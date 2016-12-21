Chailey Heritage aims to launch new D.R.E.A.M Centre

Chris Pascoe (www.aspectsphotography.net) www.aspectsphotography.net

Chailey Heritage have launched an appeal for their new D.R.E.A.M. (Dynamic, Real, Experiential, Amazing, Magical) Centre - a new purpose-built hall - so that all the children, young adults and their families can come together in one place for celebrations and performances.

Presently they can only perform to a small audience in the old hall, where the young people in wheelchairs can only access the stage via an outdoor side entrance with ramps. The D.R.E.A.M Centre will be a modern, purpose-built space, large enough for children and young people with complex disabilities to participate in a mixture of arts, drama and physical activities.

The D.R.E.A.M. Centre Appeal aims to raise £2.6 million to fund the project. To donate to The D.R.E.A.M. Centre Appeal, or give DREAMTime, please visit www.chf.org.uk/dreamcentre or contact Sally-Anne Murray, Development Director on 01825 724752.