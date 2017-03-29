6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Meeting Horsham fine artist Benjamin Smith

PUBLISHED: 09:56 04 April 2017

Benjamin Smith at his Horsham Museum exhibition. Photo by Toby Phillips

Benjamin Smith at his Horsham Museum exhibition. Photo by Toby Phillips

©tobyphillipsphotography

Horsham fine artist Benjamin Smith draws on skills and techniques once abandoned by mainstream art schools. Duncan Hall finds out more

Comment

Walking into Benjamin Smith’s recent exhibition at Horsham Museum one would have been forgiven for thinking he was a photographer.

Images of classical busts and statues lined the walls captured in an almost cinematic monochrome style – the whites contrasting strongly against almost glossy blacks. And elsewhere beautiful black and grey portraits looked like they’d come out of a photographic studio. It was only by looking closely that one could see the portraits were actually beautifully rendered pencil drawings.

The title of Benjamin’s exhibition, Silence and Slow Time, refers to the effort and sheer hard graft which have gone into these works. It was part of the advice given to him by his grandfather Robert Ball, an engraver, painter and draftsman in his own right, penned on the back of a postcard of one of his works which Benjamin still treasures today: “Get a similar object,” the advice goes. “Don’t speak and give it 100 per cent of your concentration.” In the same postcard Robert – the former principal at Stroud Art College who died in 2008 – was scathing about the modern art world. “To do modern art you must never stop talking, this helps to stifle any logical thought or criticism.”

It can take Benjamin a month to create a charcoal drawing of the plaster casts old masters used to teach their apprentices the effect of light and shade on three dimensional forms. His pencil portraits, which he will focus on from this September after receiving a prestigious QEST Siegmund Warburg Scholarship last year, take up to two weeks and are drawn from life.

Bust of Constanza by Benjamin SmithBust of Constanza by Benjamin Smith

They both follow the tenets of the fine art education the former commercial lawyer has embarked upon after giving up his day job two years ago to become a full-time artist. “Life as a lawyer doesn’t leave a lot of time for leisure,” admits Benjamin, 38, from his Queensway home in Horsham, which also houses his studio. “I had reached a point where I felt like I had pushed it as far as I could and had to take drastic action.” Having practised in Birmingham for 12 years, Stroud-born Benjamin and his partner Richard Walker moved to Horsham two years ago – close to Gatwick for Richard, who is a captain for Easyjet, and easy for Benjamin to get to the London Atelier of Representational Art (LARA) in Vauxhall.

As part of his realist training Benjamin studies anatomy, as the old masters would have done. “It’s about starting from the inside and building,” says Benjamin, who has produced écorché drawings of flayed figures as practised during the Renaissance. “Most of the best anatomy books go back to the 19th century.” The studies of form and realist techniques are out of fashion, with even Benjamin’s grandfather struggling to find mentors to help him. “With artists in the mainstream there is a degree to which they are a little ashamed at their lack of formal training,” says Benjamin. “A lot of artists like to give the impression they emerged into the world fully formed with no further development necessary! A lot of what makes art fascinating is its incredibly rich history which is all there to be drawn upon and absorbed.” Although Benjamin’s work is based on older techniques and subjects such as mythical characters, he believes the 20th and 21st century slant he is able to put on it makes it unique. “It’s the rise and fall and rise again of realist painting and drawing,” he says. “Following World War I a lot of art schools departed from that way of studying and things like abstraction came to their zenith. My grandfather was a fish out of water.” Robert received early training because of Birmingham businesses’ desire for skilled draftsmen, until his teachers encouraged him to go to the Royal College of Art. Although the training Robert received became increasingly marginalised, it was taken up by US artists, two of whom set up a Florentine art school in the 1960s, and whose descendants are behind LARA.

Benjamin now believes there is a renewed desire for those old techniques to be taught in the rise of ever-more realistic computer games and CGI animation. “There’s a whole new generation of artists who desperately need to learn the skills,” he says. “With my exhibition I wanted to show the narrative that takes draftsmanship from the Renaissance through to the 19th century and into the world of CGI and computer animation which relates to my development as an artist. I am always studying.”

