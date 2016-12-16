7 Halloween events to give you a fright in Sussex

Getty Images/iStockphoto soyonillust

Halloween 2016: We take a quick look at some spooky events on offer across Sussex

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Halloween Shriek Week - Until Sunday 30 October

Drusillas Park, Alfriston

If you are bored of all your local haunts, stake out the fun at Drusillas Park over the Halloween period. They’ve conjured up some fang-tastically spooky surprises to keep your little horrors half-term happy. Open 10am to 5pm, tickets from £15.50/£14.50.

www.drusillas.co.uk

Halloween in the Woods - Friday 28 October

Sussex Wildlife Trust is celebrating bats, spiders and owls with spooktacular family fun for children aged five to 11 years. Halloween Horrors is an action-packed evening including a trail along candlelit woodland paths to discover a campfire and enjoy a mug of delicious hot chocolate. Whatever the weather, there is plenty to do inside. Decorate a beautiful bat mask, or use hand tools to create a wooden creepy creature to take home. Fancy dress is welcome. Booking is essential and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson

National Trust in Sussex - Spook-tacular half term fun

This October half-term the National Trust takes on a Halloween flavour, with ghoulishly entertaining goings-on for kids and adults alike:

• Bateman’s: Halloween Trail 21-31 October, 11am-5pm

• Bodiam Castle: Ghost Walk 28-29 October, 6.30pm and 8.30pm

• Alfriston Clergy House: Pumpkin Prowl 22-30 October, 10.30am-4.30pm

• Petworth House and Park: A Wizard’s Quest 22-30 October, 10.30am-3.30pm

• Standen House and Garden: Spooky Halloween Trail 22-30 October, 11am-3pm

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events

More…

• Events and things to do in Sussex - November 2016 - Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex this November