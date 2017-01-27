6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

At home with Sophie Akers-Douglas: Shopwycke Manor

15:43 30 January 2017

Sophie Akers-Douglas with the dog Coco she calls her

Sophie Akers-Douglas with the dog Coco she calls her "fourth child" outside Shopwyke Manor, near Chichester . Photo by Jim Holden

Jim Holden www.jimholden.co.uk 07590 683036

Fitness guru Sophie Akers-Douglas always swore she didn’t want to live in an old English house. That was until she saw Shopwycke Manor, as she tells Duncan Hall

Comment

Sophie Akers-Douglas almost looks embarrassed now when she admits it took her six months to view the house that would become her new home.

“I’m used to the US – the space, the light, the big airy buildings,” says Sophie, 38, who originally hails from Boston. “I always said I would never live in a UK house with low ceilings and exposed beams. The brochure was on the kitchen table, but I said ‘No, I’m not seeing it – I need air!’”

It took subterfuge by her husband Dominic, 37, the commercial director for investment company the Constantine Group in Godalming, to get her through the doors and discover a new family home. “My mom came to visit and Dom told her: ‘Get your daughter to see this house’,” remembers Sophie. “I had to eat my pride – I loved it. It was so embarrassing! There is something about the house – it wasn’t my ideal home, but I had such a gut feeling about it.” It was a complete contrast to the house the family inhabited in London before, which Sophie believes was haunted, having experienced 10 months of televisions turning themselves on in the middle of the night, bathroom fans activating of their own accord and children’s toys triggering themselves in the early hours of the morning.

Having lived in Shopwycke Manor for two years the family is preparing to move out in 2017 for extensive renovations, stripping back some of the house’s later additions to bring out its medieval roots. “We knew we had to live here for a year or two before deciding what to do,” says Sophie, who gave some of the walls a lick of paint initially just to freshen them up. She is planning to work with a lighting designer to help sympathetically illuminate the dark interiors. “We want to keep the integrity of the house – we wouldn’t want to modernise it.”

The Grade II listed building, located only a mile outside Chichester, is thought to date back to the Domesday Book. Over the centuries it has received several extensions, including the kitchen and a large room currently used as a family room. On the inside it has received more modern additions, such as a 1960s staircase which is going to be ripped out. And living in the house the family have discovered elements such as a medieval arch in the middle of the dining room which had been cut in half by a later partition wall.

The sitting room at Shopwyke Manor, near Chichester, with the modern staircase in the righthand corner. Photo by Jim HoldenThe sitting room at Shopwyke Manor, near Chichester, with the modern staircase in the righthand corner. Photo by Jim Holden

Where Sophie has really made an impact is in the open space around the swimming pool towards the rear of the house. The open barbecue and bar space received a lot of use over the summer. But her pride and joy is her health studio, built in the former pool room. It’s a complete contrast to the main house – clapperboard fronted on the outside, light and airy inside with skylights, big windows, underfloor heating and plenty of space. It’s where Sophie’s business Hedonistic Health is based, which she launched two years ago.

“I used to work in head-hunting in the city,” she says. “I fell into recruitment as I needed a job when I first moved here. I didn’t really like it.” She left on maternity leave to have her son Noah, now seven, who was swiftly followed by Izzy, six. Her business grew out of a love of Pilates. “I was always a bit lazy with exercise,” she says. “My mom always says she can’t believe I’m in fitness. Doing Pilates felt really good – my body started to feel strong.” Rather than return to the city she took a Pilates training course and began her first classes when her third child Paloma turned four months old.

“Originally I did classes in the sitting room,” says Sophie, adding that work began on converting the pool room last January. “I began by emailing all the mums from Westbourne School. It grew from there as my confidence grew. I now do nine classes a week. It’s more like a social centre.”

The name Hedonistic Health came about when she launched her website, as she didn’t want to limit herself to just Pilates. She has since become the first teacher in Sussex to offer the BarreConcept workout which takes its inspiration from ballet, Pilates and yoga. “It’s very fast, set to pop music,” she says. “It is ballet-inspired, but it is not slow. You work to the beat. It’s amazing for lifting and shaping the bum and shaping the legs – Victoria’s Secret models do BarreConcept. I started teaching it last year, and it is now my most popular class.”

The studio – which has capacity for 15 people – has a barre along three of its walls, but Sophie says the back of a chair works just as well for anyone wanting to try at home. She believes a class is the best way to learn the techniques and get the best exercise though. “You need the energy of the class to carry you through,” she says. “It is a really high energy boost. At the end of the class people clap because they can’t believe they did it.” She believes women and men exercise in different ways. “Women like the social aspect of a class,” she says. “My husband runs by himself and loves it. Women like having the support of each other – they are all motivating and screaming at each other.”

