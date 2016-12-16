Breaking News

Winners of the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016

Photo by Graham Franks Archant

The Celebration of Sussex Life Awards were bigger than ever in 2016 with a fantastic ceremony taking place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Thursday 6 October. Here we announce the winners

Judges visited each of their category finalists in recent weeks, before Sussex’s food, drink and hospitality industries gathered in Brighton for the black tie awards ceremony to discover who had won what.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Pressleys Jewellers.

Green Company of the Year

Sponsored by 50 Cycles

We all want to ensure that Sussex is looked after and preserved in all its glorious beauty for generations to come. This company is environmentally friendly, sustainable and evangelical about issues affecting our countryside.

Click here to find out who won…

Entertainment Venue of the Year

Sponsored by Belle Tout Lighthouse

When entertainment is done properly, it can bring you memories that will last a lifetime. This could be music, theatre, comedy or in fact any form of entertainment.

Click here to find out who won…

Newcomer of the Year

Sponsored by Paint Pot

Our area is constantly evolving and moving with the times, with new businesses popping up on our high streets all the time. What’s new around you? A pub? A shop? A restaurant? This category was open to a company launched less than 18 months ago.

Click here to find out who won…

Tea/Coffee Shop of the Year

Sponsored by Bella Vou

We go to tea and coffee shops for the atmosphere, the service, the quality of the food and drink on offer, and of course the friendly faces that we see there.

Click here to find out who won…

Spa of the Year

Sponsored by Cuckfield Bathrooms

With the frantic pace of the modern digital age sometimes we all need some me-time. This spa is the perfect place to do just that. A real haven with beautiful décor and a tranquil atmosphere, quality and professionalism of treatments are vital.

Click here to find out who won…

Best Family Dining

Sponsored by Colliers Kitchens

Getting the generations together around one table can present its challenges. The best family dining winner will welcome young and old alike, be able to cope with all sorts of dietary requirements and quite literally have something for everyone.

Click here to find out who won…

Hotelier of the Year

Sponsored by Rathfinny

The winner will have both passion and dedication for making sure their hotel runs smoothly, but that’s just the start. They take that extra step to provide a great service to customers and they know their local area like the back of their hand.

Click here to find out who won…

Restaurant of the Year

Sponsored by Nepcote Financial

Sussex is blessed with fantastic restaurants. Perhaps it was the local endeavour just around the corner that produces simple dishes but does them really well, has a great atmosphere and fantastic service.

Click here to find out who won…

High Street Hero

Sponsored by Witterings Dental

With national companies dominating our high streets, local businesses have to offer something to stand out. We want to salute the people that make our high streets special.

Click here to find out who won…

Pub of the Year

Sponsored by John Murray Butchers

For a favourite pub that could: serve Sussex ales and wine, host a great quiz night, support the local community or provide a haven for locals; or all of the above!

Click here to find out who won…

Sussex Visitor Attraction

Sponsored by Seaford College

We all know of at least one place in Sussex that we love to show off about to those unlucky enough to live elsewhere. We have dozens of iconic properties landmarks and attractions here.

Click here to find out who won…

Outstanding Customer Service

Sponsored by Cornerstone Environments

Nothing makes a business stand out more than excellent customer service, no matter the size of the company in question. It could be a maitre’d, a hotelier, or a cashier at the local pet shop.

Click here to find out who won…

Farm Shop of the Year

Sponsored by Covers Timber & Builders Merchants

Here, provenance and knowledge are key to good customer service. Whether they are selling meat from their rare breed herd, honey from their own hives or homemade cheese, the winner must exemplify the field to fork philosophy.

Click here to find out who won…

Food and Drink Innovation

Sponsored by Pac N Vac

The winner of Food and Drink Innovation could be a beverage, a sweet treat or even something like an app.

Click here to find out who won…

Festival of the Year

Sponsored by Sussex Air Imaging

There are festivals here that celebrate food, music, fashion – pretty much anything, in fact. The festival of the year must be a fantastic addition to the local area, involving and celebrating local people, accessible to all and drives footfall and revenue into the county.

Click here to find out who won…

Services to the Community

Sponsored by Melrose Care

This person, company or organisation has local interests at heart and does a tremendous amount of good for their local area.

Click here to find out who won…

Sussex Life Hero

Sponsored by Pressleys Jewellers

This category celebrates those who make a tangible difference to the lives of people here in Sussex. This will be someone active in local charities or voluntary service who deserves recognition for their endeavours.

Click here to find out who won…