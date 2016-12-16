Sussex Life magazine January 2017 – out in shops and to buy online

This edition of Sussex Life features all the local ingredients to make this month special

Highlights of this month’s Sussex Life include:

• Lewes-based actor Mark Williams back on our screens

• Eastbourne’s Dorit Oliver-Wolff tells her remarkable story

• Photos from the Sussex Life & Bang & Olufsen event

• Dr Hope Wolf: Curator of an exhibition focussing on Sussex modernism

• 10 Sussex abbeys and priories to visit

• Sussex walk around the Great Wood near Battle

• David Cranswick: Artist in residence at Cowdray Estate

• William Nicholson and the latest in his series os Sussex-set novels

• Events and things to do across Sussex this January

• The people putting Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion

• 5 of the best Sussex cocktail bars

• Restaurant review: The Duke of Cumberland Arms

• Sussex-based charity Canine Partners

• Local head teachers on how they’re equipping the next generation

• Sophie Akers-Douglas at Shopwycke Manor

• The best things about living in Haywards Heath

• My Sussex Life with Guardian crossword writer Ashley Knowles

• PLUS more property, interior, gardening, style and health news/views

Photography

