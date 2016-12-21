Sussex-based dog hotelier in search for Britain’s fattest dog

House of Hugo dog hotelier Leon Towers is launching a nationwide hunt for Britain’s fattest dog.

Leon is using his vast knowledge as a canine nutritionist to assist four dogs alongside their owners in a new TV series. It is said that dogs are able to lose weight faster than humans over a shorter period of time and with that in mind the show promises to help the dogs lose three quarters of their body fat in eight weeks through exercise and a healthy diet. The show will be aired in 2017. If you think your dog could use Leon’s help please contact info@houseofhugo.com.

