What we love about Sussex from A to Z
16:01 06 March 2017
Archant
We’ve journeyed through Sussex from A to Z to show how great this part of the world is…
A is for Alfriston. One of our prettiest villages.
B is for Brighton. Everyone’s favourite seaside destination.
C is for Castle. There are plenty of these in Sussex.
D is for Ditchling Beacon. One of the best high points in the county.
E is for Eartham. Another stunning village.
F is for Football. The Amex is a beautiful venue.
G is for Goodwood. If racing is your thing…
H is for Hove… actually. Brighton’s calmer sibling.
I is for i360. The observation towers offers views across Sussex.
J is for Jolyon. The Renault Sport F1 driver is from Horsham.
K is for Kent and East Sussex Railway. A popular attraction in Sussex (…and Kent)
L is for Lewes. The famous bonfire takes place here.
M is for Mermaid. Undoubtedly the most photographed street in Sussex.
N is for Nature. Lots of that to see here.
O is for Opera. The Glyndebourne Festival Opera takes place every year.
P is for Pubs. There are some lovely places for food and drink.
Q is for Qatar Goodwood Festival, a.k.a. Glorious Goodwood.
R is for Rivers. This is one of our most iconic views.
S is for South Downs. The National Park that rolls through Sussex.
T is for The Wey & Arun Canal. A place for scenic boat trips.
U is for University. Sussex’s universities have educated a few famous faces.
V is for Views. It’s difficult to pick a favourite.
W is for Weald. The High Weald area is picturesque to say the least.
X is for eXtraordinary scenes. X was a difficult one, we’ll admit…
Y is for Yurts. There are some quirky places to stay in Sussex.
Z is for Zoo. Enjoy a family fun day out at Drusillas.
