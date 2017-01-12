6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

An invasion of waxwings to Sussex this winter?

15:37 16 January 2017

Waxwings feeding on winter berries (Photo: Lisa Geoghegan/Sussex Wildlife Trust)

Waxwings feeding on winter berries (Photo: Lisa Geoghegan/Sussex Wildlife Trust)

Archant

Michael Blencowe of Sussex Wildlife Trust is hoping for an invasion of garrulous waxwings this winter

Comment

There was a time when people believed that the rare appearance of a flock of waxwings was an evil omen; a portent of disaster, war or pestilence. Well, if Armageddon is the price I have to pay for a glimpse of one of these beauties then bring it on.

Waxwings are dumpy, starling-sized birds which look like something from a Beryl Cook painting – all silky curves, coiffured crests and heavy make-up. Imagine an orangey-brown hand grenade wearing eyeshadow and you’re almost there. Add to it black, white and yellow wings emblazoned with a row of shiny, scarlet teardrops. These waxy red feather tips, which give the bird its name, are believed to be used in courtship, the biggest and best wing-bling belonging to the older males.

Waxwings roam in gangs – you’re more likely to see 12 than one. To be next to a berry laden-bush when a flock descends is akin to being in a quiet pub when a drunken hen party bursts through the door. Waxwings announce their arrival with high-pitched chattering and excited trills and greedily squabble over berries as if they were fighting over bargains in the January sales.

Waxwings love berries. They can eat their own bodyweight in just a few hours. Once this flock of feathered gourmands has chomped its way through one berry bush the birds fly off to ransack another. Their reliance on berries is the cause of their irregular migrations.

Every few years a failure in the berry crop in their eastern Scandinavian and northern Russian homeland sparks a winter-long, Europe-wide berry-guzzling rampage which eventually leads them to our island. British waxwing winters are by no means an annual event and we may go for years without any waxwing sightings in Sussex.

Each winter we wait to see if we have hit the waxwing jackpot. The first sightings are usually from the Northern Isles in November and, if we’re lucky, throughout December the birds surge south.

They’re not fussy where they dine: industrial estates, petrol station forecourts, parks and gardens – anywhere that can lay on a decent berry buffet.

There’s certainly an abundance of berries this winter so look, and listen, for these exotic invaders. 

More…

Wildlife photographer David Plummer and his love for Sussex - Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2009, top wildlife photographer David Plummer is still travelling the world. But there’s nowhere he’d rather call home than Sussex, as he tells Amanda Riley

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

An invasion of waxwings to Sussex this winter?

36 minutes ago
Waxwings feeding on winter berries (Photo: Lisa Geoghegan/Sussex Wildlife Trust)

Michael Blencowe of Sussex Wildlife Trust is hoping for an invasion of garrulous waxwings this winter

Read more

The Duke of Cumberland Arms in Henley: Restaurant review

Thursday, January 12, 2017
The Duke of Cumberland (Photo by Pearl Bucknall)

It won the Pub of the Year category at the 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards. But how would The Duke of Cumberland Arms, in Henley near Midhurst, deal with a hungry editor at Sunday lunch?

Read more

10 Sussex abbeys and priories to visit

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Boxgrove Priory

Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries was a catastrophe for Sussex’s many centres for religious reflection. But Henry inadvertently gave us some of our most beautiful ruins. Steve Roberts recommends some fascinating abbeys and monasteries to visit.

Read more

Sussex walk around the Great Wood near Battle

Monday, January 9, 2017
Great Wood, near Battle, is a mixture of coniferous and deciduous woodland

When its conifers are clad in silver frost, Great Wood near Battle is a sight to behold, writes Hazel Sillver

Read more

Sussex Instagrams of the week

Friday, January 6, 2017
Brighton by James Stringer (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0) via flic.kr/p/5bGGQw. Edited with addtext.com.

10 of the most beautiful, inspiring and simply stunning photos of Sussex shared on Instagram over the past week...

Read more

Sunday lunch in Sussex: 14 of the best places to go

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Noah's Ark, Lurgashall

The best Sundays revolve around a hearty lunch with friends and family. Hazel Sillver suggests 14 of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast around Sussex

Read more

The best pubs in Sussex to visit this winter

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Mermaid Inn by rpmarks (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/fGnU9t

What could be nicer than a sleepy Sunday afternoon in one of our beautiful Sussex pubs? Here are some of our favourites...

Read more

Some of the best farm shops in Sussex

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Charlie and Sarah Hughes at Charlie's Farm Shop,Pullborough. Photo by Tim Scrivener

We love to celebrate all things Sussex, so we’ve rounded up a few farm shops in the county where you can find a whole range of fantastic local produce.

Read more

Winter walks in Sussex

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Views from Lewes Beacon towards Lewes town and Firle Beacon

There’s not much more invigorating than a Sunday stroll across our countryside on a crisp winter afternoon. Here we round up some of our favourite Sussex walks to enjoy this winter

Read more

5 of the best cocktail bars in Sussex

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not having a dry January? Now’s the time for cocktails without the queues. Words by Harry Maddock

Read more

Events and things to do in Sussex - January 2017

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Alice In Wonderland by Ballet Theatre UK at Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex. Edited by Erica Gilbert

Read more

The tragedy that struck Lewes in December 1836

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Tha Avalanche at Lewes 1836 attributed to Thomas Henwood

An artist’s documentary of a winter tragedy analysed by art historian Michael Escolme

Read more

New restaurant at Goodwood bringing the farm to the forefront

Friday, December 16, 2016
John Hearn, Tim Hassell and Darron Bunn

Goodwood has long been associated with fast cars and horse-racing. But now a triumvirate of experts are bringing the farm to the forefront with a brand new restaurant, as Duncan Hall finds out

Read more

14 reasons Sussex is the place to be during the winter months

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Harry Maddock
Hastings by Andrew Foster (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/oYxHUu

With views, cosy pubs, endless walks and lively towns and cities, Sussex is the only place to be during the holiday season

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search