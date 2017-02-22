Leading ladies of Sussex - 2017

Sussex women mean business! Here, we turn the spotlight on some of our county’s most successful - and discover what it is that makes them tick

We asked local businesswomen the following questions:

1. What is the best advice you’ve ever been given? | 2. Who or what inspires you? | 3. How important is it for women to support each other in business?

1.

Zoe Lagadec Zoe Lagadec

www.mulberryssolicitors.com

2.

Catriona Godson Catriona Godson

www.madmacdesigns.co.uk

3.

Annie Cheadle Annie Cheadle

www.facebook.com/anniecheadlesyoga

4.

Lucy Davis Lucy Davis

www.tinies.com

5.

Louise Hunt Louise Hunt

Colour Changed Decorating

6.

Abigail Owen Abigail Owen

www.dmhstallard.com

7.

Rebecca Taylor Rebecca Taylor

www.facebook.com/thejewelleryandwatchcompany

8.

Susan Flatley Susan Flatley

www.simswilliams.co.uk

9.

Angelica Dudka Angelica Dudka

angel-white.co.uk

10.

Silvija Stewart Silvija Stewart

something-different.uk.com

11.

Georgina Graves Georgina Graves

www.liamrussellarchitects.co.uk

12.

Sarah Lancaster Sarah Lancaster

www.totallaundry.co.uk

13.

Michelle Scott Michelle Scott

www.prettyeccentric.co.uk

14.

Nicola O'Rourke Nicola O'Rourke

www.mathildarose.co.uk

15.

Helen Vane Helen Vane

www.gogecko.org.uk

16.

Billie Moore Billie Moore

mcculloughmoore.co.uk

17.

Meg Fenn Meg Fenn

www.shakeitupcreative.com

18.

Hayley George Hayley George

www.tennyson.uk.com

19.

Rachael Workman Rachael Workman

www.kitchensbespoke.co.uk

20.

Linda Buckberry Linda Buckberry

thebeautyisland.co.uk

21.

Debbie Tidey Debbie Tidey

www.thenestnurseryschool.co.uk

22.

Patricia Hulse Patricia Hulse

www.nuffieldhealth.com

23.

Nicola Thomas Nicola Thomas

www.aaarchitects.co.uk

24.

Jane Wickens Jane Wickens

number40salon.com