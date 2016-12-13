Introducing Nutshell:spaces by Nutshell Construction

From our very first project up until the present day Nutshell Construction has garnered a reputation as a construction company with a difference.

We’ve proved to all of our clients that we deliver exceptional service on all of our projects, be they commercial or residential, new-build or restoration.

But we want our existing and potential clients to know that that’s not all we can do. We’ve hired Kieran Crumley, a project manager with 16 years of construction experience, to oversee our brand new, bespoke services which promise to put our quality stamp on smaller projects just like we do on our larger ones.

Kieran perfectly understands our company ethos and loves working with clients with big and spectacular ideas. So you can be sure that we’ll make your ideas come to life no matter what they are.

So, if you want a tailor made and fitted kitchen or bathroom, a new spiral staircase or a brand new bespoke extension, Nutshell:spaces can do that. We know how important it is to get bespoke projects spot on and that’s why we put client relations above all else. That’s what makes us so different from other companies.

Just like with our larger projects, we’re here to guide our clients through the construction process, from initial visualisation all the way up to completion. This means that you know that you’re getting the service and the end product that you expect with no surprises thrown in.

We understand that each client is unique in terms of their priorities and their expectations, and we’re flexible enough to accommodate this. If you change your mind, or a project needs to be altered, we’ll deliver whatever changes the job needs.

Nutshell Construction know that our clients come to us looking for an amazing finish and high-end work and this is exactly what we aim to deliver. Whether your project is a complete refurbishment, a new-build or a smaller extension or refit, Nutshell Construction and Nutshell:spaces will deliver. Get in touch with the team on 01903 217900 to discuss your ideas.

nutshellconstruction.com