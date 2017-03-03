6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

What we love about Sussex from A to Z

16:01 06 March 2017

Seven Sisters by Lee Roberts (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) via flic.kr/p/ddUGTH

Seven Sisters by Lee Roberts (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) via flic.kr/p/ddUGTH

Archant

We’ve journeyed through Sussex from A to Z to show how great this part of the world is…

Comment

A is for Alfriston. One of our prettiest villages.

B is for Brighton. Everyone’s favourite seaside destination. 

C is for Castle. There are plenty of these in Sussex. 

D is for Ditchling Beacon. One of the best high points in the county. 

E is for Eartham. Another stunning village. 

F is for Football. The Amex is a beautiful venue. 

G is for Goodwood. If racing is your thing… 

H is for Hove… actually. Brighton’s calmer sibling. 

I is for i360. The observation towers offers views across Sussex. 

J is for Jolyon. The Renault Sport F1 driver is from Horsham. 

K is for Kent and East Sussex Railway. A popular attraction in Sussex (…and Kent) 

L is for Lewes. The famous bonfire takes place here. 

M is for Mermaid. Undoubtedly the most photographed street in Sussex. 

N is for Nature. Lots of that to see here. 

O is for Opera. The Glyndebourne Festival Opera takes place every year. 

P is for Pubs. There are some lovely places for food and drink. 

Q is for Qatar Goodwood Festival, a.k.a. Glorious Goodwood. 

R is for Rivers. This is one of our most iconic views. 

S is for South Downs. The National Park that rolls through Sussex. 

T is for The Wey & Arun Canal. A place for scenic boat trips. 

U is for University. Sussex’s universities have educated a few famous faces. 

V is for Views. It’s difficult to pick a favourite. 

W is for Weald. The High Weald area is picturesque to say the least. 

X is for eXtraordinary scenes. X was a difficult one, we’ll admit… 

Y is for Yurts. There are some quirky places to stay in Sussex. 

Z is for Zoo. Enjoy a family fun day out at Drusillas. 

More…

18 pictures proving why High Weald is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty - With beautiful landscapes and wonderful woodlands, it’s no surprise High Weald is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

Sussex Instagrams of the week - 10 of the most beautiful, inspiring and simply stunning photos of Sussex shared on Instagram over the past week...

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

17 great activities for over 60s in Sussex

Yesterday, 16:40

Find a new lease of life in your retirement. Hazel Sillver suggests 17 of the many activities on offer for 60+ Sussex residents

Read more

What we love about Sussex from A to Z

Yesterday, 16:01

We’ve journeyed through Sussex from A to Z to show how great this part of the world is…

Read more

Sussex Instagrams of the week

Friday, March 3, 2017

10 of the most beautiful, inspiring and simply stunning photos of Sussex shared on Instagram over the past week...

Read more

Events and things to do in Sussex - March 2017

Monday, February 27, 2017 Erica Gilbert

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex this March

Read more

Some of the best farm shops in Sussex

Monday, February 27, 2017

We love to celebrate all things Sussex, so we’ve rounded up a few farm shops in the county where you can find a whole range of fantastic local produce.

Read more

18 of the best tea rooms in Sussex

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Treat yourself, family and friends to lunch and afternoon tea with a visit to one of these fantastic Sussex tea rooms.

Read more

Photos show the changing face of Victorian and Edwardian Hastings

Monday, February 20, 2017

In the Victorian period Hastings enjoyed a tourism boom, thanks to the new railways and the vogue for sea bathing. These images from a book by the former planning development director of English Heritage show the changing face of Victorian and Edwardian Hastings

Read more

What it’s like to live in Shoreham-by-Sea

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Shoreham is growing in popularity as Brighton and Hove become ever more expensive. It offers a small town experience between the sea and beautiful Adur valley, as Duncan Hall discovers

Read more

Sussex walk at the Wey and Arun Canal and Loxwood

Monday, February 13, 2017

Two walks – one short, and one long – lead along the towpath of the Wey and Arun Canal, and through the fields and woodlands of Loxwood. Words by Hazel Sillver

Read more

6 quirky wedding venues in Sussex

Friday, February 10, 2017 Jenny Mark-Bell

We have compiled a list of beautiful, quirky venues, in case you and your betrothed fancy something a little out of the ordinary for your special day. Whether you fancy being watched over by a llama in a bow tie, embracing a Hollywood theme or saying “I do” at 450 feet, you’ll find it in Sussex

Read more

Sunday lunch in Sussex: 14 of the best places to go

Friday, February 3, 2017

The best Sundays revolve around a hearty lunch with friends and family. Hazel Sillver suggests 14 of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast around Sussex

Read more

22 reasons you need to have a staycation in Sussex

Friday, February 3, 2017 Harry Maddock

The Costa del Sol? Crete? Lanzarote? Corfu?.. Or somewhere closer to home? We pick some great reasons to enjoy a staycation down here in Sussex...

Read more

Events and things to do in Sussex - February 2017

Monday, January 30, 2017

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex. Edited by Erica Gilbert

Read more

Video: Drone footage of freezing fog over Firle

Monday, January 30, 2017

24 January 2017 saw fog cover most of Sussex and Adventure Connections caught this stunning drone footage…

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Out & About Free Downloads


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search