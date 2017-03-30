6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Claude Muncaster at Rountree Tryon Galleries

PUBLISHED: 09:34 04 April 2017

Archant

Marine and landscape painter, etcher, illustrator, writer, lecturer, specialising in watercolour.

He travelled extensively from a young age and during the interwar period made long distance voyages as a deck hand but also artist, including trips to Australia and the sub-continent. His experiences at sea led to his recognition for painting deck scenes and documenting day to day life at sea. During the Second World War Muncaster was a lieutenant-commander, R.N.V.R as well as a camouflage advisor.

He exhibited at the Royal Academy and Society of Marine Artists, serving as President following the death of Charles Pears in 1957. Muncaster’s work is included in the Tate and National Maritime Museum collections.

Date of exhibition: 2 March – 15 April 2017

Market Square, Petworth, West Sussex, GU28 0AH; www.rountreetryon.com

