CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Garden designer Will Williams on his career in horticulture and winning silver at Hampton Court

09:58 13 October 2016

Garden designer Will Williams of Midhurst with his dog Fig (Photo by Jim Holden)

Garden designer Will Williams of Midhurst with his dog Fig (Photo by Jim Holden)

Jim Holden www.jimholden.co.uk 07590 683036 01825 841157

Twenty-year-old garden designer Will Williams from Midhurst speaks to Jenny Mark-Bell about how a casual summer job led to a career in horticulture and scooping silver at Hampton Court Flower Show

Comment

Twenty-year-old Will Williams was hanging out with a group of friends on Brighton beach when he got a phone call that would change his life. The former Seaford College pupil, who says he “wasn’t too academic”, left school at 16 with no concrete idea of what he wanted to do.

On the phone was Will’s mum, asking if he would like to spend the summer working for the man that was constructing their fence – a landscape gardener. Four short years later and Will is something of a horticultural wunderkind who this year won a silver medal at Hampton Court Flower Show.

When that summer was over Will found work with another landscape gardener but after a year and a half he decided he wanted to learn more about the subject. “I was hooked on horticulture,” he admits. Study at Chichester College’s Brinsbury Campus – “to get a better understanding of plants, how they grow and what works together” – followed and Will discovered his love for design. While he was still studying, he drafted the college’s entry for the Young Gardeners of the Year competition at the Ideal Homes Show, netting the institution a gold medal and Best in Show.

Will later became the youngest-ever student at the London College of Garden design where he studied under Andrew Fisher Tomlin, who has become something of a mentor and friend. “I like to think he’s taken me under his wing a bit and given me lots of opportunities to show what I can do. He helped me out with the submission stages for Hampton Court and put me in touch with a few people.”

After Will’s design was accepted for Hampton Court, he was straight on the phone to Andrew to ask for help finding sponsors. “He put me in touch with Streetscape, who are an award-winning enterprise based in Lambeth. They take on apprentices that have been long-term unemployed between the ages of 18 and 25. They are a great company and they fitted what I wanted to show – which was the rise of youngsters in horticulture.”

The other thing Will wanted to show in his garden was the beauty of his native Sussex: but how to cram all that into a plot of six by four metres? “I didn’t want to replicate the Downs so I took inspiration from bits and bobs that I see around,” he says. So there were flint sculptures and the bricks used were made in the traditional way, by hand, with Sussex clay.

The star of the Summer in Sussex garden was the Pride of Sussex, or round-headed rampion, which grows more prolifically on the South Downs than anywhere else. “It only flowers a certain way in Sussex: the spikes come out a lot firmer and prouder in Sussex than in any other county,” says Will.

Although preparing for the show was all-consuming, he thinks the experience was invaluable. Of course he also won a medal, but he says that the silverware is not important. “As a young designer at an event such as Chelsea, Hampton Court or Tatton Park you are competing with people who have been in the industry a lot longer than you have, some of the best in the world. It would be nice in a few years’ time to come out with gold but at the moment it is more than enough to be there and gain the contacts of all these contractors and plantsmen.”

One such plantsman was botanist and television presenter James Wong, who interviewed Will for the BBC’s Hampton Court Flower Show coverage. Wong became the youngest-ever medal-winning designer at the event in 2004 at the age of 23 and is passionately outspoken about the need to attract young people into horticulture. Will shares that passion and says that the industry is generally welcoming to the younger generation: “It has been great to work with a few people and gain experience from them: I still have a lot to learn and working with these people will help me get further along in my career. I feel that the industry is doing a lot to open doors, which is great news.”

If anything, he thinks there is a problem with perception. “I think the younger generation think of gardening as something their parents do, they don’t really see it as a career choice. And they don’t see it as a career choice because they don’t know the vast variety of subjects within the industry.

“I can see myself in 50 years’ time still doing exactly what I’m doing and still absolutely loving it. I just think more young people need to know more about what can be done within the industry.” He thinks after-school activities educating students about planning, preparing and harvesting a vegetable bed would kick-start interest in young minds.

Will, who describes his own style as minimalist, predicts a continuing move towards contemporary garden designs. “You see that at Chelsea where a lot of things are straight-lined. One thing I did notice at Hampton Court this year was a lot of the gardens are using wild flowers, which was really nice to see. Again they were being used in a contemporary fashion, taking small areas of traditional countryside and expanding them into this big swathe.”

