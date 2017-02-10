Sussex Life magazine March 2017 – out in shops and to buy online

This edition of Sussex Life features all the local ingredients to make this month special

Highlights of this month’s Sussex Life include:

• Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2017 - Voting open!

• Brighton children’s author Liz Pichon

• Liam Francis on returning to Brighton to dance with Rambert in Ghost Dances

• Eleanor Farjeon and her indelible mark on the Downs

• The challenges facing the Sussex countryside in the coming years

• Julie Hill on receiving a British Citizen Award

• Duncan Hall takes a tour of Brighton Museum

• Local charities that need your help

• The story of Dame Vera Lynn’s new album and BBC documentary

• Sussex walk around Bodiam

• Brighton-based Sharon Duggal and her debut novel

• Events and things to do across Sussex this March

• The revolution of Worthing’s restaurant culture

• Your chance to win two cases of 24 beers from Bedlam Brewery

• 5 of the best Sussex wine bars

• Visiting Flint Barn Restaurant in Berwick

• Seeing a hidden delight in Cissbury

• What it’s like to live in Horsham

• Plus more gardening, property and style news/views

Photography

