CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Great British Baby Company: The story behind a Shoreham-based business

15:54 23 November 2016

Jenny Mark-Bell | Photo by Emma Tunbridge

The Pimlico, Caernafon Crosshatch, £240; The Marsden, Airforce Blue (special edition), £250; The Sandringham, Gainsborough Red, £250; all shot in Sussex Square, Brighton

The Pimlico, Caernafon Crosshatch, £240; The Marsden, Airforce Blue (special edition), £250; The Sandringham, Gainsborough Red, £250; all shot in Sussex Square, Brighton

Archant

Rachael Attwood’s Great British Baby Company, based in Shoreham, is a new company built on the pillars of heritage, quality materials and supporting British manufacturing.

Comment

As the descendant of Welsh woollen mill owners on one side and generations of tailors on the other, Rachael Attwood is something of a poster girl for the future of British children’s fashion.

She’s also an academic – formerly of the University of Sussex, now the University of Westminster – whose PhD was in modern British culture, particularly regarding the concept of childhood. So her new project – the Great British Baby Company launches with the Autumn/Winter 16 collection – is a neat parcel of her skills, knowledge and heritage.

But it was an incident in a London department store in 2014 that started pulling the threads together in her mind. “My daughter was a year old and I was looking for something special for her when I noticed a coat. I turned over the price tag and saw that it was very expensive – I think it was £1,400, something like that – and I wanted to know why.” Rachael found nothing on the label to justify the cost: the garment was made in the Far East and wasn’t pure wool.

That got her thinking: what if there was a brand that made things out of “what I call noble materials – pure cashmere or a really fine lambswool” – that provided value at the luxury end of the market. She was adamant that the company would support British manufacturing, sourcing all materials and labour here.

“From that point I worked backwards and did almost two years of extensive research into British manufacturing. I’m aware through my studies and my work as a lecturer what Britain used to be capable of but it was really quite a sharp learning curve understanding what was possible in this day and age. That’s really how the business started: from being disgusted at how much something cost to trying to find better value luxury and something that really represented Britain.”

Rachael grew up in Sussex (she and the business are based in Shoreham) and inherited some of her interest in design through her family. Not only was she the descendant of people in the textile industry, but her parents used to encourage her to go to Brighton Museum as a child and look at the historic costumes.

Through indefatigable research and contacting manufacturers – some of which weren’t interested in hearing from a “small fish” – she found helpful people in the textile production industry who were able to explain some of the technical issues. Now she has manufacturers all over Britain – much of the cloth used to make the coats is from Yorkshire, which has a proud tradition in the industry, while ties are made with silk woven in the Midlands. The company recently began selling fine Scottish knitwear, making the company truly British.

Rachael continues: “I suppose the Great British Baby Company has become kind of purist in that sense. It pulls my chain that there are lots of childrenswear companies that really promote the fact that they sell British styles but then they don’t back up that commitment to Britishness by actually manufacturing in Britain.

“I’ve seen first-hand through my mother’s family based in South Wales how much an industry – in the case of that example, the coal-mining industry – can give to a community and a society. I also know from the experience of the 1980s how much can be taken away from a community if an industry collapses. It just wouldn’t be fitting to have a British luxury brand that wasn’t made in Britain, supporting local communities and supporting homegrown skills.”

The first collection – available for AW16 – combines beautiful craftsmanship and jewel colours with nods to our design heritage. As well as the main line coats there is knitwear and a range of woven silk bow ties and pussy bows in block colours and college stripes. “We’re really playing heavily on what conjures up Britishness in people’s minds,” says Rachael. That approach has earned her fans in unlikely places: “I started this brand thinking that the British heritage message would appeal to British people, but actually we are having a lot of interest in the brand from the United States and also from the Asia Pacific area. [People in] South Korea in particular are very interested in our coats and accessories.

“I’m getting together contacts in Seoul at the moment and I intend to travel over there in the next year to talk to potential stockists.”

Anyone who has spent more than 10 minutes in the company of a toddler might flinch at the idea of putting them in dry clean-only clothes, but Rachael says that as heirloom pieces, designed to be passed through the generations, they are built to last. “They have certain properties because they are pure wool – it’s all pure lambswool, pure merino or pure cashmere. So they are naturally flame retardant, which obviously is a concern, they are all able to be wiped clean very easily, so things like biscuit mess can be removed. All the coats have silk linings so they need to be treated with care, but they’re not impractical coats by the same token.”