A view through one of the medieval arches at Shopwyke Manor , near Chichester . Photo by Jim HoldenA view through one of the medieval arches at Shopwyke Manor , near Chichester . Photo by Jim Holden

She now runs Tuesday night evening classes for working women, and sees a definite change in focus. “Those women work harder because they are coming to me after a long day at work,” she says. “They are making a concerted effort to work out. In my 9am classes people want to chat and have coffee – I have to be a bit bossier.”

Alongside the workout classes Sophie promotes healthy eating and raw cooking dishes made by Elizabeth Jones. It’s all part of a wider plan to create a boutique studio. “My body is stronger and fitter now than it was when I was younger,” she says. “I want to live a strong, long life, be fit and healthy for a long time. My clients range up to 60 years of age, I have people who have survived breast cancer or bipolar depression where the exercise has changed their life. I try to create a space that is welcoming and full of laughter.”

For more information visit www.hedonistichealth.com

More…

What it’s like to live in Haywards Heath - It was the arrival of the railways 150 years ago which saw Haywards Heath become a major centre in Mid Sussex. And it remains a popular commuter home for more than 25,000 people

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

Events and things to do in Sussex - February 2017

Yesterday, 15:46
Kaiser Chiefs, Brighton Centre

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex. Edited by Erica Gilbert

Read more

Video: Drone footage of freezing fog over Firle

Yesterday, 15:44

24 January 2017 saw fog cover most of Sussex and Adventure Connections caught this stunning drone footage…

Read more

At home with Sophie Akers-Douglas: Shopwycke Manor

Yesterday, 15:43
Sophie Akers-Douglas with the dog Coco she calls her

Fitness guru Sophie Akers-Douglas always swore she didn’t want to live in an old English house. That was until she saw Shopwycke Manor, as she tells Duncan Hall

Read more

Sussex Instagrams of the week

Friday, January 27, 2017
Getty Images/iStockphoto (Edited with www.canva.com)

10 of the most beautiful, inspiring and simply stunning photos of Sussex shared on Instagram over the past week...

Read more

Some of the best farm shops in Sussex

Monday, January 23, 2017
Sussex Produce Company

We love to celebrate all things Sussex, so we’ve rounded up a few farm shops in the county where you can find a whole range of fantastic local produce.

Read more

Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Bedlam Brewery's five bottled beers: from left Porter, India Pale Ale, Pilsner, Benchmark and Golden Ale

There is a beer for everyone – and anyone who says they don’t like beer hasn’t tried the right one yet. That’s the opinion of the people putting Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion, as Duncan Hall found out

Read more

What it’s like to live in Haywards Heath

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The rose garden at Borde Hill near Haywards Heath. Photo by Borde Hill Garden

It was the arrival of the railways 150 years ago which saw Haywards Heath become a major centre in Mid Sussex. And it remains a popular commuter home for more than 25,000 people

Read more

An invasion of waxwings to Sussex this winter?

Monday, January 16, 2017
Waxwings feeding on winter berries (Photo: Lisa Geoghegan/Sussex Wildlife Trust)

Michael Blencowe of Sussex Wildlife Trust is hoping for an invasion of garrulous waxwings this winter

Read more

The Duke of Cumberland Arms in Henley: Restaurant review

Thursday, January 12, 2017
The Duke of Cumberland (Photo by Pearl Bucknall)

It won the Pub of the Year category at the 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards. But how would The Duke of Cumberland Arms, in Henley near Midhurst, deal with a hungry editor at Sunday lunch?

Read more

10 Sussex abbeys and priories to visit

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Boxgrove Priory

Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries was a catastrophe for Sussex’s many centres for religious reflection. But Henry inadvertently gave us some of our most beautiful ruins. Steve Roberts recommends some fascinating abbeys and monasteries to visit.

Read more

Sussex walk around the Great Wood near Battle

Monday, January 9, 2017
Great Wood, near Battle, is a mixture of coniferous and deciduous woodland

When its conifers are clad in silver frost, Great Wood near Battle is a sight to behold, writes Hazel Sillver

Read more

Sunday lunch in Sussex: 14 of the best places to go

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Noah's Ark, Lurgashall

The best Sundays revolve around a hearty lunch with friends and family. Hazel Sillver suggests 14 of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast around Sussex

Read more

The best pubs in Sussex to visit this winter

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Mermaid Inn by rpmarks (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/fGnU9t

What could be nicer than a sleepy Sunday afternoon in one of our beautiful Sussex pubs? Here are some of our favourites...

Read more

Winter walks in Sussex

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Views from Lewes Beacon towards Lewes town and Firle Beacon

There’s not much more invigorating than a Sunday stroll across our countryside on a crisp winter afternoon. Here we round up some of our favourite Sussex walks to enjoy this winter

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search