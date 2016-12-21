6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Sussex-based dog hotelier in search for Britain’s fattest dog

12:50 19 January 2017

Archant

House of Hugo dog hotelier Leon Towers is launching a nationwide hunt for Britain’s fattest dog.

Leon is using his vast knowledge as a canine nutritionist to assist four dogs alongside their owners in a new TV series. It is said that dogs are able to lose weight faster than humans over a shorter period of time and with that in mind the show promises to help the dogs lose three quarters of their body fat in eight weeks through exercise and a healthy diet. The show will be aired in 2017. If you think your dog could use Leon’s help please contact info@houseofhugo.com.

Leon recently told us the story behind launching his canine care centre. Read the interview here.

Shop with us at Great British Life

More from Pets

Sussex-based dog hotelier in search for Britain’s fattest dog

12:50

House of Hugo dog hotelier Leon Towers is launching a nationwide hunt for Britain’s fattest dog.

Read more

Leon Towers and his canine care centre in Shoreham-by-Sea

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Leon Towers © Julia Claxton

Leon Towers has enjoyed a variety of careers, including children’s TV presenter and foster carer. But his passion for care and rehabilitation led him to launch canine care centre House of Hugo in Shoreham-by-Sea, as he told Jenny Mark-Bell

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search