5 firework displays and bonfire events in Sussex

The skies of Sussex are sure to be lit up on Saturday 5 November 2016 with some amazing fireworks and bonfire events taking place across the county

Lewes Bonfire Night

Lewes

The Lewes Bonfire Night is the UK’s largest bonfire night celebration. Organised by the town’s various bonfire societies, there are torchlit processions through the streets, followed by bonfire and firework displays on the surrounding hills.

www.lewesbonfirecelebrations.com

Brighton Lions Club Fireworks

Brighton Racecourse

Gates at the racecourse open at 6pm with admission prices of £10 for adults, £5 under 16’s and free for those under the age of 5. With plenty of parking and refreshments available, not to mention the stunning display, this is the place to be if you’re in the area on Guy Fawkes Night.

brightonlionsclub.zohosites.com

Wizarding Fireworks Spectacular

Fontwell Park

Celebrate all things Wizardry at Fontwell Park on 5 November with the night set to the music of Harry Potter and more magical tunes. With a fun fair, dodgems and game stalls, the kids will be thoroughly entertained before the main event!

www.fontwellpark.co.uk

Battle Bonfire and Firework Display

Battle

Hosted by the Battel Bonfire Boyes, this free event runs all day with ringing of the church bells taking place at 10am and a children’s fancy dress competition following. ‘The Guy’ joins the start of the procession at around 7.30pm with the bonfire lighting, fireworks and effigy all from 9pm.

www.battelbonfire.co.uk

Lindfield Bonfire Celebrations

Lindfield

This is another free event starting with a fancy dress competition at the King Edward Hall. A torch lit procession heads around Lindfield ending up at the Common where the lighting of the bonfire and the traditional bonfire prayer takes places. All of this is followed by a firework display sure to light up the Mid Sussex skies.

www.lindfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk

