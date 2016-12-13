Nutshell Construction: Delivering the whole package

This beautiful Grade II listed building was lovingly restored by Nutshell’s experts. Archant

When you let builders loose on your home, it’s understandable that you’ll want to be certain that the construction work is handled with care and respect.

Nutshell understand what a big deal it is to have someone knocking your home about - albeit with the best of intentions - their aim, therefore, is to turn what could be a stressful time into a rewarding one.

As a company, Nutshell have years of expertise in the construction industry and their experience covers an impressive array of architectural styles, periods and projects.

As a main contractor, it’s their job to oversee building projects from start to finish. Because reputation rests upon delivering top quality results, Nutshell thoroughly vet any necessary subcontractors and it goes without saying that the same also applies to their raw materials suppliers.

Wherever possible they recruit local craftsmen and materials. Nutshell Construction’s ethos is, wherever possible, to use ethically sourced products and to ‘keep things local’. They strive to achieve the smallest possible carbon footprint in what is a notoriously challenging arena.

There are several advantages to hiring a main contractor like Nutshell. Primarily, it will give you the confidence that you’ll have a team of consummate professionals working on your home. You’ll be relieved of the task of finding the right person for each individual job, but you can still retain the flexibility of personal involvement along the way… or not! Throughout the duration of the contract, Nutshell will be keeping a watchful management eye on progress, deadlines, and quality.

Nutshell Construction is a leading Sussex contractor for restoration projects as well as new-builds, extensions and green construction.

Nutshell is an established family business that has always sought to place its clients at the centre of what it does. A continuous dialogue, a policy of transparency in dealing, and establishing long-lasting client relationships has proved to be the cornerstone of success.

When you have a project that you think would benefit from Nutshell’s unique blend of service, management and eye for detail, call on 01903 217900.

www.nutshellconstruction.com