Sussex Life magazine January 2017 – out in shops and to buy online
17:01 20 December 2016
Archant
This edition of Sussex Life features all the local ingredients to make this month special
BUY online at buyamag.co.uk/Sussex
SUBSCRIBE online at subscriptionsave.co.uk/Sussex
Discover 100 top Sussex restaurants with our Food & Drink app
Highlights of this month’s Sussex Life include:
• Lewes-based actor Mark Williams back on our screens
• Eastbourne’s Dorit Oliver-Wolff tells her remarkable story
• Photos from the Sussex Life & Bang & Olufsen event
• Dr Hope Wolf: Curator of an exhibition focussing on Sussex modernism
• 10 Sussex abbeys and priories to visit
• Sussex walk around the Great Wood near Battle
• David Cranswick: Artist in residence at Cowdray Estate
• William Nicholson and the latest in his series os Sussex-set novels
• Events and things to do across Sussex this January
• The people putting Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion
• 5 of the best Sussex cocktail bars
• Restaurant review: The Duke of Cumberland Arms
• Sussex-based charity Canine Partners
• Local head teachers on how they’re equipping the next generation
• Sophie Akers-Douglas at Shopwycke Manor
• The best things about living in Haywards Heath
• My Sussex Life with Guardian crossword writer Ashley Knowles
• PLUS more property, interior, gardening, style and health news/views
Photography
Each month we love to see reader’s photos. Upload your #SussexSnaps to www.sussexlife.co.uk/photos, share them on Facebook or tweet them to us @sussexlifemag. You may see your photo in the next edition of Sussex Life!
More
• Things to do in Sussex this weekend - Great things to do in Sussex this weekend: art exhibitions, walks, concerts, theatre, places to visit and other events and ideas.
• Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants - Whether you’re looking for fine dining, pub food, a romantic meal for 2 or a taste of something from further afield, eating out in Sussex really has something for everyone. Here’s our guide to the best local restaurants and pubs.