Seaford students raise more than £500 for Children with Cancer UK

13:34 14 February 2017

Seaford students sold 250 roses around the College on Valentine’s Day, raising well over £500 for the Boarding House Walled Garden West’s charity of the term, Children with Cancer UK.

The flowers were hand-cut, wrapped and delivered around the campus by the students throughout the day, who also prepared handwritten cards, with messages for each recipient.

Head of Boarding, Matthew Pitteway, was pleased with the effort the students put in: “They have taken up the challenge of delivering so many roses with great enthusiasm. The Boarding House picks a different charity to support every term. Last term, we raised £560 for St Barnabas Hospice in Worthing. Children with Cancer UK is the leading national children’s charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer, and we’re really proud to have supported them this term, and bringing a little Valentine’s joy around Seaford College in the process.”

