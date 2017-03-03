What we love about Sussex from A to Z

Seven Sisters by Lee Roberts (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) via flic.kr/p/ddUGTH Archant

We’ve journeyed through Sussex from A to Z to show how great this part of the world is…

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A is for Alfriston. One of our prettiest villages.

B is for Brighton. Everyone’s favourite seaside destination.

C is for Castle. There are plenty of these in Sussex.

D is for Ditchling Beacon. One of the best high points in the county.

E is for Eartham. Another stunning village.

F is for Football. The Amex is a beautiful venue.

G is for Goodwood. If racing is your thing…

H is for Hove… actually. Brighton’s calmer sibling.

I is for i360. The observation towers offers views across Sussex.

J is for Jolyon. The Renault Sport F1 driver is from Horsham.

K is for Kent and East Sussex Railway. A popular attraction in Sussex (…and Kent)

L is for Lewes. The famous bonfire takes place here.

M is for Mermaid. Undoubtedly the most photographed street in Sussex.

N is for Nature. Lots of that to see here.

O is for Opera. The Glyndebourne Festival Opera takes place every year.

P is for Pubs. There are some lovely places for food and drink.

Q is for Qatar Goodwood Festival, a.k.a. Glorious Goodwood.

R is for Rivers. This is one of our most iconic views.

S is for South Downs. The National Park that rolls through Sussex.

T is for The Wey & Arun Canal. A place for scenic boat trips.

U is for University. Sussex’s universities have educated a few famous faces.

V is for Views. It’s difficult to pick a favourite.

W is for Weald. The High Weald area is picturesque to say the least.

X is for eXtraordinary scenes. X was a difficult one, we’ll admit…

Y is for Yurts. There are some quirky places to stay in Sussex.

Z is for Zoo. Enjoy a family fun day out at Drusillas.

More…

• 18 pictures proving why High Weald is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty - With beautiful landscapes and wonderful woodlands, it’s no surprise High Weald is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

• Sussex Instagrams of the week - 10 of the most beautiful, inspiring and simply stunning photos of Sussex shared on Instagram over the past week...