Sussex Life magazine March 2017 – out in shops and to buy online

Sussex Life magazine March 2017

10:45 16 February 2017

This edition of Sussex Life features all the local ingredients to make this month special

Highlights of this month’s Sussex Life include:

• Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2017 - Voting open!

• Brighton children’s author Liz Pichon

• Liam Francis on returning to Brighton to dance with Rambert in Ghost Dances

• Eleanor Farjeon and her indelible mark on the Downs

• The challenges facing the Sussex countryside in the coming years

• Julie Hill on receiving a British Citizen Award

• Duncan Hall takes a tour of Brighton Museum

• Local charities that need your help

• The story of Dame Vera Lynn’s new album and BBC documentary

• Sussex walk around Bodiam

• Brighton-based Sharon Duggal and her debut novel

• Events and things to do across Sussex this March

• The revolution of Worthing’s restaurant culture

• Your chance to win two cases of 24 beers from Bedlam Brewery

• 5 of the best Sussex wine bars

• Visiting Flint Barn Restaurant in Berwick

• Seeing a hidden delight in Cissbury

• What it’s like to live in Horsham

• Plus more gardening, property and style news/views 

Each month we love to see reader’s photos. Upload your #SussexSnaps to www.sussexlife.co.uk/photos, share them on Facebook or tweet them to us @sussexlifemag. You may see your photo in the next edition of Sussex Life! 

Things to do in Sussex this weekend - Great things to do in Sussex this weekend: art exhibitions, walks, concerts, theatre, places to visit and other events and ideas.

Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants - Whether you're looking for fine dining, pub food, a romantic meal for 2 or a taste of something from further afield, eating out in Sussex really has something for everyone. Here's our guide to the best local restaurants and pubs.

