Events and things to do in Sussex - November 2016

Bonhams London to Brighton Vintage Car Run Archant

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex this November

ART

Snowdogs by the Sea - Until 27 November

Brighton and Hove

The magical sculpture trail features more than 40 large-scale Snowdog sculptures, inspired by the much-loved animated short film The Snowman™ and The Snowdog.

The Snowdogs, beautifully decorated by artists, create a city art trail that takes in many of Brighton and Hove’s iconic locations as well as some hidden gems.

They are joined by a pack of Snowdog puppy sculptures designed by local school children, which are on show for the duration of the trail, at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, Booth Museum of Natural History, Hove Library, Hove Museum and Jubilee Library.

After everyone has enjoyed Snowdogs by the Sea, the Snowdog sculptures will be auctioned to raise funds for Martlets Hospice.

www.snowdogsbythesea.co.uk

Towards Night - Until 22 January

Towner Gallery, Eastbourne

A major exhibition exploring the nocturnal through paintings, prints and drawings by more than 60 artists. The exhibition includes works by JMW Turner, Caspar David Friedrich and Edvard Munch alongside contemporary artists such as Peter Doig, Stephen Chambers and Phoebe Unwin.

Rendlesham by Kate Sherman - 5-13 November

Onca Gallery, Brighton

Rendlesham is a solo show of new paintings by Kate Sherman. Inspired by a visit to a Suffolk pine forest, these paintings capture the natural calm and beauty, while also conveying a certain edginess and sense of unease. There are no figures, only pathways and picnic benches to suggest human presence; while the unique quality of light adds a reassuring nostalgic glow.

Photo-Punk - 22 November-5 March

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, Brighton

A new display at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery explores the birth of UK punk through 40 photographs by Kevin Cummins and Ian Dickson, as the music, fashion and cultural movement celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Exhibiting together for the first time, these vanguard photographers created extraordinary images of punk bands including The Sex Pistols, The Damned, The Clash, Buzzcocks and Siouxsie and the Banshees, as well as poet John Cooper Clarke and catalyst bands Eddie and the Hot Rods and New York’s The Ramones.

MUSIC AND THEATRE

Skye|Ross from Morcheeba - 1 November

The Old Market, Hove

7pm. Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey explore the roots of the sound that made Morcheeba a household name. Tickets: £18.50.

www.theoldmarket.com

A Princess Undone - 1-5 November

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

7.45pm. Stephanie Beacham returns to the theatre to create the role of Princess Margaret. With a star cast including Jason Merrells (Emmerdale, Waterloo Road) as ex-gangster John Bindon, and an award-winning creative team, A Princess Undone – inspired by actual events – promises to be one of the most riveting new plays of the year. Wed and Sat matinees 2.30pm. Tickets: £15.50-£23.50.

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House

The Hawth, Crawley

2 November: Swan Lake 7.30pm

3 November: The Nutcracker 7.30pm

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House returns with two productions, featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra with over 30 musicians. Tickets: £34.50/see both £55.

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Corinne Bailey Rae - 3 November

Concert Hall, Brighton Dome

8pm. British singer songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae in concert featuring new material from her third studio album The Heart Speaks In Whispers. Tickets: £22.50-£26.50.

www.brightondome.org

The Chinese State Circus - 5 November

Brighton Centre, Brighton

2.30pm. The Chinese State Circus presents a show suitable for all the family, showcasing a troupe of 30 award-winning Chinese acrobats, dancers and musicians. Tickets: adult £25, child £10, £23 concessions, family £59.

www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Grayson Perry: Typical Man in a Dress - 9 November

Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

7.30pm. Grayson Perry is an award-winning artist, BAFTA-winning TV presenter, Reith lecturer and bestselling author with traditional masculine traits such as a desire to always be right and to overtake all other cyclists when going up big hills.

It might seem almost redundant in a world facing climate change and vast imbalances in global wealth, but Grayson sees masculinity as a highly active component in all the big issues. Tickets: £39.50/£29.50.

www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

In A South Downs Way - 13 November

Minerva Theatre, Chichester

3pm and 7.30pm. Conversation, poetry and music inspired by one of Britain’s most beautiful and unspoilt landscapes – with composer Damian Montagu, brass player and former Paul Weller sideman Stewart Prosser, the Tippett Quartet, and actor Hugh Bonneville, who returns to Chichester after his recent performance in An Enemy of the People. All proceeds will be donated to The Weald & Downland Open Air Museum and Chichester Festival Youth Theatre. Tickets: £25.

www.cft.org.uk

Lady Chatterley’s Lover - 15-19 November

Theatre Royal, Brighton

Feeling emotionally and physically neglected by her husband, Lady Constance Chatterley flees to the arms of their handsome gamekeeper Mellors.

