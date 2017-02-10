Sussex Life magazine March 2017 – out in shops and to buy online
10:45 16 February 2017
Archant
This edition of Sussex Life features all the local ingredients to make this month special
Highlights of this month’s Sussex Life include:
• Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2017 - Voting open!
• Brighton children’s author Liz Pichon
• Liam Francis on returning to Brighton to dance with Rambert in Ghost Dances
• Eleanor Farjeon and her indelible mark on the Downs
• The challenges facing the Sussex countryside in the coming years
• Julie Hill on receiving a British Citizen Award
• Duncan Hall takes a tour of Brighton Museum
• Local charities that need your help
• The story of Dame Vera Lynn’s new album and BBC documentary
• Sussex walk around Bodiam
• Brighton-based Sharon Duggal and her debut novel
• Events and things to do across Sussex this March
• The revolution of Worthing’s restaurant culture
• Your chance to win two cases of 24 beers from Bedlam Brewery
• 5 of the best Sussex wine bars
• Visiting Flint Barn Restaurant in Berwick
• Seeing a hidden delight in Cissbury
• What it’s like to live in Horsham
• Plus more gardening, property and style news/views
Photography
More
