CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

At home with artist and illustrator David Armitage

10:34 01 November 2016

David Armitage at his studio near Lewes (Photo by Jim Holden)

David Armitage at his studio near Lewes (Photo by Jim Holden)

Archant

East Hoathly fine artist and illustrator David Armitage talks about colour and lighthouse keepers with Duncan Hall

Comment

On the wall in David Armitage’s kitchen in Graywood, near East Hoathly is a fairly nondescript painting of a man wearing a sou-wester battling a storm at the top of a lighthouse.

It is the last original illustration from The Lighthouse Keeper’s Lunch – the book illustrated by David and penned by his wife Ronda nearly 40 years ago, only three years after the pair decided to settle in Sussex.

And all these years on it is still as popular as ever.

“When you’re signing books for four, five, six or seven year-olds in classrooms, often the mum turns up with her book too,” says David from his kitchen table.

“It’s feasible in five years time there will be a third generation of readers discovering it.”

The book tells the story of a lighthouse keeper who has to do battle with seagulls who keep stealing the packed lunch his wife sends in a basket down a line from their cottage to the lighthouse everyday. The original book has since spawned seven sequels and has been turned into a theatre piece by Roald Dahl stage adaptor David Wood, which premiered at the Minack theatre in Cornwall. Director Tim Bray has also produced a version which was staged in Auckland, New Zealand.

It took its inspiration from a family day trip to Beachy Head when David and Ronda’s own children Joss and Kate were four and two years old respectively.

Outside view of artist David Armitage's East Sussex home near East Hoathly (Photo by Jim Holden)Outside view of artist David Armitage's East Sussex home near East Hoathly (Photo by Jim Holden)

“Joss saw a wire going from the Beachy Head lighthouse to the mainland and asked what it was for,” says David. “We said it was to send over the lighthouse keeper’s lunch. One of Joss’s friends was with us, and said it wouldn’t be a bad idea for a story.”

David and Ronda worked together on their kitchen table at their former home in Hellingly, East Sussex, to pull the story together. “Ronda is an ex-teacher and so can write for children because she knows them inside out,” says David. “Often teachers comment about the language in the books. It isn’t baby talk, it extends the children’s vocabulary by using more sophisticated language. Teachers love it!”

For David and Ronda the kitchen table is now where they draw with their grandchildren. David has his own separate studio in the grounds of the Quadrangle – the self-contained mews-style housing in Graywood on the edge of the village where the pair moved to in 2000. The houses were built around the 1920s and used for military accommodation. “It was meant to be almost self-sufficient,” says David. “It’s almost like a commune. You have got to get on with your neighbours!”

The pair first came across the Quadrangle when they came to look at one of the neighbouring properties, having decided to move out of Hellingly after 24 years.

“Ronda fancied a new garden,” says David. “We thought ‘Why not look around?’ There were various reasons why we didn’t want the house next door, but Ronda glanced over the fence and saw this garden. The following day or week the place was up for sale – and we just loved it.”

It’s easy to see why the pair were so attracted to the garden – which is now both a riot of colour and a source of food for the pair who grow all their own vegetables. They have their own table outside for al fresco eating, as well as a large yurt in the grounds.

Inside the house part of the attraction was the use of bold colour, which David and Ronda have kept throughout. “The place had an aura about it,” says David. “It felt almost French with tiled floors and walls. The colours of the rooms and the kitchen were great – I love colour. We have spent a lot of money refurbishing the place, but we wanted to carry on the whole feel and persona of the place. We wanted that warmth, as that is what attracted us in the first place.”

Artist David Armitage's kitchen at his East Sussex home near East Hoathly (Photo by Jim Holden)Artist David Armitage's kitchen at his East Sussex home near East Hoathly (Photo by Jim Holden)

While the house is filled with avid reader Ronda’s books, David tends to keep his artwork separate aside from a few select works, partly because of the amount of time he spends on each canvas.

“What I try to do takes years and years,” he says. “If I had one of my paintings on the wall I would spend my life wanting to fix it. Even though they are eight or nine square metres in size I will agonise over a square centimetre. Each has to contribute to the whole.”

David’s workspace is separate from the house across the other side of a shared yard and car park. Its pitched roof has a see-through polycarbonate roof which allows light to flood in no matter how dull the weather might be. There’s a music centre in the corner, surrounded by piles of CDs and a small selection of wines. The rest of the space is devoted to David’s huge canvasses which are stacked against the walls of the studio in advance of his September exhibition.

He feels an appreciation of art should boil down to one thing – a reaction of: ‘Wow! Look at that!’

“It’s visual, and that’s it. You can go on about composition and the whole manner of everything else, but that is what it is. It’s a world that has been finished and exists in its own terms. Experimentation is very much part of it.”

His most recent series of works, Victims, is a dark series of shocking figures, taking inspiration from modern day stories of domestic violence, illness, war and repression – with topical links to the experiences of refugees.

“They are about feel,” he says.

Sitting room at artist David Armitage's East Sussex home near East Hoathly (Photo by Jim Holden)Sitting room at artist David Armitage's East Sussex home near East Hoathly (Photo by Jim Holden)

“I’m not trying to cash into the terrible problems of the world today, some of these I have been working on for 12 years. I have taken them out and reworked them.

“I look at them again and again until I’m completely satisfied.”

The drawn-out faces on his Victims paintings reflect the African and Indian masks which decorate his home. Long strings attached to many of his subjects from off the canvas suggest puppet-style control by outside forces.

