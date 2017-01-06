6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here
Prestigious awards for Birtley House

15:02 06 January 2017

Care staff and teams from across the county were honoured at the recent Surrey Care Awards - the ‘Oscars’ for Care Staff, recognising the hard work and dedication of people working within a wide variety of adult social care.

The awards were presented by TV and film actress, Jenny Seagrove. Birtley House Nursing Home was awarded the coveted ‘Care Team of the Year’ award recognising the Outstanding level of Care consistently delivered at the Home. It was the ‘icing on the cake’ for Birtley House which also saw the home rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2016; with only 1% of the Homes in England reaching this pinnacle of achievement. The multi-disciplinary Care Team, led by Matron/Registered Manager Karen Williams (Surrey Care Association Manager of the Year 2015) said the Residents at Birtley are always at the heart of everything we do. We are always striving to improve the care we give and to make their lives as fulfilling and happy as possible. The drive for change in the care industry is not purely inwardly focused - at Birtley we strive to improve the care for others, both now and for the future. The Surrey Care Association ‘Outstanding Contribution to Social Care’ Award recognises the person who has dedicated the greater part of their working life to the adult social care sector. This was awarded to Birtley House owner Simon Whalley, whose Grandparents founded the Nursing Home in 1932, recognising his passion, drive and commitment to improve the future of care at both local and national levels. At the start of each year thoughts often turn to new resolutions; doing things differently or in a better way or perhaps trying something totally new. Such innovation is not just a once a year activity at Birtley House, it is an on-going, dynamic, process. This is never change for the sake of change, but at its core is the aim to improve the quality of life for our Residents - both their nursing care and their holistic care. So, as we start a new year, our resolutions remain much the same as at any time of the year - to do the best we possibly can for our Residents. If in doing so we can help the wider care industry - so much the better. Please contact us if you feel you have what it takes to join the nursing and care team at Birtley House.

Birtley House Nursing Home, Birtley House, Bramley, Guildford GU5 OLB Tel: 01483 892055; info@birtleyhouse.co.uk; www.birtleyhouse.co.uk

