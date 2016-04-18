6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Sussex Life magazine February 2017 – out in shops and to buy online

09:57 19 January 2017

buyamag.co.uk/sussex

Archant

This edition of Sussex Life features all the local ingredients to make this month special

Comment

Highlights of this month’s Sussex Life include:

• Sarah Raven on her passion for “good, good, food”

• Team GB’s Maddie Hinch on winning hockey gold in Rio

• The book showcasing the changing face of Victorian and Edwardian Hastings

• The award-winning Brighton jewellery designer breaking new ground

• The curious beliefs and charms past Sussex folk used to find the right partner

• Meeting one of the biggest event cinema producers

• Sussex walk along the towpath of the Wey and Arun Canal and woodlands of Loxwood

• One of Patrick Hamilton’s biggest hits returning to his home city

• Brighton thriller writer Julia Crouch

• Mari Zipes Wallace shares memories of her friend Spike Milligan

• Miles Jupp on returning to his ancestral soil for a gig

• Events and things to do across Sussex this February

• 5 of the best Sussex chocolatiers

• Why Tinwood Estate is the place to be this Valentine’s Day

• 17 great activities for over 60’s in Sussex

• What it’s like to live in Shoreham-by-sea

• Jennifer Owens on how an online dating app led to an amazing year on the music scene

• PLUS more gardening, property, style, fashion and health news/views 

Each month we love to see reader's photos. Upload your #SussexSnaps to www.sussexlife.co.uk/photos, share them on Facebook or tweet them to us @sussexlifemag. 

