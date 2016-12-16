CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

What it’s like to live in Chichester

10:29 13 December 2016

Chichester Marina. Photo by Leimenide

Chichester Marina. Photo by Leimenide

Archant

West Sussex’s only city is still booming with its combination of history and cutting edge culture. Duncan Hall finds out more

Getting there

The A27 Chichester bypass is home of legendary tailbacks, with a ring of roundabouts to the south of the city leading to calls for a faster northern equivalent. Otherwise the A286 from Godalming and taking in Midhurst, or the A259 coast road both lead to the city’s central ring road.

Chichester has its own train station with regular direct trains to Brighton, London Victoria, Southampton, Portsmouth, Littlehampton and Horsham.

And the town is ridiculously well served by buses from Stagecoach, Compass, National Express, Emsworth & District and community transport companies Harting Minibus and Amberley and Slindon Community Bus.

Chichester is even accessible from the sea, with a range of sailing clubs based in Chichester Marina and Dell Quay. 

History

Chichester’s importance in the south dates back to the Roman invasion in AD43. It was then known as Noviomagus Reginorum – a name which has since been part adopted by the local museum The Novium, which is located over the former Roman baths. The city was protected by a 6ft thick wall – parts of which can still be seen in the city’s parks. After the Romans left, the earliest written mention of Chichester is in a charter between King Ethelbert and Wilfrid, Bishop of Selsey which mentions the city by the name Cicestriae. It may have come from the name of a Saxon invader, Cissa. Chichester minted coins during the reign of early 10th century king Aethelstan, and a monastery is thought to have existed circa 956. The city, which was mentioned in the Domesday Book, prospered during the Norman Conquest. The first cathedral was built in 1091, although it suffered a series of fires in the 12th century and had to be rebuilt twice. A motte and bailey castle was also built in Priory Park by the French invaders, but was destroyed after the 13th century civil war.

Medieval Chichester became an important port, given the right to export wool, and a centre of cloth and needlemaking. The Market Cross was built in 1501 by Bishop Storey. During the 16th century the wool trade declined, and was replaced by malt and wheat as chief exports. During the English Civil War the town’s loyalties were split, and the city was taken first by the crown and then by Parliament. By the time of the first census in 1801 there were fewer than 5,000 people living there.

In common with the rest of the country the population of Chichester expanded through the 19th century. It had a piped water supply from 1875, and was connected by rail to Brighton and Portsmouth by 1847. A canal was also completed in 1855, but wasn’t a success and was closed by 1906. A rash of new building began in the 1960s, most notably the Chichester Festival Theatre which was created through public subscription. The town’s shopping arcades were built in the 1980s. It is now home to more than 24,000 people. 

Annual festivals and events

Formerly known as Chichester Festivities, the Festival of Chichester takes over the city every summer, offering a family friendly programme of theatre shows, events and live music.

Chichester Cathedral hosts a Festival of Flowers every two years at the beginning of June, and host carol concerts and Christmas events throughout Advent.

Chichester Sloe Fair in Northgate car park has been taking place on 20 October since the early 12th century.

Chichester Cinema at New Park has an annual International Film Festival every August, which punches well above its weight with brand new premieres and carefully constructed retrospectives courtesy of founder Roger Gibson.

Nearby Goodwood hosts a series of events throughout the year, including several festivals of horseracing, the Festival of Speed, and the ever-popular vintage celebration Glorious Goodwood.

And down the road West Dean has a popular Chilli Fiesta in August and Apple Affair in October.  

Primary schools

Jessie Younghusband Primary, Woodlands Lane, 01243 782192, Ofsted rating outstanding; Lancastrian Infants, Orchard Gardens, 01243 782818, Ofsted rating good; St Richard’s Catholic Primary, Cawley Road, 01243 784549, Ofsted rating good; Parklands Community Primary, Dumford Close, 01243 788630, Ofsted rating good; Rumboldswhyke C of E Infants, Rumbolds Close, 01243 782368, Ofsted rating good; Portfield Primary Academy, St James Road, 01243 783939, Ofsted rating good; West Dean C of E Primary, West Dean, 01243 811247, Ofsted rating outstanding; Aldingbourne Primary, Westergate Street, Westergate, 01243 542913, Ofsted rating outstanding. 

Secondary schools

Chichester High School, Kingsham Road, 01243 787014, Ofsted rating outstanding; Chichester Free School, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton, 01243 792690, Ofsted rating good; Bishop Luffa Church of England School, Bishop Luffa Close, 01243 787741, not yet inspected by Ofsted. 

Amenities

As well as all the facilities one might expect from a city – such as post offices and doctors’ surgeries – Chichester has its own university, a district general hospital St Richard’s, with A&E and maternity services, and a volunteer-run planetarium connected to the high school.

Chichester Festival Theatre and the smaller Minerva Theatre host cutting edge new theatre and popular musical and drama revivals through the summer, many of which transfer to the West End after being developed in-house. During the winter they host a touring programme of one-nighters and short residencies.

Pallant House Gallery in North Pallant is fast becoming one of the top contemporary art galleries outside London, having hosted critically acclaimed exhibitions about Peter Blake, Walter Sickert, Frida Khalo and Diego Rivera and British artists’ reactions to the Spanish Civil War. The Oxmarket Arts Centre in St Andrews Court also hosts free art exhibitions by local artists throughout the year.

