6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Architect Scott Theobold and the stunning family home he redesigned

12:19 09 January 2017

The exterior of the Roedean Drive house redesigned by Bold Architectural Designs. Photo by Scott Theobold

The exterior of the Roedean Drive house redesigned by Bold Architectural Designs. Photo by Scott Theobold

Archant

The Le Saux family’s luxurious home in ITV’s The Level was created by architect Scott Theobold. Duncan Hall takes a tour

Comment

As an architect seeing your work reach more than 2.8m people in their homes must be an amazing reward.

For Scott Theobold that dream became a reality when a family home he redesigned in Brighton’s Roedean Way was chosen as a location for ITV’s Brighton-set crime drama The Level.

Scott had been working on the former mock-Palladian house with views out over the English Channel since 2013. He collaborated with the London-based family of five on a design which saw them take the roof off and completely reimagine the interior in a minimalist style. Work was well on the way when Hillbilly Films and Television, the production company behind The Level’s tale of conflicted loyalties, drug dealing and police corruption, knocked on the door looking for a location for the wealthy Le Saux family. The huge floor-to-ceiling windows and airy kitchen became synonymous with Amanda Burton’s fearsome matriarch and provided a stark contrast to the cramped house inhabited by protagonist DS Nancy Devlin, played by Karla Crome. Filming took place on location earlier this year.

“The clients wanted a modern contemporary family home in Roedean,” says Scott, who founded Bold Architecture Design in 2007, sitting down with Sussex Life in the same kitchen as seen on the show – albeit with different furniture. “We went through each room and bedroom thinking about each space and worked together to build a design.”

The central staircase. Photo by Scott TheoboldThe central staircase. Photo by Scott Theobold

A big part of his method is to talk to his clients to find out more about their lives. “Family was a very important part of the specification,” he says. “The more information I can get from a client the better – I want the story of how they live, when they have friends over, what they do as a family. It turns into a real understanding when you’re making a design and making sure it works.”

Much of the design was based around the south side of the house, which originally had a long sun room, but which left the rest of the house feeling fairly dark. Scott’s design used large floor to ceiling windows and a balcony lined with a glass partition to provide an uninterrupted view down the front garden across open parkland to the sea. A big part of the design was not to be afraid of space – there are large open uncluttered areas in the downstairs kitchen, dining and lounge, and the windows in the kitchen and dining room are high, allowing light to flood into the main space.

Previously one of the main features of the house had been a large staircase, the sort designed for an entrance at a grand Venetian ball. This has been replaced by an enclosed glass and wood staircase, letting light through the house and giving the rooms more prominence. It allows a flow throughout the house, with light and airy balconies on each of the two storeys. Skylights and large windows make the kids’ room, study and bedrooms on the north side of the house still feel light and open, while the lounge end of the ground floor is given a cosy feel with its position towards the centre of the house, illuminated by the big picture window to the south and a smaller northern window. All floors allow access to outside balconies making the most of the countryside-by-the-sea location.

The materials are largely natural, a mix of wood, glass and concrete, with zinc cladding on the roof. Although it looks very different from what went before Scott has kept the design on the original footprint of the building. “It has been stripped back to its original structure,” he says. “It was a dramatic build.” Sustainability was an important part of the design too. The glass windows provide solar heat, there is underfloor heating, vents allow air to circulate throughout the building and all lights are LED bulbs augmented by the natural light. “We have made the best of the south-facing opportunities,” says Scott. “Sustainability is a massive element of an architect’s thinking – how to make sure a building doesn’t require a huge amount of energy and finding materials which can be locally sourced. Regulations have enforced that thinking and clients are catching up with it as a result.”

The sitting room and kitchen in Roedean Drive. Photo by Scott TheoboldThe sitting room and kitchen in Roedean Drive. Photo by Scott Theobold

For now Hove-based Scott is focusing on a project in Lancing, creating new houses on a brownfield site which will have back gardens leading onto the beach. He enjoys working in and around Brighton. “It’s a unique environment,” he says. “You have predetermined wind directions, driving rain and high salt content in the air which you always have to be thinking about. The city is very protective over its Regency heritage, there are various societies keen to ensure all changes are in keeping, or if they contrast that the quality of the building is high. A building like Embassy Court [a seafront Art Deco building close to the Brighton and Hove border] is a good example of a composition which works – a very modern building with the old.”