DH Lawrence’s controversial novel, which was banned from publication in the UK until 1960, is a story about freedom of the mind and body in a society bound by class and tradition. Tickets: £15-£36.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

Jay Rayner - 18 November

Connaught Studio, Worthing

7.30pm. The original Ten Commandments have very little to offer when it comes to the complex business of how and what we eat. Now the award-winning restaurant critic and MasterChef judge Jay Rayner has decided it’s time to act. So join our very own culinary Moses in this audio-visual romp as he attempts to lead us to the edible Promised Land. Tickets: £18.50, concessions £16.50.

www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Why The Whales Came - 19 November

The Old Market, Hove

1.30pm and 4pm. Children Gracie and Daniel have been forbidden to go near the mysterious and seemingly dangerous Birdman. But messages and clues intrigue them and, after being lost at sea in the fog and stranded on his tiny island, they begin to unravel the Birdman’s secrets, the villagers’ fears and superstitions and learn why the whales came to the island. Multi-award-winning performer and storyteller Danyah Miller vividly brings to life another enchanting tale by Michael Morpurgo. For families but not suitable for children under seven. Tickets: £10.

www.theoldmarket.com

Billy Connolly - 22-23 November

Brighton Centre, Brighton

8pm. Legendary comedian, Billy Connolly, is bringing his High Horse tour to Brighton. Tickets: £42.50/£35.

www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Relatively Speaking By Alan Ayckbourn - 22-26 November

Festival Theatre, Chichester

7.30pm. Charmingly English, Relatively Speaking was Alan Ayckbourn’s first West End hit and turned him into a household name with critics hailing the arrival of a great new comic talent. Starring Robert Powell and Liza Goddard. Wed, Thur and Sat matinees 2.30pm. Tickets from £15.

www.cft.org.uk

Nigel Kennedy Plays Hendrix - 25 November

Concert Hall, Brighton Dome

8pm. The world’s biggest-selling classical violinist of all time, maestro and maverick Nigel Kennedy performs the music of Jimi Hendrix. This concert sees the virtuoso work with a brand new international line up, including guitarist Doug Boyle (regular collaborator with Robert Plant), 18-year-old guitar prodigy Julian Buchberger, vibraphonist Orphy Robinson (founding member of The Jazz Warriors), and leading European rhythm section Tomasz Kupiec and Adam Czerwinski (the Jarek Smietana band). Tickets: £32-£70.

www.brightondome.org

OUT AND ABOUT

Petworth Festival Literary Weekend - 2-6 November

Petworth Festival is hosting its 6th annual literary weekend at various locations around the town including the Leconfield Hall and St Mary’s Church. With tickets starting from as little as £8 for adults and £4 for children, the Petworth Festival Literary Weekend is a unique opportunity to meet a wealth of literary greats, up-and-coming authors and high-profile luminaries with fascinating life stories to share. Some of this year’s highlights include: Sarah Raven, English gardener, cook, writer and TV presenter; novelist and journalist Victoria Hislop; BBC security correspondent, journalist and author Frank Gardner; and former Army Chief of Staff, Lord Richard Dannatt.

www.petworthfestival.org.uk

Lewes Bonfire Night - 5 November

The Lewes Bonfire Night is the UK’s largest bonfire night celebration. Organised by the town’s various bonfire societies, there are torchlit processions through the streets, followed by bonfire and firework displays on the surrounding hills.

Royal Pavilion Ice Rink - 5 November-15 January

East Lawn, Royal Pavilion, Brighton

With the former Royal pleasure palace as the backdrop, the ice rink is beautifully lit at night and offers a huge 880 square metres of ice skating plus an additional beginners’ area. Penguin skate aids and skate sizes from ‘just walking’ to adult available. Ice skating tickets cost from £10 for adults (aged 12 and over), £7 for juniors (children under 12) and the one-hour skate times run from 10am-10.15pm daily.

www.royalpavilionicerink.co.uk

Walk with a Warren - 6 November

10am-2.30pm. Come along for a guided walk at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, one of Sussex Wildlife Trust’s flagship reserves. An experienced warden leads a circular route visiting three birdwatching hides, saltmarshes and the beach, with the opportunity to see many types of wading birds including flocks of oystercatchers, golden plover and lapwing. Bring windproof clothing and binoculars if you have them, although there will be some pairs available to borrow.

Meet at Rye Harbour village car park, Rye Harbour, TN31 7TX. Donations appreciated.

01797 227784; www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson

Bonhams London to Brighton Veteran Car Run - 6 November

This year’s run marks the 120th anniversary of the first ‘Emancipation Run’ from London to Brighton, which was held in November 1896. The first cars will leave Hyde Park at sunrise where more than 400 three and four-wheelers will make their annual pilgrimage to the Sussex seafront.

www.veterancarrun.com

Hastings Storytelling Festival - 12 November

White Rock Theatre, Hastings

2pm. Dame Jacqueline Wilson, multi award-winning, best-selling author and former Children’s Laureate appears as part of Hastings Storytelling Festival 2016, alongside world-famous illustrator and festival patron, Sir Quentin Blake. Tickets: £11.50 (one free ticket for children under 10 is available on request with every £11.50 ticket purchased). Children aged 10-16 and additional under 10 tickets: £6.50.

www.hastingsstoryfest.org.uk

Chesnut Tree House Snowman Spectacular Fundraising Ball - 3 December

Hilton Metropole, Brighton

This prestigious charity ball has the reputation as the best in the South East. Tables for this year’s ball on Saturday 3 December are already sold out but help is still needed from businesses and individuals who would like to donate prizes for the main auction, silent auction and the popular Christmas gift tree, which needs over 600 prizes. Anyone who can help in any way with prizes, large or small, quirky and original, please contact Terrina Barnes on 01903 871846 or email terrina.barnes@chestnut-tree-house.org.uk.