & Olufsen customers got a bird's eye view of Brighton, 450ft above the city, courtesy of British Airways i360

