22 reasons you need to have a staycation in Sussex

The Costa del Sol? Crete? Lanzarote? Corfu?.. Or somewhere closer to home? We pick some great reasons to enjoy a staycation down here in Sussex...

Where else to start? Brighton Beach in the sunshine. It’s the only place to be.

Some of the quieter beaches just along the coast in West Sussex aren’t too shabby either.

Whether you’re after bustling streets packed with all sorts,

or a more laid back feel,

there’s something to enjoy for all ages

and species.

When looking for somewhere to stay, there’s the beautiful,

the iconic,

and the quirky!

Then there’s the walks at Seven Sisters,

Devil’s Dyke,

Chichester Canal

and Sheffield Park.

There is history on show at every corner of the county with places like Bodiam Castle,

Hastings

and Rye.

When it’s time to eat, enjoy a Michelin star restaurant,

a place perfect for all the family,

or some classic pub grub!

So come on down to Sussex! Home of the weird,

the wonderful

and sunsets like this to close the day!

Enjoy this feature? You might like these...

• 10 of the best views in Sussex - Whether it’s taking a look along the seafront on a sunny day or across the downs from Ditchling Beacon, Sussex is not short of stunning views. Here are some of our favourites...

• 18 villages to visit in Sussex and what to do when you get there - Take a day-trip to one of these gorgeous downland villages, urges Hazel Sillver. They offer great walks, country pubs and wonderful views.