The Novium in Tower Street is about to host its biggest exhibition to date celebrating the life and achievements of Commander Tim Peake on the International Space Station.

The town centre is a happy mix of chain shops and independent businesses stretching north, east, south and west from the Market Cross. There is also out-of-town shopping in Portfield Way with John Lewis at Home, M&S Simply Food, Staples, Pets at Home and Currys/PC World. Chichester Gate offers a Cineworld Cinema, bowling alley and range of fast food restaurants including McDonalds, Nando’s, Frankie and Benny’s and Gourmet Burger Kitchen. And another large shopping centre is opening in Barnfield Drive based around the existing Homebase store, with Wickes, Halfords and Iceland’s The Food Warehouse all recently opening their doors.

The city is packed with open spaces, including Oaklands Park, Priory Park and New Park as well as the Cathedral grounds.

And nearby Chichester Marina offers plenty of options for sailors and those seeking a bit of adventure. 

Meet the neighbours

Chichester and its surrounding villages are home to Outnumbered star Hugh Dennis, best-selling author Kate Mosse, actress Patricia Routledge and DJ Tommy Boyd.

Other locals include Mercury Music Prize-winner Antony Hegarty (now known as Anohni), Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter Tom Odell, astronaut Tim Peake and the late Body Shop founder Anita Roddick. 

Council

As the only city in West Sussex, Chichester is home to Chichester District Council, which comes under West Sussex County Council. Its current MP is Conservative Andrew Tyrie. 

Estate agent’s view

Chichester is becoming increasingly popular according to Alex Leigh, branch manager at Hamptons International in the city.

“People are gravitating towards the cities while the villages seem to be suffering,” he says. “There’s a real mix of families and downsizers who want the convenience of being close to a city. The prime locations are inside the city walls.

“It is a pretty, charming area – we have got the Waitrose effect with Marks and Spencer, a good range of restaurants, the theatres and the New Park Cinema. Goodwood and the West Wittering beaches are nearby, so there are lots of wider attractions. There is a good selection of state and private schools with Westbourne House, Prebendal and Oakwood nearby.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

5 of the best cocktail bars in Sussex

Tue, 15:37
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not having a dry January? Now’s the time for cocktails without the queues. Words by Harry Maddock

Read more

Events and things to do in Sussex - January 2017

Tue, 15:36
Alice In Wonderland by Ballet Theatre UK at Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex. Edited by Erica Gilbert

Read more

The tragedy that struck Lewes in December 1836

Tue, 15:35
Tha Avalanche at Lewes 1836 attributed to Thomas Henwood

An artist’s documentary of a winter tragedy analysed by art historian Michael Escolme

Read more

New restaurant at Goodwood bringing the farm to the forefront

Friday, December 16, 2016
John Hearn, Tim Hassell and Darron Bunn

Goodwood has long been associated with fast cars and horse-racing. But now a triumvirate of experts are bringing the farm to the forefront with a brand new restaurant, as Duncan Hall finds out

Read more

Winter walks in Sussex

Friday, December 16, 2016

There’s not much more invigorating than a Sunday stroll across our countryside on a crisp winter afternoon. Here we round up some of our favourite Sussex walks to enjoy this winter

Read more

Sussex Instagrams of the week

Thursday, December 15, 2016
Brighton by James Stringer (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0) via flic.kr/p/5bGGQw. Edited with addtext.com.

10 of the most beautiful, inspiring and simply stunning photos of Sussex shared on Instagram over the past week...

Read more

14 reasons Sussex is the place to be during the winter months

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Harry Maddock
Hastings by Andrew Foster (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/oYxHUu

With views, cosy pubs, endless walks and lively towns and cities, Sussex is the only place to be during the holiday season

Read more

What it’s like to live in Chichester

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Chichester Marina. Photo by Leimenide

West Sussex’s only city is still booming with its combination of history and cutting edge culture. Duncan Hall finds out more

Read more

5 of the best burgers in Sussex

Monday, December 12, 2016
Five Guys, Brighton

The UK’s mania for burgers shows no signs of abating and Sussex is no exception. Harry Maddock picks some favourites

Read more

Some of the best farm shops in Sussex

Friday, December 9, 2016
Inside Orchard Farm Shop

We love to celebrate all things Sussex, so we’ve rounded up a few farm shops in the county where you can find a whole range of fantastic local produce.

Read more

Sussex walk around Alfriston village

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
There are lots of different ways to enjoy the view! A paraglider soars over the Cuckmere River near Litlington

Enjoy riverbanks and downland views – and even buy your Christmas wines – on this circular walk encompassing Alfriston village and Rathfinny vineyard by Hazel Sillver

Read more

What it’s like to live in Rottingdean

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
St Margaret's Church in Rottingdean. Photo by Tim Buss

Clustered around the village pond, the Saxon settlement of Rottingdean has become a bolthole for artists and writers, as well as a popular tourist spot

Read more

Sunday lunch in Sussex: 14 of the best places to go

Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Noah's Ark, Lurgashall

The best Sundays revolve around a hearty lunch with friends and family. Hazel Sillver suggests 14 of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast around Sussex

Read more

The Corner House in Worthing - Review

Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The main bar at The Corner House in Worthing

Prior to it winning the Celebration of Sussex Life Award for best newcomer, Duncan Hall visited the venue shaking up Worthing’s pub scene

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search