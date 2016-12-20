6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Winter walks in Sussex

09:43 03 January 2017

Views from Lewes Beacon towards Lewes town and Firle Beacon

Views from Lewes Beacon towards Lewes town and Firle Beacon

There’s not much more invigorating than a Sunday stroll across our countryside on a crisp winter afternoon. Here we round up some of our favourite Sussex walks to enjoy this winter

Discover more Sussex walks and things to do here

Alfriston village

Alfriston

Enjoy riverbanks and downland views – and even buy your Christmas wines – on this circular walk encompassing Alfriston village and Rathfinny vineyard. 

Wetland walks

Cuckmere Haven

Winter is a great time to enjoy the salt marshes and other wetlands of Sussex. Wrap up warm and don’t forget the binoculars, as you head out on one of these scenic wildlife walks. 

Blackcap

Kingston

This circular walk encompasses woodland paths and spectacular downland views from Blackcap. 

Petworth Deer Park

Deer Park at Petworth House & Park, West Sussex South Downs

It is a joy to walk in this 700-acre deer park, which was landscaped by Capability Brown between 1751 and 1763. It is home to around 900 fallow deer, which graze in all parts of the park. 

Clayton windmills and the Chattri

Jill in the sunlight

This downland walk includes the Jack & Jill windmills near Hassocks and the Chattri monument above Brighton. The Chattri is a monument on the South Downs above Patcham, Brighton. It was built to commemorate the Indian soldiers who fought during World War I. 

Cissbury Ring

South Downs National Park

This circular downland walk encompasses the Iron Age hill fort of Cissbury Ring. Cissbury Ring is one of the most impressive ancient forts in the UK, with ramparts 1.5 miles long that enclose 65 acres of land. It is the second biggest hill fort in the country and the largest in Sussex. 

Beachy Head

Beachy Head Lighthouse

Stave off the Christmas pounds on this beautiful coastal walk. At 162 metres, Beachy Head is the highest chalk sea cliff in Britain. From the top, on a clear day you can see the headlands of Selsey Bill to the west and Dungeness to the east.  

Devil’s Dyke

Devil's Dyke, UK

Enjoy wonderful views of the South Downs and the Devil’s Dyke in this circular stroll. This walk includes the tiny hamlet of Saddlescombe which sits on the South Downs Way. Documented in the Domesday Book, it has been a downland farm for the past 1,000 year. 

For after your walk…

20 of the best pubs in Sussex to visit this winter - What could be nicer than a sleepy Sunday afternoon in one of our beautiful Sussex pubs? Here are some of our favourites...

