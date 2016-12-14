Olly Murs to perform in Hove

Archant

As part of his 2017 summer tour, Olly Murs will be performing at 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Saturday 16 July

Following on from his spring arena tour, Olly Murs, one of British music’s biggest stars, has announced his biggest headline shows yet; 20 outdoor dates across the UK, starting on Friday 2 June through to Saturday 19 August, with more dates to follow.

Olly Murs said: “I am thrilled to play at 1st Central County Ground in Hove. Outdoor shows are so much fun and I am looking forward to performing my biggest songs on my biggest outdoor tour!”

2016 has been another incredible year for Olly Murs which has seen him celebrate his fourth successive No.1 Album ’24 HRS’, becoming the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor.

Tickets for Olly Murs’ Summer Tour 2017 go on General Sale on Friday 2nd December at 9am.

www.ollymurs.com | www.ticketmaster.co.uk | www.lhgtickets.com