In composition the works take inspiration from Goya’s war imagery, while retaining David’s love of bright colour as explored in his giant landscapes. Some of these landscapes, such as the four by two metre Terra Australis which he has been working on for 15 years, are going on display next year at Eastbourne’s Birley Centre. He sees his use of size and bright colour as part of his Australian heritage. “It’s in my DNA,” he says. “I haven’t lived in Australia for 30 or 40 years, but the power of the place is as strong now as it ever was. That feeling of space, colour and scale will never go away.”

He sees the worlds of a fine artist and illustrator as two very different disciplines. Although he and Ronda started out working together on her books, she now collaborates with other illustrators while David concentrates on his canvases.

“We work together on the Lighthouse Keeper books, but I’m a painter,” he says. “I find the disciplines of painting and illustrating quite separate. It’s the difference between a four-to-the-floor pop song and an oratorio.

“For some reason the chemistry between her writing and my illustration has just worked. I love putting subplots in the story – my mental age is sometimes about five in regards to my sense of humour! People might think there was a parting of the ways, but it’s not. Ronda has had books published with other illustrators which have worked extremely well.” The pair still regularly talk to schools and lead workshops in writing and illustrating. David says it is always a humbling experience. “You see the seagulls hanging from the ceiling, or lighthouses in the corner of the room for the kids to play in,” he says. “We had no idea it was going to happen like that. The children make their own little lighthouses or write their own stories about it.”

The bright staircase at artist David Armitage's East Sussex home near East Hoathly (Photo by Jim Holden)The bright staircase at artist David Armitage's East Sussex home near East Hoathly (Photo by Jim Holden)

One of his recent projects has seen him combine elements of the two disciplines of fine art and illustration. Winterreise: A Winter’s Journey places beautiful figurative images alongside English translations of Schubert’s 1828 song cycle, but his love of the abstract and bright colour is never too far away in his depictions of the heavens and self-discovery.

Forthcoming exhibitions

Next year is Spectrum – a solo exhibition at Eastbourne College’s Birley Centre from Thursday 2 to Sunday 19 March 2017. Visit www.davidarmitage.com. 

More…

Best things about living in Heathfield - Located almost exactly between Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne, Heathfield is on the edge of the Weald

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Homes & Gardens

What it’s like to live in Chichester

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Chichester Marina. Photo by Leimenide

West Sussex’s only city is still booming with its combination of history and cutting edge culture. Duncan Hall finds out more

Read more

What it’s like to live in Rottingdean

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
St Margaret's Church in Rottingdean. Photo by Tim Buss

Clustered around the village pond, the Saxon settlement of Rottingdean has become a bolthole for artists and writers, as well as a popular tourist spot

Read more

Ad Feature: Introducing Nutshell:spaces by Nutshell Construction

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

From our very first project up until the present day Nutshell Construction has garnered a reputation as a construction company with a difference.

Read more

What it’s like to live in Rye

Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Mermaid Street (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From the 12th century this East Sussex Cinque Port town helped defend the South Coast, but now the river is more likely to harbour fishing boats than war ships

Read more

Ad Feature: Nutshell Construction: Delivering the whole package

Tuesday, November 1, 2016
This beautiful Grade II listed building was lovingly restored by Nutshell’s experts.

When you let builders loose on your home, it’s understandable that you’ll want to be certain that the construction work is handled with care and respect.

Read more

At home with artist and illustrator David Armitage

Tuesday, November 1, 2016
David Armitage at his studio near Lewes (Photo by Jim Holden)

East Hoathly fine artist and illustrator David Armitage talks about colour and lighthouse keepers with Duncan Hall

Read more

Ad Feature: Sussex furniture company launches stylish new website to showcase Cross in Hand store

Monday, October 31, 2016

Leading Sussex home furnishing retailer David Salmon has launched a sophisticated and sleek new website to showcase its shop in the beautiful Sussex countryside of Cross in Hand.

Read more

Ad Feature: Why now is the best time to start your construction project

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A beautiful Nutshell refurbishment project in the heart of the Sussex countryside

With good weather, children off school and extra time off work, most people think that summer is the ideal time to start a construction project. It will probably come as a shock to many to learn that this isn’t the case. Nutshell Construction think so anyway. Summer is in fact, one of your busiest times, and one of our quietest.

Read more

Garden designer Will Williams on his career in horticulture and winning silver at Hampton Court

Thursday, October 13, 2016
Garden designer Will Williams of Midhurst with his dog Fig (Photo by Jim Holden)

Twenty-year-old garden designer Will Williams from Midhurst speaks to Jenny Mark-Bell about how a casual summer job led to a career in horticulture and scooping silver at Hampton Court Flower Show

Read more

Best things about living in Heathfield

Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Bodiam Castle is a short drive from Heathfield ©National Trust Images/John Millar

Located almost exactly between Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne, Heathfield is on the edge of the Weald

Read more

World’s most beautiful properties showcased at The Luxury Property Show 2016

Monday, September 19, 2016 Vicky Mayer
Spain: Luxury three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa with swimming pool. Priced at £2.67m. cbva.co.uk

With The Luxury Property Show taking place this month, here we showcase a few of the amazing homes around the world that might tempt you

Read more

Best things about living in Eastbourne

Monday, September 19, 2016
Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne

In the past it was derided as God’s waiting room but there is much more to Eastbourne today

Read more

Interior designer Martin Hulbert’s Twineham home

Thursday, September 15, 2016
Martin Hulbert in his kitchen atTwineham. Picture by Jim Holden

Martin Hulbert’s Twineham home provides both a rural bolthole and a place to experiment as he tells Duncan Hall

Read more

New: Through the keyhole of 3 stunning house renovations

Friday, August 19, 2016 Samuel Mathewson
South Green House, Southwold

From seaside escapes to eco-friendly self-builds, take a tour of three motivating and beautiful renovations that will give you serious house envy

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Home Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search