Sussex Life magazine February 2017 – out in shops and to buy online
09:57 19 January 2017
Archant
This edition of Sussex Life features all the local ingredients to make this month special
BUY online at buyamag.co.uk/Sussex
SUBSCRIBE online at subscriptionsave.co.uk/Sussex
Highlights of this month’s Sussex Life include:
• Sarah Raven on her passion for “good, good, food”
• Team GB’s Maddie Hinch on winning hockey gold in Rio
• The book showcasing the changing face of Victorian and Edwardian Hastings
• The award-winning Brighton jewellery designer breaking new ground
• The curious beliefs and charms past Sussex folk used to find the right partner
• Meeting one of the biggest event cinema producers
• Sussex walk along the towpath of the Wey and Arun Canal and woodlands of Loxwood
• One of Patrick Hamilton’s biggest hits returning to his home city
• Brighton thriller writer Julia Crouch
• Mari Zipes Wallace shares memories of her friend Spike Milligan
• Miles Jupp on returning to his ancestral soil for a gig
• Events and things to do across Sussex this February
• 5 of the best Sussex chocolatiers
• Why Tinwood Estate is the place to be this Valentine’s Day
• 17 great activities for over 60’s in Sussex
• What it’s like to live in Shoreham-by-sea
• Jennifer Owens on how an online dating app led to an amazing year on the music scene
• PLUS more gardening, property, style, fashion and health news/views
Photography
Each month we love to see reader’s photos. Upload your #SussexSnaps to www.sussexlife.co.uk/photos, share them on Facebook or tweet them to us @sussexlifemag. You may see your photo in the next edition of Sussex Life!
More
• Things to do in Sussex this weekend - Great things to do in Sussex this weekend: art exhibitions, walks, concerts, theatre, places to visit and other events and ideas.
• Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants - Whether you’re looking for fine dining, pub food, a romantic meal for 2 or a taste of something from further afield, eating out in Sussex really has something for everyone. Here’s our guide to the best local restaurants and pubs.