CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Novelist Annabel Abbs and her book about Lucia Joyce

12:12 16 November 2016

Jenny Mark-Bell | Photo by Aaron Hargreaves

Annabel Abbs

Annabel Abbs

Archant

Sussex-based debut novelist Annabel Abbs has written a novel about Lucia, daughter of James Joyce, who wrote part of Finnegans Wake in Bognor Regis.

Comment

Lucia Joyce has, at least until now, been consigned to the margins of cultural history. Beloved daughter of an Irish literary genius, unrequited lover of Samuel Beckett, she was herself a visionary early proponent of modern dance, yet she was institutionalised by 25. She had danced too close to the sun.

A luminous, affecting new novel by Sussex-based debut author Annabel Abbs seeks to thrust Lucia into the spotlight enjoyed by the men in her life. For a first novel – and by a self-taught writer – it is both accomplished and very brave: Joyce and Beckett are neither of them short on fans and neither comes out of the book unscathed.

Annabel explains that she stumbled across Lucia in a graphic novel, Dotter of Her Father’s Eye. “I didn’t know James Joyce had a daughter, I didn’t know he had a daughter who danced, in fact I knew nothing, I’d never heard of her.” She read and re-read Carol Loeb Shloss’ 2003 biography but still felt she knew nothing about the real woman, largely because the biographer was stymied by the dearth of material – all of Lucia’s letters, diaries and medical notes had been destroyed by Joyce’s acolytes. “So there was nothing left of her, it was like looking into a black hole. And I thought ‘Right, I’m going to put her back on the map.’”

It’s a dual narrative, telling Lucia’s story from 1928 to 1932 in jazz age Paris juxtaposed with her analysis by Carl Jung in Switzerland, 1934. In 1928 Lucia is a triumph, she and her father poring over the rhapsodising reviews of one of her dance performances. She is in love with a young composer. In the Switzerland chapters, a few short years later, she is bitter, oppressed, eccentric. It’s unclear in what way her family circumstances have affected her psyche.

There were certainly some strange dynamics in the Joyce household. The family moved often and Lucia lived in several European countries as a child before they settled in Paris. But she was clever, which perhaps encouraged her mother’s animosity. Annabel says: “Her mother was largely uneducated and Lucia was very bright. There was a letter that Joyce wrote to Jung saying that he suspected Nora of being jealous of Lucia.”

When she became unwell (she was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but there was and is some debate about her condition), Joyce worried that “Whatever spark or gift I possess has been transmitted to Lucia and it has kindled a fire in her brain.”

Lucia languished and finally died in a mental home in Northamptonshire, largely unvisited apart from Joyce scholars who wanted to interview her about her father. That infuriated Annabel, who says: “So many of the men in her life had gone on to be these legendary characters. People might not know much about them but they’ve all heard of them, and she was just left – and no-one’s heard of her. I was fuelled by rage at how she’d been treated. I was sympathetic to her, and also there were other little things. My father [Peter Abbs] was also a poet and moved us around a lot. There were little things that resonated and I also thought it was a good story.”

It is a mystery story of sorts and Annabel had to turn detective, scouring biographies of the illustrious figures who made up Lucia’s wider social circle to “create a life and a story from these little lines here and there”. She even learnt jazz dancing as well as visiting Lucia’s homes in Paris, Zurich and Trieste “to try and imagine myself into her life and into her head. I had to do a lot of things that were peripheral to her life to try to pull her together”.

It seems that Lucia was trapped in many ways – in bohemian, post-war Paris she got little sips of freedom but was never allowed to drink from the well of abandon. Nevertheless, she did have affairs: some chaste, all disastrous. The love of her life, at least in the novel, was Samuel Beckett, who worked for a time as her father’s assistant and came to the house often. He behaved shabbily towards her, leading her on before telling her that her father had been the attraction all along. He never spoke about her.

Shortly before publication Annabel received a letter from the Beckett estate “demanding that I remove him entirely as a character and take out all references to him. I thought this is a bit like asking Jane Austen to take Darcy out of Pride and Prejudice – you just can’t take the main love interest out four weeks before publication!”

A lawyer reassured Annabel there was no case to answer but it sounds like a rough ride for a debut novelist. Annabel admits to many sleepless nights in the run-up to publication.

