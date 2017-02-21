Benguela Brasserie

Benguela Brasserie Archant

Set over 500 acres of exceptional natural beauty sits Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate...

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Benguela Brasserie 2 Benguela Brasserie 2

Promotional Feature

Set over 500 acres of exceptional natural beauty sits Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate. Paired with Benguela Cove Wine Estate in South Africa it is the UK’s very first and only combined golf and wine venue. Nestled deep in the heart of the Sussex countryside it boasts not only a golf course but a beautiful clubhouse dating back to the 17th Century. Having been lovingly restored over the last year, Mannings Heath is now delighted to announce the opening of its brand new restaurant, Benguela Brasserie.

The brand new restaurant has been decorated to incorporate their South African link, with beautiful ostrich leather seats, open log fire for those cold winter nights and stunning views out onto the golf course and surrounding English countryside. It transforms itself from an open, relaxed lunchtime dining setting to an intimate, sophisticated atmosphere in the evening.

Taking inspiration from classic foods and techniques but adding in a modern twist to excite the taste buds, the brand new Executive Chef Nick McAllister is creating mouth-watering, imaginative, seasonal menus; created using only the best locally sourced produce.

All dishes are designed with their wide range of award-winning South African wines from the owners’ Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate in mind. Their vineyards benefit from the unique conditions of the estate’s location at the ocean’s edge, on the southern coast of South Africa. This is the perfect terroir to produce grapes of superior quality and result in award-winning wines suitable for even the most complex palate.

The Benguela Brasserie offers a dining experience that is accessible to everyone, food that is beautifully presented and complimented by the delicious wines of the Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate.

If you are looking for something to add to your dining experience Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate also offer a selection of wine tasting experiences. Choose from a five or ten wine tasting experience, chocolate and wine pairing and cheese & wine pairing to enhance your visit.

It is the perfect place to relax over a delicious meal, with fine wine and great atmosphere. The Benguela Brasserie will be open for lunch Thursday – Saturday from 12pm – 2.30pm and Sunday from 12pm - 4.30pm & dinner Thursday - Saturday from 6pm – 9pm.

For more information or to make a booking call us on 01403 210228