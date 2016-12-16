CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Sussex Life magazine January 2017 – out in shops and to buy online

17:01 20 December 2016

This edition of Sussex Life features all the local ingredients to make this month special

Highlights of this month's Sussex Life include:

• Lewes-based actor Mark Williams back on our screens

• Eastbourne’s Dorit Oliver-Wolff tells her remarkable story

• Photos from the Sussex Life & Bang & Olufsen event

• Dr Hope Wolf: Curator of an exhibition focussing on Sussex modernism

• 10 Sussex abbeys and priories to visit

• Sussex walk around the Great Wood near Battle

• David Cranswick: Artist in residence at Cowdray Estate

• William Nicholson and the latest in his series os Sussex-set novels

• Events and things to do across Sussex this January

• The people putting Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion

• 5 of the best Sussex cocktail bars

• Restaurant review: The Duke of Cumberland Arms

• Sussex-based charity Canine Partners

• Local head teachers on how they’re equipping the next generation

• Sophie Akers-Douglas at Shopwycke Manor

• The best things about living in Haywards Heath

• My Sussex Life with Guardian crossword writer Ashley Knowles

• PLUS more property, interior, gardening, style and health news/views 

Each month we love to see reader's photos. Upload your #SussexSnaps to www.sussexlife.co.uk/photos, share them on Facebook or tweet them to us @sussexlifemag. You may see your photo in the next edition of Sussex Life! 

Things to do in Sussex this weekend - Great things to do in Sussex this weekend: art exhibitions, walks, concerts, theatre, places to visit and other events and ideas.

Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants - Whether you're looking for fine dining, pub food, a romantic meal for 2 or a taste of something from further afield, eating out in Sussex really has something for everyone. Here's our guide to the best local restaurants and pubs.

