6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Pet Shop Boys to headline Brighton Pride Summer Of Love Festival

12:00 01 March 2017

Ken McKay

Brighton & Hove Pride have announced that the Pet Shop Boys are to headline the Pride Summer Of Love Festival in Preston Park on Saturday 5 August 2017

Comment

The Pet Shop Boys are pop royalty. They’ve released twenty six albums and secured eighteen Top Twenty singles including four UK No.1’s with West End Girls, It’s A Sin, Always On My Mind, and Heart, and they’ve circumnavigated the globe many times. Their latest album Super released in 2016 was again a huge success across the globe reaching the top 3 of the UK album chart. Throughout their career the Pet Shop Boys have delivered principle alongside pop, as they continue to campaign and fundraise for the LGBT+ community.

Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton Pride, said: “We are really proud to welcome the Pet Shop Boys to headline our most fantastic Pride Festival ever. Having worked with some of the world’s most important artists, their impressive history and amazing contribution to popular culture is undeniable. Add to that their community conscience and campaigning, and they are the perfect act for the finale of our Summer Of Love Festival.”

For tickets to Pride 2017, to register for an e-newsletter or to make a donation visit: www.brighton-pride.org

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Pet Shop Boys to headline Brighton Pride Summer Of Love Festival

12:00

Brighton & Hove Pride have announced that the Pet Shop Boys are to headline the Pride Summer Of Love Festival in Preston Park on Saturday 5 August 2017

Read more

West Chiltington’s Maddie Hinch on winning gold at Rio 2016

Yesterday, 10:59

Nine million UK viewers watched the GB women’s hockey team triumph in the Rio Olympics last year. Clive Agran catches up with the West Chiltington woman who became Britain’s hockey hero

Read more

Sarah Raven on her passion for “good, good food”

Yesterday, 10:54 Angela Wintle

Sarah Raven is not only an inspirational cook and gardener, she was also once a doctor – knowledge that informs her new healthy eating cookbook. She talks to us from her idyllic farmhouse in the Sussex Weald

Read more

Liam Francis on how hip hop led him to the UK’s leading contemporary dance company

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Brighton boy Liam Francis will return to his hometown this March to dance with Rambert on the seminal piece Ghost Dances.

Read more

Ashley Knowles on being a crossword lover’s nemesis

Friday, February 17, 2017

Ashley Knowles has been bamboozling Guardian cryptic crossword lovers under the pseudonym Boatman since 2008. As his first 50 puzzles are collected in one volume he shares his secrets with Duncan Hall

Read more

Seaford students raise more than £500 for Children with Cancer UK

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Seaford students sold 250 roses around the College on Valentine’s Day, raising well over £500 for the Boarding House Walled Garden West’s charity of the term, Children with Cancer UK.

Read more

The Sussex charity training dogs to assist people with disabilities

Thursday, February 9, 2017

The Sussex-based charity Canine Partners trains dogs to assist disabled people. Hazel Sillver meets Sally Whitney and her dog Ethan to find out more

Read more

Dr Hope Wolf’s exhibition focusing on Sussex modernism

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

In the inter-war period modernism questioned the status quo across art and literature. Dr Hope Wolf, curator of an exhibition focusing on Sussex modernism, speaks to Duncan Hall

Read more

Peter James: Deep-fried prawn heads in Beverly Hills, Wabi in Horsham and heading out with Sussex Police

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Bestselling crime writer Peter James talks us through his gastronomic adventures and keeps us abreast of everything relating to his fictional detective, Roy Grace

Read more

Sussex head teachers on how their schools are equipping the next generation

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

As a new year dawns, we catch up with some of the county’s top educators to find out how they’re equipping the next generation for life beyond the school gates

Read more

Miles Jupp on discovering his Sussex roots, his latest show and appearing in Watership Down

Monday, January 30, 2017

Comedian, actor and The News Quiz host Miles Jupp found out he was a son of Sussex in his mid-30s. Now, writes Jenny Mark-Bell, he is returning to the ancestral soil for a gig

Read more

William Nicholson on his latest Sussex-set novel

Monday, January 30, 2017

William Nicholson has two lives: Hollywood screenwriter and novelist. This month he publishes the latest in his series of Sussex-set novels. But will it make the journey to the big screen? He spoke to Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search