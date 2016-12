Beautiful aerial footage of Beachy Head

Screenshot from the video © Aerial Republic Archant

Aerial Republic has created a series of beautifully shot drone videos called ‘The Isles of Inspiration’, capturing the very best of the British Isles.

This section of the project was filmed on the scenic south coast. It takes in stunning revealing shots of the South Downs iconic chalk cliffs and lighthouse close to Eastbourne. Find out more here.