6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here
Video

Drone footage of freezing fog over Firle

14:43 27 January 2017

Archant

24 January 2017 saw fog cover most of Sussex and Adventure Connections caught this stunning drone footage…

Comment

Whilst Sussex was blanketed in freezing fog earlier in January, a little drone aircraft launched above Firle. The landscape footage made just after sunrise offered spectacular viewing of the Sussex village. From take-off the camera takes you on a journey of mystery covering the Sussex Downs and offers a glimpse of the world above the cold.

www.adventureconnections.co.uk

More…

What we love about Sussex from A to Z - We’ve journeyed through Sussex from A to Z to show how great this part of the world is…

Sussex Instagrams of the week - 10 of the most beautiful, inspiring and simply stunning photos of Sussex shared on Instagram over the past week…

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

Video: Drone footage of freezing fog over Firle

14:43

24 January 2017 saw fog cover most of Sussex and Adventure Connections caught this stunning drone footage…

Read more

Sussex Instagrams of the week

09:55
Getty Images/iStockphoto (Edited with www.canva.com)

10 of the most beautiful, inspiring and simply stunning photos of Sussex shared on Instagram over the past week...

Read more

Events and things to do in Sussex - February 2017

Wed, 11:52
Kaiser Chiefs, Brighton Centre

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex. Edited by Erica Gilbert

Read more

Updated: Some of the best farm shops in Sussex

Mon, 12:22
Sussex Produce Company

We love to celebrate all things Sussex, so we’ve rounded up a few farm shops in the county where you can find a whole range of fantastic local produce.

Read more

Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Bedlam Brewery's five bottled beers: from left Porter, India Pale Ale, Pilsner, Benchmark and Golden Ale

There is a beer for everyone – and anyone who says they don’t like beer hasn’t tried the right one yet. That’s the opinion of the people putting Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion, as Duncan Hall found out

Read more

What it’s like to live in Haywards Heath

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The rose garden at Borde Hill near Haywards Heath. Photo by Borde Hill Garden

It was the arrival of the railways 150 years ago which saw Haywards Heath become a major centre in Mid Sussex. And it remains a popular commuter home for more than 25,000 people

Read more

An invasion of waxwings to Sussex this winter?

Monday, January 16, 2017
Waxwings feeding on winter berries (Photo: Lisa Geoghegan/Sussex Wildlife Trust)

Michael Blencowe of Sussex Wildlife Trust is hoping for an invasion of garrulous waxwings this winter

Read more

The Duke of Cumberland Arms in Henley: Restaurant review

Thursday, January 12, 2017
The Duke of Cumberland (Photo by Pearl Bucknall)

It won the Pub of the Year category at the 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards. But how would The Duke of Cumberland Arms, in Henley near Midhurst, deal with a hungry editor at Sunday lunch?

Read more

10 Sussex abbeys and priories to visit

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Boxgrove Priory

Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries was a catastrophe for Sussex’s many centres for religious reflection. But Henry inadvertently gave us some of our most beautiful ruins. Steve Roberts recommends some fascinating abbeys and monasteries to visit.

Read more

Sussex walk around the Great Wood near Battle

Monday, January 9, 2017
Great Wood, near Battle, is a mixture of coniferous and deciduous woodland

When its conifers are clad in silver frost, Great Wood near Battle is a sight to behold, writes Hazel Sillver

Read more

Sunday lunch in Sussex: 14 of the best places to go

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Noah's Ark, Lurgashall

The best Sundays revolve around a hearty lunch with friends and family. Hazel Sillver suggests 14 of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast around Sussex

Read more

The best pubs in Sussex to visit this winter

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Mermaid Inn by rpmarks (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/fGnU9t

What could be nicer than a sleepy Sunday afternoon in one of our beautiful Sussex pubs? Here are some of our favourites...

Read more

Winter walks in Sussex

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Views from Lewes Beacon towards Lewes town and Firle Beacon

There’s not much more invigorating than a Sunday stroll across our countryside on a crisp winter afternoon. Here we round up some of our favourite Sussex walks to enjoy this winter

Read more

5 of the best cocktail bars in Sussex

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not having a dry January? Now’s the time for cocktails without the queues. Words by Harry Maddock

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search