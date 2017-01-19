6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

45 famous people who went to university in Sussex

15:59 26 January 2017

Harry Maddock

Jessie Ware by aktivioslo (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/cPVsuh

Archant

Archant

From Frankie Boyle to the President of Zambia... Universities in Sussex have taught quite a number of students who eventually went on to find fame in the future

Fatboy Slim by estepaniko (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/dVS26XFatboy Slim by estepaniko (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/dVS26X

Right, where do we start? Novelists, politicians, musicians, broadcasters and even the bloke who designed The Rolling Stones’ logo have all been to university in Sussex!

The ones you may know already

Sussex resident, Brighton & Hove Albion fan and musician Norman Cook (a.k.a Fatboy Slim) read English, politics, and sociology at Brighton University. BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley studied Applied Language at Brighton.

Comedian Frankie Boyle studied English Literature at the University of Sussex whilst fellow comic Bob Mortimer read Law.

Frankie Boyle by AOP (www.ukaop.org) (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/675P6TFrankie Boyle by AOP (www.ukaop.org) (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/675P6T

From the journalism scene; Michael Buerk, Dermot Murnaghan, Clive Myrie and Lord Richard Cecil all attended the University of Sussex.

Singer-songwriter Jessie Ware and musician Billy Idol also went to the University of Sussex studying English Literature and English respectively.

The politicians

The University of Sussex has seen a large number of its former students become politicians. Starting off here at home, Labour’s Hilary Benn, the Conservative Party’s Caroline Nokes and Lib Dem Andrew George all attended.

Hilary Benn by Andrew Heavens (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/8NyafHilary Benn by Andrew Heavens (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/8Nyaf

But now for some out of the left field. We’ve added their occupation in brackets just on the off chance you weren’t sure... Mateusz Szczurek (former Finance Minister for Poland), Euclid Tsakalotos (Finance Minister for Greece), Musa Hitam (former deputy prime minister of Malaysia) and Guy Scott (a former acting President of Zambia) all went to university here in Sussex.

The sport stars

World champion free diver Tanya Streeter, Paralympic gold medal winning cyclist David Stone, hockey players David Luckes and Ben Hawes as well as pentathlete Kate Allenby all called Brighton University home at some stage. Just up the road at the University of Sussex, English international cricketer Rosaline Birch, distance runner Brendan Foster, 1977 Wimbledon Singles Champion Virginia Wade and German football manager Ralf Rangnick all studied.

Virginia Wade by lewishamdreamer (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/8f8c8SVirginia Wade by lewishamdreamer (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/8f8c8S

The musicians

Genesis’ keyboard player Tony Banks and composer/orchestrator/conductor John Altman both went to the University of Sussex whilst Natasha Khan (a.k.a Bat for Lashes) and Orlando Weeks from The Maccabees were at Brighton.

The writers

The University of Sussex welcomed the likes of Edward Kamau Brathwaite, Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman, Kim Newman, Ian McEwan, Richard Calder and Sarra Manning. Crime writer Simon Kernick, children’s book illustrator Emily Gravett and The Observer’s political cartoonist Chris Riddell all went to Brighton.

Alexandra Shulman by Radka Hlisnikovska (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/gxKGPtAlexandra Shulman by Radka Hlisnikovska (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/) via flic.kr/p/gxKGPt

The others

Universities in Sussex have also helped a few along the way that don’t quite fit in any of the sections above, but are still worth a shout out.

Art designer John Pasche attended Brighton University and chances are that almost everyone will have seen his work; he designed the famous tongue & lip logo for The Rolling Stones.

The Rolling Stones (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)The Rolling Stones (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

Another designer who attended Brighton University actually lives in your pocket. Graphic designer Matthew Dent created the designs on the current British coinage.

Brighton University also boasts a couple of Turner Prize winners in Keith Tyson and Rachel Whiteread.

Theatre director and son of Richard, Michael Attenborough went to the University of Sussex. As did Gumball 3000 founder Maximillion Cooper. 

Did you go to university with any of the people mentioned above? Let us know @sussexlifemag or on Facebook. 

29 famous people who went to school in Sussex - A selection of celebrities and other famous figures who went to school in Sussex

