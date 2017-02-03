Midsummer Ball 2017: A Night at the Musicals
10:38 08 February 2017
Archant
Midsummer Ball presents A Night at the Musicals on 24 June 2017
Drinks reception - 6:30pm
Tables of 10 - £795
Individual tickets - £85
To book contact Nicky Willard at nicky.willard@hilton.com or call 01273 775432
Sponsorship packages are limited so are on a first come, first served basis. To secure a sponsorship package, contact nicky.willard@hilton.com
The Midsummer Ball is an initiative of and held on behalf of the DM Thomas Foundation for Young People Registered Charity No 1084220 (England & Wales) and SCO38995 (Scotland). The net funds from the event will be split between DM Thomas Foundation for Young People and our nominated charities for this year.