He was pleased with the representation the ITV series gave Brighton – although he only heard the series was coming to air through a friend. “There are some really nice artistic shots of Brighton,” he says. “They have shown the coast, Newhaven and the cliffs really well. They worked very hard for long hours on the shoot. Watching the series it feels as if they progressed all over the house – they did shots in the garden and even upstairs in the bedroom.”

For more about Bold Architecture Design call 01273 249390 or visit the website at www.bold.uk.com

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Homes & Gardens

Architect Scott Theobold and the stunning family home he redesigned

Mon, 12:19
The exterior of the Roedean Drive house redesigned by Bold Architectural Designs. Photo by Scott Theobold

The Le Saux family’s luxurious home in ITV’s The Level was created by architect Scott Theobold. Duncan Hall takes a tour

Read more

What it’s like to live in Chichester

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Chichester Marina. Photo by Leimenide

West Sussex’s only city is still booming with its combination of history and cutting edge culture. Duncan Hall finds out more

Read more

What it’s like to live in Rottingdean

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
St Margaret's Church in Rottingdean. Photo by Tim Buss

Clustered around the village pond, the Saxon settlement of Rottingdean has become a bolthole for artists and writers, as well as a popular tourist spot

Read more

Ad Feature: Introducing Nutshell:spaces by Nutshell Construction

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

From our very first project up until the present day Nutshell Construction has garnered a reputation as a construction company with a difference.

Read more

What it’s like to live in Rye

Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Mermaid Street (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From the 12th century this East Sussex Cinque Port town helped defend the South Coast, but now the river is more likely to harbour fishing boats than war ships

Read more

Ad Feature: Nutshell Construction: Delivering the whole package

Tuesday, November 1, 2016
This beautiful Grade II listed building was lovingly restored by Nutshell’s experts.

When you let builders loose on your home, it’s understandable that you’ll want to be certain that the construction work is handled with care and respect.

Read more

At home with artist and illustrator David Armitage

Tuesday, November 1, 2016
David Armitage at his studio near Lewes (Photo by Jim Holden)

East Hoathly fine artist and illustrator David Armitage talks about colour and lighthouse keepers with Duncan Hall

Read more

Ad Feature: Sussex furniture company launches stylish new website to showcase Cross in Hand store

Monday, October 31, 2016

Leading Sussex home furnishing retailer David Salmon has launched a sophisticated and sleek new website to showcase its shop in the beautiful Sussex countryside of Cross in Hand.

Read more

Ad Feature: Why now is the best time to start your construction project

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A beautiful Nutshell refurbishment project in the heart of the Sussex countryside

With good weather, children off school and extra time off work, most people think that summer is the ideal time to start a construction project. It will probably come as a shock to many to learn that this isn’t the case. Nutshell Construction think so anyway. Summer is in fact, one of your busiest times, and one of our quietest.

Read more

Garden designer Will Williams on his career in horticulture and winning silver at Hampton Court

Thursday, October 13, 2016
Garden designer Will Williams of Midhurst with his dog Fig (Photo by Jim Holden)

Twenty-year-old garden designer Will Williams from Midhurst speaks to Jenny Mark-Bell about how a casual summer job led to a career in horticulture and scooping silver at Hampton Court Flower Show

Read more

Best things about living in Heathfield

Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Bodiam Castle is a short drive from Heathfield ©National Trust Images/John Millar

Located almost exactly between Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne, Heathfield is on the edge of the Weald

Read more

World’s most beautiful properties showcased at The Luxury Property Show 2016

Monday, September 19, 2016 Vicky Mayer
Spain: Luxury three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa with swimming pool. Priced at £2.67m. cbva.co.uk

With The Luxury Property Show taking place this month, here we showcase a few of the amazing homes around the world that might tempt you

Read more

Best things about living in Eastbourne

Monday, September 19, 2016
Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne

In the past it was derided as God’s waiting room but there is much more to Eastbourne today

Read more

Interior designer Martin Hulbert’s Twineham home

Thursday, September 15, 2016
Martin Hulbert in his kitchen atTwineham. Picture by Jim Holden

Martin Hulbert’s Twineham home provides both a rural bolthole and a place to experiment as he tells Duncan Hall

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Home Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search