He has become involved in Horsham’s art scene, taking part in the annual June Artists’ Trail, and displaying his work with the Association of Sussex Artists, which helped him get his exhibition at Horsham Museum.

Megan by Benjamin SmithMegan by Benjamin Smith

He is now looking to return to oil painting ahead of his year studying portraiture. And he is enjoying exploring the countryside around his Sussex home. “I was worried when I moved to Sussex that Brighton might be the black hole which sucked in all the artists,” he says. “But this is a fantastic part of the country which I have started to explore – not just for ideas, but also the artists and creative individuals who live around here.”

For more information visit www.benjaminsmithfineart.com

And for a collection of Benjamin’s grandfather Robert Ball’s work visit www.robertballart.com

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Julie Hill on her charity work, a British Citizen Award and changing priorities

Yesterday, 09:58

Nutbourne woman Julie Hill was 28 when she was paralysed from the waist down. A year later she was water skiing. Recently she received a British Citizen Award for her 25 years of voluntary work with spinal cord charity Back Up. She tells Jenny Mark-Bell that her work is all about building confidence

Read more

Meeting Horsham fine artist Benjamin Smith

Yesterday, 09:56

Horsham fine artist Benjamin Smith draws on skills and techniques once abandoned by mainstream art schools. Duncan Hall finds out more

Read more

Eleanor Farjeon: The writer who left a permanent mark on the South Downs

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

The first reprint in nearly 80 years of The Sussex Alphabet by Eleanor Farjeon has revived interest in a writer who left an indelible mark on the Downs. Sue Scott investigates

Read more

Liz Pichon on her Tom Gates series going from publishing phenomenon to the small screen

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Brighton children’s author Liz Pichon’s Tom Gates series is a publishing phenomenon – published in 43 languages, it has sold around four million copies worldwide. This year’s World Book Day illustrator tells Jenny Mark-Bell that Tom is set to become a star of the small screen

Read more

Jennifer Owens: How a career in music stemmed from a Tinder date

Monday, March 27, 2017

Trotton-based singer/songwriter Jennifer Owens tells Duncan Hall how an online dating app led to an amazing first year on the music scene

Read more

Dame Vera Lynn on reaching her 100th year, a new album and being voted the Forces’ Sweetheart

Monday, March 20, 2017

Dame Vera Lynn is celebrating her 100th birthday in style with a star-studded variety extravaganza at the London Palladium, a new album and a BBC documentary celebrating her remarkable wartime contribution. Angela Wintle takes up the story

Read more

Inside an antique packed Alfriston apartment

Monday, March 20, 2017 Duncan Hall | Photos by Jim Holden

Emmett & White antique shop is packed with unusual items the titular owners love, and that principle extends to their Alfriston apartment too

Read more

Sussex Life Landscape Painter of the Year: Winners and finalists on display

Friday, March 17, 2017

The winner of the inaugural Sussex Life Landscape Painter of the Year competition was selected from a shortlist of seven. Lewes’ Chalk Gallery in North Street is exhibiting six of the paintings including the winner from Monday 13 March to Sunday 23 April

Read more

Golf day helps raise money for Sussex youngsters

Thursday, March 16, 2017

The Starr Trust was delighted with the success of its sixth annual Golf Day, held on March 15 at the Surrey Hills Golf Course in Albourne and which raised £3,370 to help young people that live within the BN postcode.

Read more

Peter James: Manuel from Fawlty Towers, a miserable-looking salad and eating 30 cakes

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Every New Year begins with media roll-calls of celebrities who shuffled off their mortal coil during the previous 12 months.

Read more

Producer Phil Grabsky and the rise of event cinema

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

So-called event cinema has transformed how audiences experience high culture and art. And as Duncan Halls discovers, one of the biggest producers hails from Brighton

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search