6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Chailey Heritage aims to launch new D.R.E.A.M Centre

11:27 04 January 2017

Chris Pascoe (www.aspectsphotography.net)

Chris Pascoe (www.aspectsphotography.net)

www.aspectsphotography.net

Chailey Heritage have launched an appeal for their new D.R.E.A.M. (Dynamic, Real, Experiential, Amazing, Magical) Centre - a new purpose-built hall - so that all the children, young adults and their families can come together in one place for celebrations and performances.

Comment

Presently they can only perform to a small audience in the old hall, where the young people in wheelchairs can only access the stage via an outdoor side entrance with ramps. The D.R.E.A.M Centre will be a modern, purpose-built space, large enough for children and young people with complex disabilities to participate in a mixture of arts, drama and physical activities.

The D.R.E.A.M. Centre Appeal aims to raise £2.6 million to fund the project. To donate to The D.R.E.A.M. Centre Appeal, or give DREAMTime, please visit www.chf.org.uk/dreamcentre or contact Sally-Anne Murray, Development Director on 01825 724752.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Sussex celebrities and personalities share what they love most about the county

Yesterday, 09:25
Robert Bathurst (Jonathan Ford/ITV)

Some of Sussex’s best known personalities have revealed in the magazine what they most love about the county. Here, we compile their stories, favourite restaurants, pubs, shops, views and places to visit

Read more

Chief Kink Ray Davies on his Olivier Award-winning musical

Thu, 16:44
Singer-songwriter and chief Kink Ray Davies. Photo by Dan Wooller

As his musical hits Brighton, chief Kink Ray Davies describes its genesis to Duncan Hall

Read more

Chailey Heritage aims to launch new D.R.E.A.M Centre

Wed, 11:27
Chris Pascoe (www.aspectsphotography.net)

Chailey Heritage have launched an appeal for their new D.R.E.A.M. (Dynamic, Real, Experiential, Amazing, Magical) Centre - a new purpose-built hall - so that all the children, young adults and their families can come together in one place for celebrations and performances.

Read more

Sussex’s great and good share their hopes for 2017

Tue, 09:44
The Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner, bishop of Chichester

With Brexit, the Trump presidency and many celebrity deaths 2016 has been eventful to say the least. Sussex Life asked the county’s great and good to share their hopes for the year to come

Read more

Dan Walker on Crawley Town, the good in football and following in the footsteps of a broadcasting hero

Tue, 09:36 Jenny Mark-Bell
Dan Walker (Photo by James Stack)

Crawley-born presenter Dan Walker’s 2016 has been a personal best. Now he has rounded off a year in which he’s taken his place on the famous BBC Breakfast sofa and covered the Olympics in Rio by publishing a book about football.

Read more

Horsham GT racing driver Alex Reed

Tue, 09:35
Alex Reed (Photo by Jakob Ebrey)

Eighteen-year-old Alex Reed from Horsham is a GT racing driver, combining his time on the track with his academic studies in music production. He spoke to Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Leon Towers and his canine care centre in Shoreham-by-Sea

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Leon Towers © Julia Claxton

Leon Towers has enjoyed a variety of careers, including children’s TV presenter and foster carer. But his passion for care and rehabilitation led him to launch canine care centre House of Hugo in Shoreham-by-Sea, as he told Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Peter James: Why speaking English kills you, Goodwood Revival and a trip to Malaga

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Lara and Peter James at Goodwood Revival

Bestselling crime writer Peter James talks us through his gastronomic adventures and keeps us abreast of everything relating to his fictional detective, Roy Grace

Read more

David Bramwell on his undiminished love of Brighton

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Writer and broadcaster David Bramwell

Cheeky Guide creator David Bramwell’s new memoir mixes cults, seances and a mysterious quest in 1990s Brighton. He reminisces with Duncan Hall

Read more

Award-winning Brighton-based ceramicist Rowena Gilbert

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Rowena Gilbert

The south coast and foreign travel inspire this award-winning Brighton-based ceramicist

Read more

Snowdogs by the Sea auction raises more than £300,000

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Photo by Liz Finlayson/Vervate Martlets

The Snowdogs by the Sea auction has raised an incredible £337,900 for local charity Martlets Hospice.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search