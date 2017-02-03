6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Midsummer Ball 2017: A Night at the Musicals

10:38 08 February 2017

Archant

Midsummer Ball presents A Night at the Musicals on 24 June 2017

Comment

Drinks reception - 6:30pm

Tables of 10 - £795

Individual tickets - £85

To book contact Nicky Willard at nicky.willard@hilton.com or call 01273 775432

Sponsorship packages are limited so are on a first come, first served basis. To secure a sponsorship package, contact nicky.willard@hilton.com

The Midsummer Ball is an initiative of and held on behalf of the DM Thomas Foundation for Young People Registered Charity No 1084220 (England & Wales) and SCO38995 (Scotland). The net funds from the event will be split between DM Thomas Foundation for Young People and our nominated charities for this year.