And Rachael says the coats have been designed so that parents can ensure their children can wear them for two or more years by buying a size up and turning up the cuffs to reveal the silk lining. “The way that they’ve been tailored – and tailored is the word – they will last longer than you might think.”

The Great British Baby Company; 01273 455845; www.greatbritishbabycompany.com

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Leon Towers and his canine care centre in Shoreham-by-Sea

Yesterday, 10:04
Leon Towers © Julia Claxton

Leon Towers has enjoyed a variety of careers, including children’s TV presenter and foster carer. But his passion for care and rehabilitation led him to launch canine care centre House of Hugo in Shoreham-by-Sea, as he told Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Peter James: Why speaking English kills you, Goodwood Revival and a trip to Malaga

Yesterday, 10:01
Lara and Peter James at Goodwood Revival

Bestselling crime writer Peter James talks us through his gastronomic adventures and keeps us abreast of everything relating to his fictional detective, Roy Grace

Read more

David Bramwell on his undiminished love of Brighton

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Writer and broadcaster David Bramwell

Cheeky Guide creator David Bramwell’s new memoir mixes cults, seances and a mysterious quest in 1990s Brighton. He reminisces with Duncan Hall

Read more

Award-winning Brighton-based ceramicist Rowena Gilbert

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Rowena Gilbert

The south coast and foreign travel inspire this award-winning Brighton-based ceramicist

Read more

Snowdogs by the Sea auction raises more than £300,000

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Photo by Liz Finlayson/Vervate Martlets

The Snowdogs by the Sea auction has raised an incredible £337,900 for local charity Martlets Hospice.

Read more

Dave Drake live at Sussex University

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Dave Drake (Photo by Amara Norman)

The young jazz pianist from Brighton returns from New York to perform a solo piano concert on Saturday 14 January in aid of Jo Cox’s Fund

Read more

Lewes-based folk singer Shirley Collins and her new album

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Folk singer Shirley Collins in Lewes (Photo by Jim Holden)

Sussex folk singer Shirley Collins was a linchpin of the English folk revival of the 1950s and 1960s. Now, after four decades out of the spotlight, she’s releasing a new album. Veronica Groocock visited her home in Lewes to find out more

Read more

A celebration of work by cartoonist Martin Honeysett in Hastings

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Martin Honeysett at work at the Hern Bay Cartoon Festival 2014. Courtesy of Penny Precious

Hastings-based cartoonist Martin Honeysett spent almost five decades skewering the ridiculousness of society. Duncan Hall visits a celebration of his work in his home town

Read more

Henry Normal on rediscovering a more personal way of communicating

Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Henry Normal at his Brighton home (Photo by Jim Holden)

Screenwriter, producer and Steve Coogan’s former business partner Henry Normal hadn’t written any poetry in two decades. Then a combination of family circumstances drove him to rediscover an intimate way of communicating. He spoke to Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Olly Murs to perform in Hove

Monday, November 28, 2016

As part of his 2017 summer tour, Olly Murs will be performing at 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Saturday 16 July

Read more

Ad Feature: Retirement for the self-employed: Top tips and advice

Thursday, November 24, 2016

As a professional adviser, I advocate the building up of value within savings for the future. This is important for everyone but I have a particular concern for the self-employed

Read more

Great British Baby Company: The story behind a Shoreham-based business

Wednesday, November 23, 2016 Jenny Mark-Bell | Photo by Emma Tunbridge
The Pimlico, Caernafon Crosshatch, £240; The Marsden, Airforce Blue (special edition), £250; The Sandringham, Gainsborough Red, £250; all shot in Sussex Square, Brighton

Rachael Attwood’s Great British Baby Company, based in Shoreham, is a new company built on the pillars of heritage, quality materials and supporting British manufacturing.

Read more

Peter James: Things that annoy me in restaurants, an utterly repulsive expression and a trip to France

Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Peter James with Nicholas Catherine, owner of La Meditérranée

Bestselling crime writer Peter James talks us through his gastronomic adventures and keeps us abreast of everything relating to his fictional detective, Roy Grace

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search