Annabel grew up in Hove and Lewes – her father was a professor at the University of Sussex. She and her family – her husband, Matthew, is from Worthing and they have four children – now split their time between East Sussex and London: “About 12 years ago we were in London and we were really missing Sussex, I can’t even begin to tell you how, it was like a deep physical longing to be back there. We bought a cottage between Eastbourne and Lewes and we’re there every school holiday, every weekend.

“A lot of The Joyce Girl was imagined as I walked over the South Downs and up and down the Wealden Way and the Vanguard Way. I needed the break from 1920s Paris.” 

More…

Northchapel-based Pete Bellotte and his literary ambitions - As production legend Pete Bellotte releases his first short story collection he tells Duncan Hall about his literary ambitions

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Leon Towers and his canine care centre in Shoreham-by-Sea

Yesterday, 10:04
Leon Towers © Julia Claxton

Leon Towers has enjoyed a variety of careers, including children’s TV presenter and foster carer. But his passion for care and rehabilitation led him to launch canine care centre House of Hugo in Shoreham-by-Sea, as he told Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Peter James: Why speaking English kills you, Goodwood Revival and a trip to Malaga

Yesterday, 10:01
Lara and Peter James at Goodwood Revival

Bestselling crime writer Peter James talks us through his gastronomic adventures and keeps us abreast of everything relating to his fictional detective, Roy Grace

Read more

David Bramwell on his undiminished love of Brighton

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Writer and broadcaster David Bramwell

Cheeky Guide creator David Bramwell’s new memoir mixes cults, seances and a mysterious quest in 1990s Brighton. He reminisces with Duncan Hall

Read more

Award-winning Brighton-based ceramicist Rowena Gilbert

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Rowena Gilbert

The south coast and foreign travel inspire this award-winning Brighton-based ceramicist

Read more

Snowdogs by the Sea auction raises more than £300,000

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Photo by Liz Finlayson/Vervate Martlets

The Snowdogs by the Sea auction has raised an incredible £337,900 for local charity Martlets Hospice.

Read more

Dave Drake live at Sussex University

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Dave Drake (Photo by Amara Norman)

The young jazz pianist from Brighton returns from New York to perform a solo piano concert on Saturday 14 January in aid of Jo Cox’s Fund

Read more

Lewes-based folk singer Shirley Collins and her new album

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Folk singer Shirley Collins in Lewes (Photo by Jim Holden)

Sussex folk singer Shirley Collins was a linchpin of the English folk revival of the 1950s and 1960s. Now, after four decades out of the spotlight, she’s releasing a new album. Veronica Groocock visited her home in Lewes to find out more

Read more

A celebration of work by cartoonist Martin Honeysett in Hastings

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Martin Honeysett at work at the Hern Bay Cartoon Festival 2014. Courtesy of Penny Precious

Hastings-based cartoonist Martin Honeysett spent almost five decades skewering the ridiculousness of society. Duncan Hall visits a celebration of his work in his home town

Read more

Henry Normal on rediscovering a more personal way of communicating

Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Henry Normal at his Brighton home (Photo by Jim Holden)

Screenwriter, producer and Steve Coogan’s former business partner Henry Normal hadn’t written any poetry in two decades. Then a combination of family circumstances drove him to rediscover an intimate way of communicating. He spoke to Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Olly Murs to perform in Hove

Monday, November 28, 2016

As part of his 2017 summer tour, Olly Murs will be performing at 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Saturday 16 July

Read more

Ad Feature: Retirement for the self-employed: Top tips and advice

Thursday, November 24, 2016

As a professional adviser, I advocate the building up of value within savings for the future. This is important for everyone but I have a particular concern for the self-employed

Read more

Great British Baby Company: The story behind a Shoreham-based business

Wednesday, November 23, 2016 Jenny Mark-Bell | Photo by Emma Tunbridge
The Pimlico, Caernafon Crosshatch, £240; The Marsden, Airforce Blue (special edition), £250; The Sandringham, Gainsborough Red, £250; all shot in Sussex Square, Brighton

Rachael Attwood’s Great British Baby Company, based in Shoreham, is a new company built on the pillars of heritage, quality materials and supporting British manufacturing.

Read more

Peter James: Things that annoy me in restaurants, an utterly repulsive expression and a trip to France

Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Peter James with Nicholas Catherine, owner of La Meditérranée

Bestselling crime writer Peter James talks us through his gastronomic adventures and keeps us abreast of everything relating to his fictional detective, Roy Grace

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search