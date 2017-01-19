Video

Drone footage of freezing fog over Firle

Archant

24 January 2017 saw fog cover most of Sussex and Adventure Connections caught this stunning drone footage…

Whilst Sussex was blanketed in freezing fog earlier in January, a little drone aircraft launched above Firle. The landscape footage made just after sunrise offered spectacular viewing of the Sussex village. From take-off the camera takes you on a journey of mystery covering the Sussex Downs and offers a glimpse of the world above the cold.

www.adventureconnections.co.uk

