6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Sussex walk at the Wey and Arun Canal and Loxwood

16:22 13 February 2017

Boat trips are on offer upon this restored section of the Wey and Arun Canal, during the summer

Boat trips are on offer upon this restored section of the Wey and Arun Canal, during the summer

Archant

Two walks – one short, and one long – lead along the towpath of the Wey and Arun Canal, and through the fields and woodlands of Loxwood. Words by Hazel Sillver

Comment

The Wey and Arun Canal

This partially restored 23-mile canal runs south from the River Wey at Shalford in Surrey to the River Arun at Pallingham in West Sussex. In its heyday it included the Arun Navigation, which opened in 1787 and ran between Pallingham and Newbridge Wharf, and the 1816 Wey and Arun Junction Canal, which linked the River Arun at Newbridge to the Godalming Navigation near Shalford, south of Guildford. It ceased to operate in 1871 because it carried too little freight traffic for the authorities to justify its existence and over time it became derelict. Interest in the old canal was sparked in 1965 by the publication of P A L Vine’s book London’s Lost Route to the Sea. The Wey and Arun Canal Trust was formed in 1970, and has since restored several miles to a navigable standard. The end goal is to restore the entire waterway. When it’s complete, narrowboats will be able to travel from London, via the River Wey and the River Arun, all the way to Littlehampton. Boat trips are available on the restored stretch during the summer.

For further information, go to weyandarun.co.uk

Where to refuel

• The Onslow Arms (01403 752452; onslowarmsloxwood.com; RH14 ORD) is situated at the start and end of the walk on the Wey and Arun Canal in Loxwood village. Traditional pub food is served in the cosy 17th century building, which has a log fire and welcomes families and dogs.

• Sir Roger Tichborne pub (01403 751873; thetichborne.co.uk; RH14 0QS) in Alford Bars serves a tasty mixture of modern and traditional hearty food, including vegetarian options, and welcomes families and dogs. To find it, head right out of the car park, through Loxwood village, on the B2133 for a mile. 

Route

• Location: Loxwood, near Billingshurst, West Sussex.

• Distance: 2.5m (4km) or 5.6m (9km) – an hour to two-and-a-half hours to walk.

• Terrain: the walk is mostly on the flat, but paths can be uneven and muddy.

• Where to park: In the canalside car park behind the Onslow Arms pub, in Loxwood village. 

The walk

1. From the car park, head up the bank and onto the canal towpath. Follow the towpath east, ignoring paths that lead off it, for just over a mile.

2. Head left over the stone bridge and then, opposite buildings, head left at the signpost. The path leads past a pond. At the next signpost, maintain direction straight ahead into woodland. The path leads over two footbridges, and eventually across fields.

3. Ignore the path heading right. Carry straight on, and then at the lane turn left. Walk over the bridge and head right onto the canal towpath. Retrace your steps back towards the car park.

4. At the bridge, head right upslope into a field. Turn left, walking through the middle of the field and then through a gate. Carry on through the middle of the next field towards another gate.

5. If you wish to walk further, continue straight on along the towpath past the Wey and Arun Canal Trust visitor centre. Head under the bridge, and up onto the towpath on the other side, heading west. Continue along the towpath for almost a mile and a half, ignoring all other paths, until you reach the Sussex Border Path sign.

6. The path leads through a spinney, and between fencing across fields.

7. Go through the gate and bear right, heading along the wide hard track between hedgerows.

8. As you come into Loxwood village, head right at the signpost beside a tree. The path leads between housing, and then runs between fields.

9. Cross over the bridge and then head left, back onto the towpath, and retrace your steps back to the car.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

Sussex walk at the Wey and Arun Canal and Loxwood

16:22
Boat trips are on offer upon this restored section of the Wey and Arun Canal, during the summer

Two walks – one short, and one long – lead along the towpath of the Wey and Arun Canal, and through the fields and woodlands of Loxwood. Words by Hazel Sillver

Read more

6 quirky wedding venues in Sussex

Friday, February 10, 2017 Jenny Mark-Bell
Wakehurst Place

We have compiled a list of beautiful, quirky venues, in case you and your betrothed fancy something a little out of the ordinary for your special day. Whether you fancy being watched over by a llama in a bow tie, embracing a Hollywood theme or saying “I do” at 450 feet, you’ll find it in Sussex

Read more

Sussex Instagrams of the week

Friday, February 10, 2017
Getty Images/iStockphoto (Edited with www.canva.com)

10 of the most beautiful, inspiring and simply stunning photos of Sussex shared on Instagram over the past week...

Read more

Sunday lunch in Sussex: 14 of the best places to go

Friday, February 3, 2017
Noah's Ark, Lurgashall

The best Sundays revolve around a hearty lunch with friends and family. Hazel Sillver suggests 14 of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast around Sussex

Read more

22 reasons you need to have a staycation in Sussex

Friday, February 3, 2017 Harry Maddock
Deck chairs by David Sheldon (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/a2YNoj

The Costa del Sol? Crete? Lanzarote? Corfu?.. Or somewhere closer to home? We pick some great reasons to enjoy a staycation down here in Sussex...

Read more

Events and things to do in Sussex - February 2017

Monday, January 30, 2017
Kaiser Chiefs, Brighton Centre

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex. Edited by Erica Gilbert

Read more

Video: Drone footage of freezing fog over Firle

Monday, January 30, 2017

24 January 2017 saw fog cover most of Sussex and Adventure Connections caught this stunning drone footage…

Read more

At home with Sophie Akers-Douglas: Shopwycke Manor

Monday, January 30, 2017
Sophie Akers-Douglas with the dog Coco she calls her

Fitness guru Sophie Akers-Douglas always swore she didn’t want to live in an old English house. That was until she saw Shopwycke Manor, as she tells Duncan Hall

Read more

Some of the best farm shops in Sussex

Monday, January 23, 2017
Sussex Produce Company

We love to celebrate all things Sussex, so we’ve rounded up a few farm shops in the county where you can find a whole range of fantastic local produce.

Read more

Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Bedlam Brewery's five bottled beers: from left Porter, India Pale Ale, Pilsner, Benchmark and Golden Ale

There is a beer for everyone – and anyone who says they don’t like beer hasn’t tried the right one yet. That’s the opinion of the people putting Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion, as Duncan Hall found out

Read more

What it’s like to live in Haywards Heath

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The rose garden at Borde Hill near Haywards Heath. Photo by Borde Hill Garden

It was the arrival of the railways 150 years ago which saw Haywards Heath become a major centre in Mid Sussex. And it remains a popular commuter home for more than 25,000 people

Read more

An invasion of waxwings to Sussex this winter?

Monday, January 16, 2017
Waxwings feeding on winter berries (Photo: Lisa Geoghegan/Sussex Wildlife Trust)

Michael Blencowe of Sussex Wildlife Trust is hoping for an invasion of garrulous waxwings this winter

Read more

The Duke of Cumberland Arms in Henley: Restaurant review

Thursday, January 12, 2017
The Duke of Cumberland (Photo by Pearl Bucknall)

It won the Pub of the Year category at the 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards. But how would The Duke of Cumberland Arms, in Henley near Midhurst, deal with a hungry editor at Sunday lunch?

Read more

10 Sussex abbeys and priories to visit

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Boxgrove Priory

Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries was a catastrophe for Sussex’s many centres for religious reflection. But Henry inadvertently gave us some of our most beautiful ruins. Steve Roberts recommends some fascinating abbeys and monasteries to visit.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Out & About Free Downloads


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search