Things to do in Sussex this weekend
14:55 13 December 2016
Archant
Great things to do in Sussex this weekend: art exhibitions, walks, concerts, theatre, places to visit and other events and ideas.
This article gets updated throughout the week. If you have any events you’d like us to add, tweet us @sussexlifemag.
• Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants
• Also try visiting some top Sussex places and trying some walks in the county.
This feature will return on 3 January 2017. For things to do in Sussex, click here!