Will has big plans for the future, too: “I definitely want to branch out and do lots of things, whether that’s on the TV or writing or having a large design practice. I’d like to put my fingers in a few pies and test the water.”

I wouldn’t bet against him.

www.willwilliamsgardendesign.com

More…

Visiting Stonehealed Farm gardens in Streat - Leigh Clapp enjoys the beautifully planted gardens at Stonehealed Farm in Streat, East Sussex

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Homes & Gardens

What it’s like to live in Chichester

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Chichester Marina. Photo by Leimenide

West Sussex’s only city is still booming with its combination of history and cutting edge culture. Duncan Hall finds out more

Read more

What it’s like to live in Rottingdean

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
St Margaret's Church in Rottingdean. Photo by Tim Buss

Clustered around the village pond, the Saxon settlement of Rottingdean has become a bolthole for artists and writers, as well as a popular tourist spot

Read more

Ad Feature: Introducing Nutshell:spaces by Nutshell Construction

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

From our very first project up until the present day Nutshell Construction has garnered a reputation as a construction company with a difference.

Read more

What it’s like to live in Rye

Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Mermaid Street (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From the 12th century this East Sussex Cinque Port town helped defend the South Coast, but now the river is more likely to harbour fishing boats than war ships

Read more

Ad Feature: Nutshell Construction: Delivering the whole package

Tuesday, November 1, 2016
This beautiful Grade II listed building was lovingly restored by Nutshell’s experts.

When you let builders loose on your home, it’s understandable that you’ll want to be certain that the construction work is handled with care and respect.

Read more

At home with artist and illustrator David Armitage

Tuesday, November 1, 2016
David Armitage at his studio near Lewes (Photo by Jim Holden)

East Hoathly fine artist and illustrator David Armitage talks about colour and lighthouse keepers with Duncan Hall

Read more

Ad Feature: Sussex furniture company launches stylish new website to showcase Cross in Hand store

Monday, October 31, 2016

Leading Sussex home furnishing retailer David Salmon has launched a sophisticated and sleek new website to showcase its shop in the beautiful Sussex countryside of Cross in Hand.

Read more

Ad Feature: Why now is the best time to start your construction project

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A beautiful Nutshell refurbishment project in the heart of the Sussex countryside

With good weather, children off school and extra time off work, most people think that summer is the ideal time to start a construction project. It will probably come as a shock to many to learn that this isn’t the case. Nutshell Construction think so anyway. Summer is in fact, one of your busiest times, and one of our quietest.

Read more

Garden designer Will Williams on his career in horticulture and winning silver at Hampton Court

Thursday, October 13, 2016
Garden designer Will Williams of Midhurst with his dog Fig (Photo by Jim Holden)

Twenty-year-old garden designer Will Williams from Midhurst speaks to Jenny Mark-Bell about how a casual summer job led to a career in horticulture and scooping silver at Hampton Court Flower Show

Read more

Best things about living in Heathfield

Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Bodiam Castle is a short drive from Heathfield ©National Trust Images/John Millar

Located almost exactly between Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne, Heathfield is on the edge of the Weald

Read more

World’s most beautiful properties showcased at The Luxury Property Show 2016

Monday, September 19, 2016 Vicky Mayer
Spain: Luxury three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa with swimming pool. Priced at £2.67m. cbva.co.uk

With The Luxury Property Show taking place this month, here we showcase a few of the amazing homes around the world that might tempt you

Read more

Best things about living in Eastbourne

Monday, September 19, 2016
Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne

In the past it was derided as God’s waiting room but there is much more to Eastbourne today

Read more

Interior designer Martin Hulbert’s Twineham home

Thursday, September 15, 2016
Martin Hulbert in his kitchen atTwineham. Picture by Jim Holden

Martin Hulbert’s Twineham home provides both a rural bolthole and a place to experiment as he tells Duncan Hall

Read more

New: Through the keyhole of 3 stunning house renovations

Friday, August 19, 2016 Samuel Mathewson
South Green House, Southwold

From seaside escapes to eco-friendly self-builds, take a tour of three motivating and beautiful renovations that will give you serious house envy

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Home Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search