Sussex furniture company launches stylish new website to showcase Cross in Hand store

Archant

Leading Sussex home furnishing retailer David Salmon has launched a sophisticated and sleek new website to showcase its shop in the beautiful Sussex countryside of Cross in Hand.

David Salmon furnishers has been trading in the county for over forty years and is a family run business founded by local businessman David Salmon. The company has experienced continued growth in Eastbourne and beyond over the years and is now run by David’s son Paul, who, in 2013, following significant demand in the area for the business’ quality furnishings, opened the company’s Cross in Hand store.

The barn style Cross in Hand building is located in the heart of the stunning Sussex countryside and includes beautiful high quality ranges comprising premium design, quality and provenance. The Sussex based business has always credited its popularity in the local area to its emphasis on providing great customer service and expert advice, as well as offering a quality range of unique and contemporary furnishings.

The team at David Salmon stocks a variety of living and dining furniture ranges, a selection of which are exclusive to the south east. Furniture of this quality needs to be seen to be appreciated. The new look website was developed to encourage visitors to come to the store and see the collections in person.

Managing Director Paul Salmon said: “We are very proud to be a Sussex based business. Our Cross in Hand store is unique in its stunning country location, and we are extremely pleased to be able to showcase our unique offering in such an inviting and beautiful setting.

“We hope our new website will inspire the people of Sussex and beyond to get creative when it comes to interior design, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our valued customers furniture that is both great quality and contemporary. Furnishings need to be seen and felt to truly appreciate them, so we hope our new website will entice people to visit our store and see for themselves what beautiful furniture can do for their home.”

To visit the new look David Salmon Cross In Hand website click here, or contact the team to find out more about how David Salmon can help make your home beautiful.